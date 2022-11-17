The Texas Rangers have been chosen to host the 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Thursday.

The 2024 All-Star Game, which will be the 94th such contest, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The Rangers will also play host associated All-Star week events like the Home Run Derby, the Futures Game and the draft. This will mark the second time that the Rangers have hosted the Midsummer Classic. The first was in 1995.

"Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week," Manfred said in a statement released by the league. "The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature Baseball's newest ballpark on a global stage next summer."

"The Texas Rangers are honored to be awarded the 2024 All-Star Game," Rangers owner Ray Davis said in that same statement. "With the opening of Globe Life Field in 2020 and the incredible development that continues to take place around the park, Arlington is an ideal location to host Major League Baseball and the Midsummer Classic. We want to thank Commissioner Rob Manfred, the State of Texas and the Governor's Office, the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, and all of the dedicated officials from the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau and Visit Fort Worth for their efforts in bringing this showcase event to the area."

As Manfred indicated, Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020, was the host venue for the later rounds of 2020 postseason, which was played in a "bubble" because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released by the Rangers, the "majority of All-Star Week events" will take place in Arlington, but "additional activities" made be scheduled for nearby Forth Worth.

This year's All-Star Game was hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the 2023 edition was previously awarded to the Seattle Mariners.