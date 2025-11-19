San Diego Padres Hall of Famer and 1976 National League Cy Young winner Randy Jones died on Tuesday, the team announced. He was 75.

"With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, the Padres mourn the passing of our beloved left-hander, Randy Jones," the Padres said in a statement. "Randy was a cornerstone of our franchise for over five decades, highlighted by becoming the first Padres pitcher to win the Cy Young Award. Inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in 1999, his impact and popularity only grew in his post-playing career, becoming a tremendous ambassador for the team and a true fan favorite. Crossing paths with RJ and talking baseball or life was a joy for everyone fortunate enough to spend time with him. Randy was committed to San Diego, the Padres, and his family. He was a giant in our lives and our franchise history.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife Marie and the entire Jones family during this difficult time. RJ will be greatly missed."

Jones, a Southern California native, was selected by the Padres in the fifth round of the 1972 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut the next year and was immediately impactful, throwing 139 ⅔ innings with a 3.16 ERA as a rookie. Jones stepped into San Diego's rotation in June 1973 and was a mainstay through the 1980 season, after which he was traded to the New York Mets.

In 1976, Jones was a 22-game winner who led baseball in starts (40), complete games (25), and innings (315 ⅓). He had a 2.74 ERA and at one point tied Christy Mathewson's National League record by going 68 innings between walks. That earned him the first Cy Young in Padres history. Jones was arguably even better one season prior, when he threw 285 innings with a league-leading 2.24 ERA. He finished second to Hall of Famer Tom Seaver in the Cy Young voting that year.

A nerve issue in his elbow required surgery in 1977 and sapped Jones' effectiveness. All told, he went 92-105 despite a 3.30 ERA with the Padres from 1973-80, and he remains the franchise's all-time leader in innings (1,766), starts (253), complete games (71), and shutouts (18). His 92 wins are second most behind Eric Show's 100.

Jones finished his career with two seasons with the Mets and a spring training audition with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1983. He retired with a 100-123 record, a 3.42 ERA, two All-Star Game selections (1975-76), and the Cy Young. Jones recorded the save in the 1975 All-Star Game and then started and won the 1976 All-Star Game.

Following his playing career, Jones mentored young pitchers, most notably Barry Zito. He had a restaurant and a car wash franchise in San Diego, and was active in charities that helped developmentally disabled children.

Jones was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2016.