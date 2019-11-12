LAL
PHO

No Text

Lakers pull away with late 3-pointers to beat Suns 123-115

  • AP
  • Nov 12, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) Anthony Davis had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns 123-115 on Tuesday night.

The Lakers (8-2) are off to their best 10-game start since 2010 and bounced back from a home loss to Toronto on Sunday. LeBron James added 19 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

Phoenix (6-4) trailed for a big chunk of the fourth quarter but pushed ahead 113-111 on Devin Booker's fastbreak layup with 3:29 left. The Lakers responded with three straight 3-pointers - one from James and two more from Kuzma - to lead 120-113 and put the game out of reach.

Los Angeles dominated in the paint with 70 points. Dwight Howard came off the bench to score 12 points and grab nine rebounds in 20 minutes.

The Suns were led by Ricky Rubio and Booker, who both scored 21 points. Aron Baynes added 20 and Dario Saric had 18.

Davis scored 14 points as the Lakers took a 60-58 halftime lead. James added nine points and eight assists.

EFFICIENT BOOKER

Booker came into the game shooting 54.5% from the field, 53.2% on 3-pointers and 92.3% on free throws. He's still on his 50/50/90 pace after shooting 9 of 18 from the field against the Lakers. He also had nine assists on Tuesday.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Coach Frank Vogel said before the game that Rajon Rondo (right calf strain) and Troy Daniels (sore left knee) were on 15-minute restrictions. Rondo had five points, six rebounds and seven assists in 14 minutes in his season debut. Daniels didn't play.

Suns: Rookie guard Ty Jerome missed his 10th straight game with a sprained right ankle. ... Baynes continued his good outside shooting with a 4 of 6 performance from behind the 3-point line. ... Frank Kaminsky had 16 points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes.

UP NEXT

Lakers return home to host Warriors on Wednesday.

Suns host the Hawks on Thursday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sport

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. James
23 SF
D. Booker
1 SG
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
25.8 Pts. Per Game 25.8
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
47.1 Field Goal % 54.1
46.8 Three Point % 53.8
69.6 Free Throw % 93.3
  LAL team rebound 0:11
  Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:14
+ 1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:18
+ 1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 0:18
  Personal foul on Cameron Johnson 0:18
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis 0:19
  Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:21
+ 1 Danny Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:25
  LAL team rebound 0:25
  Danny Green missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:25
  Personal foul on Cameron Johnson 0:25
Team Stats
Points 123 115
Field Goals 51-95 (53.7%) 43-91 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 16-38 (42.1%)
Free Throws 11-21 (52.4%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 57 49
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 36 33
Team 13 10
Assists 39 32
Steals 4 3
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 21 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. James SF 23
19 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST
home team logo
R. Rubio PG 11
21 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 8-2 26343528123
home team logo Suns 6-4 29293423115
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 8-2 108.4 PPG 46.6 RPG 25.1 APG
home team logo Suns 6-4 116.8 PPG 42.9 RPG 28.1 APG
Key Players
A. Davis PF 26.6 PPG 10.2 RPG 3.2 APG 48.3 FG%
R. Rubio PG 13.6 PPG 6.8 RPG 8.6 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Davis PF 24 PTS 12 REB 4 AST
R. Rubio PG 21 PTS 4 REB 10 AST
53.7 FG% 47.3
40.0 3PT FG% 42.1
52.4 FT% 76.5
Lakers
Starters
A. Davis
L. James
D. Green
J. McGee
A. Bradley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 24 12 4 9/17 1/2 5/6 1 37 2 1 1 3 9 +6 46
L. James 19 7 11 8/18 1/4 2/7 0 37 0 0 1 0 7 -2 47
D. Green 14 1 3 5/8 3/5 1/2 5 25 0 0 1 0 1 +7 20
J. McGee 11 3 3 5/5 0/0 1/3 2 10 0 1 2 1 2 -3 19
A. Bradley 8 2 5 4/8 0/2 0/0 2 27 0 0 0 2 0 -7 20
Starters
A. Davis
L. James
D. Green
J. McGee
A. Bradley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 24 12 4 9/17 1/2 5/6 1 37 2 1 1 3 9 +6 46
L. James 19 7 11 8/18 1/4 2/7 0 37 0 0 1 0 7 -2 47
D. Green 14 1 3 5/8 3/5 1/2 5 25 0 0 1 0 1 +7 20
J. McGee 11 3 3 5/5 0/0 1/3 2 10 0 1 2 1 2 -3 19
A. Bradley 8 2 5 4/8 0/2 0/0 2 27 0 0 0 2 0 -7 20
Bench
K. Kuzma
D. Howard
R. Rondo
Q. Cook
K. Caldwell-Pope
A. Caruso
J. Dudley
D. Cousins
T. Daniels
K. Antetokounmpo
T. Horton-Tucker
Z. Norvell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Kuzma 23 4 0 9/16 3/6 2/2 3 25 1 0 1 0 4 +10 27
D. Howard 12 9 1 6/9 0/0 0/1 5 20 0 1 3 2 7 +3 21
R. Rondo 5 6 7 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 6 +4 25
Q. Cook 3 0 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0 +9 7
K. Caldwell-Pope 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2
A. Caruso 2 0 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 24 1 1 0 0 0 +15 10
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Norvell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 123 44 39 51/95 10/25 11/21 21 235 4 4 9 8 36 +40 244
Suns
Starters
R. Rubio
D. Booker
A. Baynes
D. Saric
K. Oubre Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Rubio 21 4 10 8/17 3/6 2/2 1 38 0 0 1 0 4 -6 44
D. Booker 21 3 9 9/18 0/2 3/3 5 39 0 1 5 1 2 -5 38
A. Baynes 20 6 3 6/10 4/6 4/6 3 26 0 0 0 1 5 -8 32
D. Saric 18 7 2 7/11 4/6 0/0 4 34 0 0 1 1 6 -9 28
K. Oubre Jr. 1 4 1 0/5 0/4 1/2 3 19 0 0 2 1 3 0 5
Starters
R. Rubio
D. Booker
A. Baynes
D. Saric
K. Oubre Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Rubio 21 4 10 8/17 3/6 2/2 1 38 0 0 1 0 4 -6 44
D. Booker 21 3 9 9/18 0/2 3/3 5 39 0 1 5 1 2 -5 38
A. Baynes 20 6 3 6/10 4/6 4/6 3 26 0 0 0 1 5 -8 32
D. Saric 18 7 2 7/11 4/6 0/0 4 34 0 0 1 1 6 -9 28
K. Oubre Jr. 1 4 1 0/5 0/4 1/2 3 19 0 0 2 1 3 0 5
Bench
F. Kaminsky
C. Johnson
T. Johnson
M. Bridges
J. Carter
C. Diallo
T. Jerome
E. Okobo
J. Lecque
J. Harper
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. Kaminsky 16 9 3 7/10 2/3 0/0 1 22 2 0 0 1 8 -4 33
C. Johnson 11 4 1 3/9 3/8 2/2 4 27 0 0 1 1 3 -9 16
T. Johnson 4 1 2 2/8 0/2 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 0 1 -1 8
M. Bridges 3 1 1 1/3 0/1 1/2 1 14 1 3 0 0 1 +2 10
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jerome - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okobo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lecque - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 39 32 43/91 16/38 13/17 23 235 3 4 11 6 33 -40 214
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores