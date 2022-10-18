Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson were involved in a heated altercation that resulted in Wallace repeatedly shoving Larson following a crash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the South Point 400 on Sunday. In light of the incident, Wallace issued an apology for his actions.

"I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car," Wallace wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter account. "My behavior does not align with the core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners, who have played a crucial role in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport. I want to apologize to NASCAR and the fans, along with Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Toyota for putting them in a situation in the Playoffs that they do not deserve.

"I compete with immense passion, and with passion at times comes frustration. Upon reflecting, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car. You live and learn, and I intend to learn from this."

As Larson and Wallace entered Turn 4 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Larson sent Wallace into the wall. Wallace ended up getting hooked into Larson's rear fender and crashing both of them -- in addition to fellow driver Christopher Bell.

Once the dust settled, Wallace approached Larson's car, which had made its way into the infield, and confronted him. Wallace shoved Larson on several occasions despite Larson's attempts to walk away. NASCAR officials had to intervene and separate the two men.

Following the race, Wallace made it clear that he didn't mean to crash into Larson. He even suggested that his steering had broken after he crashed into the wall.

Larson also acknowledged that he was aggressive towards Wallace when the pair entered Turn 3 and did expect Wallace to retaliate in some fashion. However, he didn't expect Wallace to do so in the manner in which he did.