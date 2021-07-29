The 2021 MLB regular season is more than halfway complete and we're now into the dog days of summer. The 60-game sprint was fun in its own way last year given the circumstances. Give me the full 162-game experience every day of the week though.

Throughout the season the CBS Sports MLB scribes will bring you a weekly roundtable breaking down, well, pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we debated the biggest name on the move at the trade deadline. This week we're going to discuss landing sports for one of the game's best pitchers.

Where will Max Scherzer land at the trade deadline?

R.J. Anderson: I'll go with the Padres. A.J. Preller seems to be able to will deals into existence, somehow, and it wouldn't surprise me if they find a way to move Eric Hosmer and then acquire Scherzer. Honestly, though, you could tell me Scherzer lands with any of the top three National League West teams and I'd buy it.

Matt Snyder: I'll go Giants and I don't really have a great reason other than that it seems a lot of things -- other than avoiding injury -- are going their way this year. Surely the three NL West contenders are all very motivated and will be trying to outdo each other, so I'll give Farhan Zaidi this victory.

Dayn Perry: I'll say Dodgers. Clayton Kershaw is on the IL with elbow problems, which raises concerns that extend even beyond his eventual return, and it'll be surprising if Trevor Bauer pitches again for them because of the very troubling sexual assault allegations and investigation. While the Dodgers have a strong base of young talent, they're also in win-now mode, and an arm like Scherzer moves the needle for them -- particularly when it comes to sorting out that playoff rotation.

Mike Axisa: Dodgers. They have some real pitching deficiencies at the moment and I think they have the greatest motivation to add an impact starter. They're trying to repeat as World Series champs and they're already far over the luxury tax threshold, so the money is a minor consideration. The Padres are said to be shopping Eric Hosmer in an effort to cut payroll, and even though they're in first place, I don't think Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi is going to alter his long-term plan too much to add a rental, even one as good as Scherzer. The Dodgers have the need, the motivation, and the financial flexibility to make it happen.