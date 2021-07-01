On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced that the league has placed former New York Mets general manager Jared Porter on the ineligible list through at least the 2022 season. The decision is a result of a multi-month investigation that had to do with Porter sending explicit, unsolicited text messages to a female reporter.

"My office has completed its investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct by Jared Porter," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Porter violated MLB's policies, and that placement on the Ineligible List is warranted. We are committed to providing an appropriate work environment consistent with our values for all those involved in our game."

During Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on Porter's suspension and criticized the league for only suspending him for one full season.

"I don't like that they put in statements that 'we are committed to providing an appropriate work environment consistent with our values for all those involved in our game.' How do you release that statement while the highest-paid pitcher (Trevor Bauer) you have is now in the situation he's in where he's being investigated?" Samson said. "Is it because it's not a work environment? Do you only need to supply an appropriate work environment for female journalists and female trainers? That's the change that we need to happen. MLB has an opportunity to do something and I'm not sure they're going to do it. Porter can't come back until 2022. Good luck getting hired again."

Samson was frustrated by the way the league addressed Porter's behavior and believes that they have a big chance to affect the culture surrounding female employees.