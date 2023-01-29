The New York Yankees and infielder Gleyber Torres have agreed to a $9.95 million contract for the 2023 season, Mark Feinsand reports. With the deal, Torres and the Yankees will avoid arbitration.

Torres is coming off a 2022 season in which he slashed .257/.310/.451 (114 OPS+) with 24 home runs in 140 games while serving as the Yankees' primary second baseman.

For his career, the 26-year-old Torres has an OPS+ of 114 across parts of five MLB seasons. Last season, Torres had a salary of $6.25 million. As a former "Super Two" player, Torres will be eligible for salary arbitration for a fourth time next offseason, and he's on target to hit free agency after the 2024 season.

Torres, who was originally acquired from the Chicago Cubs as part of the Aroldis Chapman trade of July 2016, will once again serve as the Yankees' starting second baseman. He's the ninth and final arbitration-eligible player to agree to a contract with the Yankees for 2023. Previously this winter, the Yankees agreed to terms with arb-eligibles Nestor Cortes ($2.3 million), Frankie Montas ($7.5 million), Wandy Peralta ($3.35 million), Clay Holmes ($3.3 million), Domingo Germán ($2.6 million), Jose Trevino ($2.36 million), Kyle Higashioka ($1.4265 million), and Michael King ($1.3 million).