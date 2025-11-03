The dust has barely settled on the 2025 World Series, but it's a 24/7 world so we're already looking ahead to 2026.

There's no reason to act like I'm leaving anyone in suspense here. The Dodgers are going to be No. 1. As things currently stand, they are the most likely team to win the World Series next season, just as they have been the most likely the last, I don't know, nine seasons heading in. They've won three of those.

The most likely winner is still very unlikely to win the World Series. We all know that. I just pointed out the Dodgers were the favorites heading into each of the last nine seasons and they still "only" came away with three titles. They won Game 7 Saturday evening by, what, one inch on that play at the plate in the ninth inning? Maybe two or three inches, but good grief, the Dodgers were so close to going home empty-handed.

With so many rounds to the playoffs and so many good-to-great teams each year, even the best teams can't really expect any higher than something like a 20% chance to win the World Series entering the season.

This means, to reiterate: The Dodgers are the most likely World Series winner of the 30 teams next year, but they are unlikely to win it.

It's awfully tough to do these power rankings right now because the teams are incomplete. There will obviously be trades and we don't know exactly how much some of the top prospects will play next season -- how many innings will Trey Yesavage work for the Blue Jays, for example? -- but the biggest question mark out there is free agency. Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Framber Valdez and dozens more players are waiting to help clubs. I can't rank the teams as if that has happened, though.

So let's rank based on the teams as currently constructed.