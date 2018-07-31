MLB trade deadline: Phillies acquire Wilson Ramos for stretch run

The Philadelphia Phillies entered Tuesday leading the National League East. They want to keep it that way, and so they went out and traded for Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos.

We've traded C Wilson Ramos to Philadelphia in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 31, 2018

Ramos, a free agent at season's end, is currently on the disabled list due to a tight hamstring. Before getting injured, he'd hit .297/.346/.488 with 14 home runs in 78 games. Along the way, he made his second career All-Star Game.

Once Ramos returns from the DL in the coming weeks, he figures to take over as Philadelphia's main backstop. Up to this point, the Phillies had been relying upon Jorge Alfaro and Andrew Knapp. Both entered Tuesday with OPS+ below 90.

Ramos OPS+ is 132, meaning he could represent a substantial upgrade offensively.