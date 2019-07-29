Red Sox legend David Ortiz makes first comments since Dominican Republic shooting: 'Big Papi will be back soon'
Ortiz spent nearly seven weeks in the hospital after getting shot
Fans heard from retired Red Sox legend David Ortiz on Monday for the first time since he left the hospital after being shot in his native Dominican Republic. Ortiz -- who was released from the hospital on Friday -- wrote that being home safe, with his family, is "priceless" and thanked fans for the players in an Instagram post.
The post was accompanied with photos of a steak, pasta and grilled fish. Big Papi said, "Too bad l can't crush food yet!!!!"
In a statement, Ortiz confirmed that he was released from Boston's Massachusetts General on July 26, nearly seven weeks after the he was shot. "Big Papi will be back soon," Ortiz wrote. Ortiz also thanked the medical staff, both in Dominican Republic and Boston and the Red Sox ownership in the statement:
Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back at a Santo Domingo nightclub on June 9. The bullet entered his back and exited through his abdomen, and resulted in the removal of his gallbladder and part of his intestines during a surgery in the Dominican Republic. The three-time World Series champion was then flown to the intensive care unit at Mass General in Boston for additional treatment, which included two more operations.
Police in the Dominican Republic said their investigation determined Ortiz was not the intended target of the shooting. Victor Hugo Gomez, an alleged member of the Gulf Cartel and fugitive in the United States, was identified as the organizer of the attack.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to know about MLB's trade deadline
Here's everything you need to know about baseball's only trade deadline this season
-
Report: Stroman initially upset at trade
Stroman understandably thought he'd be thrown into the middle of a pennant chase
-
10 bold trade deadline predictions
These moves would certainly shake up the postseason race
-
MLB rumors: Indians still shopping Bauer
The trade deadline is just two days away. Here are all the latest rumors leading up to July...
-
Power Rankings: Deadline surprises ahead
The Mets traded for Marcus Stroman, but does that mean they are keeping Noah Syndergaard?
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for July 29
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today