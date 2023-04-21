Former MLB star David Wright surprised a San Francisco bartender who was wearing his Mets jersey during her shift. At first it took her a second to recognize the customer standing in front of her, but once she did, the woman laughed at the unbelievable situation and gave him a hug.

"I thought you guys were f-----g with me," the bartender said to her coworkers.

The moment was captured on video and shared on the New York Mets' official social media accounts with the caption, "When your bartender in SF is wearing a David Wright jersey… And you're David Wright."

Wright played his entire 14-year MLB career for the Mets, the team that selected him in the 2001 draft. He made his official debut starting at third base against the Montreal Expos on July 21, 2004. Through his time in the league, the Virginia native was a seven-time All Star, as well as a two-time winner of the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards.

Wright retired in 2018 after years of battling spinal stenosis -- a narrowing of the spinal canal. However, Wright stayed close to the organization, as soon after he retired as a player he was named a special advisor in the Mets front office.

The team is currently in San Francisco for a four-game series against the Giants. The Mets won the first game on Thursday by a score of 9-4. They've been hanging out on the West Coast since last week as they previously took on the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers.