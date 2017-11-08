Yankees manager search: Joe Girardi's bench coach Rob Thomson interviewed

Two weeks after announcing Joe Girardi would not return as manager, the New York Yankees' ongoing search for his replacement has homed in on someone close to him -- his former bench coach, Rob Thomson:

Rob Thomson interviewing today for #Yankees’ managerial opening, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 8, 2017

For all the talk about wanting a new voice, Thomson would not appear to fit that desire. He's spent nearly three decades with the Yankees, including four years under Girardi as bench coach. He's also served as a minor-league coach and manager, and has assumed front-office roles. Basically, Thomson has done everything shy of manage full-time in the majors for the Yankees.

There's no telling how likely Thomson is to land the gig, but it's fair to write it would be an interesting development if the Yankees decide Girardi's successor is one of his top confidants.

Thomson, by the way, spent four seasons in the minors as a player. He never reached higher than A-ball, and his playing career was effectively over before he turned 25.