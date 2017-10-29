Nationals reportedly tab Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez as new manager

Earlier in October, the Washington Nationals parted ways with Dusty Baker after another disappointing early exit from the postseason.

Now, it appears the Nationals have settled on their new manager, reportedly opting to hire Chicago Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez, per Jon Heyman of Fanrag Sports. Here's more from Heyman:

Martinez will be announced as Washington's new manager after the World Series. It is believed the announcement is only being delayed out of deference to the Series, and MLB's wish that teams avoid major announcements during baseball's showcase.

Martinez, 53, has served most of the past decade as Joe Maddon's bench coach, both with the Cubs and previously with the Tampa Bay Rays. He's reputed to be good with players, and figures to be open-minded about analytics, given he's worked for two data-savvy clubs. This will be his first managerial gig.

Prior to coaching, Martinez spent 16 seasons in the majors, over which he hit .276/.341/.389. Coincidentally, Martinez played more games with the Montreal Expos than any other franchise. The Expos, of course, went on to become the Nationals -- albeit well after Martinez retired.