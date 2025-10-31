We're back for more. Game 6 of the 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays is set for Friday night at Rogers Centre. It's been a fun series so far, with the Blue Jays taking Game 1 behind a monster seventh inning, the Dodgers winning Game 2 and then an 18-inning Game 3 followed by two Blue Jays wins at Dodger Stadium. The Jays are now one win away from their first World Series title since 1993. And we're one Dodgers win away from seeing a World Series Game 7 for the first time since 2019.

Let's boogie. Lines via Fanduel.

Blue Jays +1.5 (-134)

I was tempted to take the Jays on the moneyline (it's +120) but the possibility of Yoshinobu Yamamoto going out and dominating again, just like he did in Game 2, remains. I like having the buffer provided here by the run line, so we allow for the possibility of a Blue Jays win or the Dodgers winning by one. This would've hit four of the five games so far this series. I don't trust the Dodgers' offense to explode right now or anything anyway, so we're just logically looking at anything from a Blue Jays blowout win to a Blue Jays close win to a Dodgers one-run win. I like that range.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto over 18.5 outs recorded (-128)

Yamamoto has now thrown complete games in back-to-back outings in the playoffs. Both came on the road, so it isn't like we should be worried about the environment. The concern here would be the Blue Jays getting a second look at Yamamoto in less than a week, as that is generally to the advantage of the hitter. It isn't a hard and fast rule, of course, and look at Game 5 for evidence. The Dodgers had never seen Trey Yesavage before Game 1 of this series. For Game 5, they were getting a second look at he totally baffled them, setting a rookie record for World Series strikeouts.

Further, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts cannot trust his bullpen. They did huge work in Game 3, but he needs to get Yamamoto as deep into this game as possible. We just need one out in the seventh inning from Yamamoto here. I believe even if he allows something like three runs, he'll go seven innings.

BONUS: George Springer home run (+470)

You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts!

Springer missed the last two games after leaving Game 3 with an injury to his side. He tweaked it on a swing. He's expected to return to the lineup for Game 6 and he's long had a nose for the big moment. He has four home runs this postseason, including the Big Blow in ALCS Game 7. He has 23 career playoff home runs, putting him third all-time. He doubled to lead off Game 2 against Yamamoto, too.