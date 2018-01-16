Jon Jones reportedly passes polygraph test as he attempts to clear his name

Jon "Bones" Jones will stop at nothing to clear his name of alleged steroid use that took place last summer prior to his UFC 214 bout against rival Daniel Cormier. This includes taking a lie detector test in hopes of getting him back into the Octagon sooner rather than later.

According to a report from Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting, Jones took a polygraph test last month to help prove that he didn't knowingly take the steroid Turinabol before his light heavyweight championship win over Cormier. Apparently, the results of that polygraph test are in and the former UFC light heavyweight champion passed with flying colors.

The 30-year-old Jones returned to the Octagon last July to take on Cormier in a bout that was originally scheduled to take place back at UFC 200 in July 2016. However, before the historical UFC 200 event took place, Jones was suspended for testing positive for two banned substances. In what appeared to be the ultimate story of redemption, Jones handled Cormier once again, coming away with a convincing third-round TKO win and regaining his light heavyweight championship.

It was announced a little over a month later that Jones had allegedly tested positive for the steroid, which led to him being stripped of the title and provisionally suspended by the Unites States Anti-Doping Agency. While he has yet to be handed an official punishment for the violation, he does have a hearing scheduled for next month with the California State Athletic Commission, according to MMA Fighting.

Since the revelation of the failed test last summer, Jones and his team have consistently proclaimed his innocence. There's no telling just how much weight a passed polygraph test will hold when it comes to deeming an official punishment for Jones. While he has made admitted mistakes in the past when it comes to drug use, the man once considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time is going to every length possible to prove his innocence this time around.