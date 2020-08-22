Watch Now: Highlights: Phillies at Red Sox ( 1:10 )

The Phillies on Friday reportedly bolstered their bullpen in a trade with the Red Sox. The Phillies have acquired right-handers Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree, and cash considerations from Boston. In return, the Red Sox will receive right-hander Nick Pivetta and right-handed prospect Connor Seabold.

Workman, 32, has pitched to a 4.05 ERA and 2.00 K/BB ratio in 6 2/3 innings for the Red Sox this season. For his career, he's got an ERA+ of 117 across parts of six big league seasons. Workman is eligible for free agency this coming offseason. As for Hembree, 31, he's struggled in the early going in 2020, but for his career he's got an ERA+ of 125 in 260 relief appearances. He's not eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season. Our own R.J. Anderson recently named both Workman and Hembree as candidates to be traded leading up to the Aug. 31 deadline.

On Boston's side, Pivetta, 27, has a career ERA of 5.50. He's spent most of his career as a member of the Philly rotation, but his present and future is likely in the bullpen. Seabold, 24, is a former third-rounder out of Cal State Fullerton who's registered a 3.52 ERA and 4.41 K/BB ratio in parts of three minor league seasons.

The Red Sox, who've been one of the worst teams in baseball this season, are very much in sell mode at the moment. The Phillies, meantime, are angling to contend. To date, Philly has had perhaps the worst bullpen in all of baseball this season, and they recently lost their best bullpen performer, Jose Alvarez, to the injured list.