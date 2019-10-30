World Series: If you pull a stunt like Bregman's bat carry to first, commit to it and don't apologize

In Game 6 of the World Series, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman carried his bat to first base after hitting a home run early in the game, a move many people deemed disrespectful. After homering to take the lead a few innings later, Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto mimicked his opponent.

First inning: Alex Bregman carries bat down to first on a home run.

Fifth inning: Juan Soto returns the favor after a solo shot to take the lead. pic.twitter.com/6ZIxUkIDdo — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 30, 2019

The Nationals went on to win 7-2 and force a Game 7. Ahead of the decisive game, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discussed how they felt about Bregman's actions.

"He claims he forgot... I don't know if I buy that," Kanell says. When Bell asks whether this is something that is disrespectful Kanell gives a very emphatic, "This is so disrespectful."

The two agree that if you are going to celebrate like this you run the risk that it is going to get put back in your face, and that is exactly what happened with the Soto home run.

While many were shaking their heads at the players, Kanell and Bell say this type of action will draw in more fans.

The MLB has promoted this "play loud" idea, with the sport lagging behind the NBA and NFL in popularity among spectators in America, and and they want it to be more fun for people to watch. For many casual fans watching Bregman's move and and Soto's response made the game fun and gave people something to talk about.

"The pettiness for some reason does draw me in," Bell, who calls himself more of a casual baseball fan, says.

After the game Bregman apologize for his actions saying, "I just let my emotions get the best of me, it's not how I was raised to play the game... I'm sorry for doing that."

Kanell doesn't think there's a chance he apologizes if the Astros won, but since Soto showed him up it looked bad.

Bell was not on board with the apology. "If you're gonna come out and you're gonna do something like that just go with it, don't apologize," he said. "What are you apologizing for?"

Bell says he would not only stand by it, he would say I'm coming back next time with something bigger. He jokes saying, "Hey guess what I'm coming out tomorrow night, I'm gonna carry that thing to second base."

The final showdown between the two teams is on Wednesday night.