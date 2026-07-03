MLB rumors: Buy or sell? Red Sox, Orioles still mulling trade deadline strategy

The Aug. 3 trade deadline is exactly one month away. The two-day amateur draft will be held July 11-12 and front offices are focused on that right now.

After the draft, they'll shift into trade deadline mode. That's when the biggest deals will happen. Until then, here are the latest deadline rumblings.

Orioles, Red Sox on the fence about selling

The Orioles and Red Sox remain on the fence about selling at the trade deadline, reports the New York Post. Baltimore is 40-48 and in fourth place in the AL East. They're five games behind the third wild card spot with five teams ahead of them. The Red Sox are behind the O's at 37-48 and face an even greater uphill climb to get into postseason contention.

Assuming they sell, the Orioles and Red Sox both have appealing rentals. The O's can peddle outfielder Taylor Ward, reliever Andrew Kittredge, and starter Trevor Rogers. The Red Sox can put closer Aroldis Chapman and starter Sonny Gray out there, though Gray has a full no-trade clause. That isn't a dealbreaker by any means. It's just something Boston would have to navigate.

Mets not expected to prioritize specific prospect types

With a 36-51 record, the Mets are certain to sell at the trade deadline, though they are not expected to prioritize specific prospect types in trade packages, according to The Athletic. They are expected to target the best prospects regardless of position or proximity to the major leagues. Players who can reach Flushing soon to help the MLB team will not be the priority.

The Mets have plenty to offer once they shift into sell mode. Rental starters Clay Holmes and Freddy Peralta will be in high demand, as will rental lefty relievers A.J. Minter and Brooks Raley. Bo Bichette's recent hot streak could perhaps make him appealing, though his contract will be an issue. Holmes and Peralta should fetch nice returns, if nothing else.

Astros getting calls about Blubaugh

A.J. Blubaugh HOU • RP • #69 ERA 3.36 WHIP 1.22 IP 56.1 BB 29 K 53 View Profile

The Astros are getting trade calls about righty reliever AJ Blubaugh, reports The Athletic. Houston is expected to pursue pitching at the trade deadline, not subtract it, but their farm system is not robust. Trading Blubaugh and/or another major leaguer to get help elsewhere on the roster may be necessary. The Astros are 2 ½ games out of a postseason spot.

Blubaugh, 25, is not a household name, though he has been a workhorse in Houston's bullpen. He's throw 56 ⅓ innings across 34 appearances and has success more by limiting hard contact in the air than with blow-you-away strikeout stuff. Blubaugh throws five different pitches, a rarity for a reliever, and he will remain under team control through 2031.

Braves sign McCutchen, Santana

In an effort to bolster their Triple-A depth, the Braves have signed veterans Andrew McCutchen and Carlos Santana to minor league contracts. McCutchen (Rangers) and Santana (Diamondbacks) were both recently released. Atlanta is dealing with several injuries, most notably Ronald Acuña Jr. (hamstring), and they've also seen a downturn in performance from a few players, including platoon DH Dominic Smith.

At minimum, McCutchen and Santana are great clubhouse guys to put around prospects in Triple-A. One or both could become a major league option in time.