The Mets invited Tim Tebow to big-league camp again for spring training

It's been a quiet offseason for well-known New York Mets employee Tim Tebow, whose second full season as a professional ballplayer is drawing ever near. Consider that a good sign, since it should help (if only a little) remove the sideshow veneer from his attempt at a baseball career.

Consider it another good sign that the Mets are bringing Tebow to big-league camp, as announced on Friday morning:

The Mets announce they have again invited Tim Tebow to big league camp. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) January 19, 2018

For those who forgot, voluntarily or otherwise, Tebow isn't much of a prospect. His athleticism is impressive, complete with good speed and raw power, yet he struggles with the finer aspects of playing ball -- hence his .656 OPS across Single- and High-A. Understandable as those woes are, given Tebow's time away from the game, they all but foil his plans of contributing in a meaningful way at the big-league level. His age (he turns 31 in August) doesn't help, either.

Still, the Mets intend to continue paying and playing Tebow. As such, there's no real downside to bringing him to the big-league side during the spring and seeing what happens. In three months' time, nobody will remember or care.