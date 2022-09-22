The New York Yankees on Thursday announced a sequence of moves that most notably include the return of veteran lefty reliever Zack Britton and an end to Miguel Andujar's time in the Bronx.

Andújar, now 27, not so long ago looked like an important long-term piece for the Yankees. In his rookie season of 2018, Andújar as a 23-year-old put up an OPS+ of 130 and tallied 27 home runs, 47 doubles, and 302 total bases in 149 games (and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting behind Shohei Ohtani).

However, since that high point Andújar has struggled badly and battled major shoulder and wrist problems. Since the start of the 2019 season, Andújar has played in just 105 games at the MLB level, and over that span he's batted .228/.255/.318 (55 OPS+) with eight home runs. In between stints with the Yankees, he's managed solid to good numbers in the minors, but his inability to rediscover the skills he showed as a rookie ultimately spelled an end to Andújar's time with the organization.

The decision to DFA Andujar clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Britton, who had been on the 60-day injured list and thus not on the 40-man. Wandy Peralta's trip to the 15-day IL clears an active roster spot for Britton. As for Andújar, he'll almost certainly be given a look by another organization, and a fresh start is probably just what he needs after multiple seasons of injury and struggle.