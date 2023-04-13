The Tampa Bay Rays (12-0) will aim for MLB history on Thursday afternoon when they host the Boston Red Sox (5-7). Tampa is just one victory away from tying the MLB record for the longest winning streak to start a season as both the 1982 Braves and 1987 Brewers started 13-0. Thursday's game is the last of a four-game series, and the Rays defeated Boston 9-7 on Wednesday. The Rays posted a 12-7 record against the Red Sox last season, and they've won the season series every year since 2019.

The first pitch is slated for 1:10 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. Tampa is the -250 favorite on the money line (risk $250 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Boston is listed as a +205 underdog, and the over/under for total runs scored is 8. Before you make any Red Sox vs. Rays picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rays vs. Red Sox and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Red Sox vs. Rays:

Rays vs. Red Sox money line: Rays -250, Red Sox +205

Rays vs. Red Sox over/under: 8 runs

Rays vs. Red Sox run line: Red Sox +1.5 (-105)

BOS: The Red Sox are 0-3 straight-up when listed as an underdog or with even odds

TB: The Over is 8-3-1 across all Rays games this season

Rays vs. Red Sox picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston is sending two-time Cy Young winner, Corey Kluber (0-2, 6.48), to the mound, and he's coming off a standout game in which he allowed just one earned run over 5.0 innings versus Pittsburgh. Kluber has had great success against current Rays hitters, as they have a career OPS of just .606 against him. The setting of this game also favors Kluber as it will be a day game, and he has a lower ERA, a better winning percentage and a higher K/9 in day games than in night games.

At the plate, Boston has scored the second-most runs in the American League this season, and Rafael Devers is looking like an early MVP candidate. He leads the AL with five home runs and had a three-run homer in Wednesday's game. Boston has also taken advantage of the increase in base size as no team has been more efficient on the base paths than it, as the team has yet to be caught stealing all season.

Why you should back the Rays

The Rays will counter with Jeffrey Springs (2-0, 0.00) who has posted two dominant starts so far. In his opener, he struck out 12 over 6.0 scoreless innings, and he then followed that up by fanning seven over 7.0 scoreless frames. He is showing that the 2.46 ERA he posted last year was no fluke, and Springs is allowing just 2.1 hits per nine innings, which is the best mark in the AL.

Tampa also has the best offense in baseball as it leads the AL in runs (92), home runs (30) and OPS (.945). Wander Franco is putting last year's injury-plagued season behind him as he's hitting .340 with four home runs and three stolen bases. Brandon Lowe is showcasing the form that allowed him to post back-to-back top-10 AL MVP finishes in 2020 and 2021, as he ranks third in the AL in both slugging percentage and OPS.

How to make Red Sox vs. Rays picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 9.4 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Rays vs. Red Sox? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished last season on a roll, and find out.