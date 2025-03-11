The new collection of MLB hats from New Era raised some eyebrows, and not just because of their curious designs. The Texas Rangers have already pulled their hat from shelves because of an unfortunate translation error.

On Monday, New Era dropped their "Overlap" series, which features MLB team names behind the primary logo. This created clunky and awkward aesthetics for most teams, but the Rangers had a bigger issue.

The primary "T" logo was centered directly over the "X" in "Texas." Instead of repping the Rangers, the hat simply spelled out vulgar term for breasts in Spanish.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the Rangers have since pulled their hat from the team store on account of the spelling mishap. Texas is the only team that's had to yank its hat out of the storefront, but there are some other unfortunate designs in the mix. They just don't spell out vulgarities in other languages.

This is now the second year in a row that an MLB team has been forced to shelf a hat due to a spelling gaffe. In 2024, the A's rolled out an "ASS" hat. We can only hope that 2026 will also bring some headwear hijinks courtesy of MLB.