The Los Angeles Dodgers jumped all over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the World Series. One of the biggest reasons for the Dodgers' success was that they scored six runs in the fourth and fifth innings off Rays starter Tyler Glasnow.

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson criticized the Rays for keeping Glasnow in the game for so long, something that goes against what got Tampa in the World Series in the first place.

"Tyler Glasnow was in for 112 pitches when it was clear that he couldn't get anyone out," Samson said. "The inning got away from them when Cody Bellinger hit a two-run home run. Kevin Cash didn't pull him. It makes no sense. They win because they're disciplined. They win because they do not ever stray from what they have done. They don't allow for the tightness. They don't allow the situation to affect them. Why Game 1 of the World Series? Why go away from what you did to get you where you are?"

As Samson pointed out, the Rays generally pull their starters fairly early. That's a virtue of having one of the best bullpens in the league. But manager Kevin Cash decided to keep Glasnow in the game and the Dodgers had a four-run fifth inning.

Looking at the World Series schedule, the Rays really have no excuse for not dipping into the bullpen. Following Game 2 on Tuesday night, the teams don't play again until Friday. But instead, the Rays chose to stick with Glasnow when he was struggling and Game 1 got away from them.