MLB trade deadline: Phillies acquire Wilson Ramos for stretch run

The veteran catcher is currently on the DL but should provide a boost

The Philadelphia Phillies entered Tuesday leading the National League East. They want to keep it that way, and so they went out and traded for Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos.

Ramos, a free agent at season's end, is currently on the disabled list due to a tight hamstring. Before getting injured, he'd hit .297/.346/.488 with 14 home runs in 78 games. Along the way, he made his second career All-Star Game.

Once Ramos returns from the DL in the coming weeks, he figures to take over as Philadelphia's main backstop. Up to this point, the Phillies had been relying upon Jorge Alfaro and Andrew Knapp. Both entered Tuesday with OPS+ below 90.

Ramos OPS+ is 132, meaning he could represent a substantial upgrade offensively.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES