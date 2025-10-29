LOS ANGELES -- After the marathon that was Game 3, the Blue Jays stepped up with a big win in Game 4 of the World Series to even things up, two games apiece. We're now treated to a virtual three-game series to decide the 2025 champion. I erred in thinking the Game 3 loss was a death knell for the Blue Jays, but we'll dust ourselves off and bounce back -- in true Blue Jays fashion -- for Game 5.

Lines below via Caesars.

Blake Snell under 1.5 earned runs (+105)

Snell wasn't great in Game 1 of this series, but he's back in Dodger Stadium. It was a small sample, but he had a 1.17 ERA at home this season compared to 4.30 on the road. Prior to last game, he was totally locked in with a 0.47 ERA in his last three regular-season starts and then a 0.86 ERA in his first three playoff starts. In light of this and his overall track record, I'm inclined to say Game 1 of this series was a one-off.

Simply, I think Snell deals tonight.

Mookie Betts over 1.5 total bases (+112)

There's riding the hot hand and then there's contrarianism. I'll go with the latter. Call it a hunch. Mookie has hit .250 with a .350 slugging percentage in the playoffs so far and he's 3 for 19 in the World Series. He's better than this. I believe he'll find a way to get either an extra-base hit or multiple singles tonight to bust out of his funk.

Blue Jays +1.5 (-115)

I think the Dodgers win this game, but I'm not confident in that feeling at all and keep finding myself circling back and believing in the Blue Jays now with how impressively they bounced back in Game 4. In taking this line, without much juice, we get either a Dodgers win by one run or a Blue Jays win as possibilities for cashing our tickets. I think Snell locks down the Blue Jays offense enough and the Dodgers' offense at this point can't really be trusted to pile up the runs, so it all lines up here for a low-scoring game where we can get home with this line.