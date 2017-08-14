MLB Trades: Astros acquire reliever Tyler Clippard from White Sox

The Astros have acquired right-handed reliever Tyler Clippard from the White Sox. In return, the White will receive cash considerations or a player to be named later.

Clippard, 32, was traded to the White Sox from the Yankees not long ago as part of the Todd Frazier deal. This season, he's pitched to a 4.27 ERA and 2.25 K/BB ratio in 46 1/3 innings for the Yankees and White Sox. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 134 across parts of 11 big-league seasons. He's owed the balance of a $6.175 million salary for 2017 and is eligible for free agency this coming offseason.

While the Astros would seem to need help in the rotation, additional bullpen depth in the person of Clippard should give those more vital relief arms more opportunity for rest down the stretch. A fresh look in the Houston bullpen also may in order, as Astros relievers have struggled badly of late. With several days still to go in the August waiver period, Astros GM Jeff Luhnow may be planning to add more pieces.