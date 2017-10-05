MLB Playoffs 2017: Ketel Marte makes MLB history within first three playoff at-bats
Marte tripled from both sides of the plate, becoming the first player to do so in a postseason game
In the 163rd game of the season, Ketel Marte has already left his mark on MLB playoff history. In two of his first three at-bats, Marte tripled, becoming the first player since Mariano Duncan in 1993 to triple twice in the same postseason game. However, the switch-hitting Marte also achieved a playoff first, becoming the first player in MLB playoff history to triple from both sides of the plate in the same game.
Marte has hits in his first three career postseason at-bats. After finishing the year batting .260 with an OBP of .345, Marte is looking to lift the Diamondbacks to a Wild Card win from the lead-off spot. It's been a high-scoring start to the post-season, and with bats looking as lively as the Wild Card teams' bats have looked thus far -- including history being made in a player's first career postseason at-bats -- 2017 is shaping up to be something special.
