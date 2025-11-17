The Major League Baseball offseason has been slow to this point. It's to be expected through the middle of November, especially since the decisions by players to accept or reject qualifying offers aren't even due until Nov. 18. Still, there was a big splash move Sunday night, with Josh Naylor agreeing to a five-year deal to return to the Mariners.

Red Sox could pivot to Alonso

The Red Sox are expected to do whatever they can to bring back free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman. If they lose out on him, they could pivot to free-agent first baseman Pete Alonso, reports MLB Network. The speculation from Jon Morosi is that the Red Sox either "bring back Bregman or they make an all-out pursuit for Pete Alonso."

Bregman, 31, hit .273/.360/.462 (128 OPS+) with 28 doubles, 18 homers, 62 RBI, 64 runs and 3.5 WAR in 114 games last season for the Red Sox. He then opted out of his three-year deal with the club to become a free agent for the second straight offseason.

Alonso, 30, hit .272/.347/.524 (144 OPS+) with 41 doubles, 38 homers, 126 RBI, 87 runs and 3.4 WAR in 162 games in 2025. Though he's almost exclusively played first base in his Mets career, agent Scott Boras has said he's open to some time spent as DH.

The Red Sox currently have Triston Casas, returning from injury, as their first baseman and, if Bregman doesn't come back, youngster Marcelo Mayer likely at third.

They only have an estimated payroll of $127.1 million on the books right now, so they could easily absorb either Bregman or Alonso in free agency. Frankly, they could sign both and still be fine.

Yankees re-sign Yarbrough

The Yankees are bringing back lefty Ryan Yarbrough on a one-year deal, per The Athletic. The deal is worth $2.5 million with performance bonuses, according to ESPN. In 19 appearances last season for the Yankees, Yarbrough was 3-1 with a 4.36 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 64 innings. He's likely to resume his role as a long reliever/spot starter.