Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay got his chance to take the mound before Tuesday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Ramsay tossed out the ceremonial first pitch before the contest got underway.

Ramsay wore a customized Red Sox home jersey with an "03" on the back along with his last name.

Ramsay's pitching form may not have been up to Major League Baseball standards, but he did manage to get the ball to home plate. Red Sox reliever Liam Hendriks, who underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2023, caught the first pitch.

The Red Sox fell 9-4 at the hands of the Blue Jays in Tuesday's contest. Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello was roughed up as he lasted just 2 1/3 innings and gave up seven earned runs on five hits. Bello also surrendered a two-run home run to George Springer in the third.