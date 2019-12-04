MIN
DAL

Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
L. Doncic
77 SF
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
30.7 Pts. Per Game 30.7
9.4 Ast. Per Game 9.4
10.3 Reb. Per Game 10.3
50.3 Field Goal % 47.8
50.3 Three Point % 47.7
80.4 Free Throw % 81.5
  Defensive rebound by Robert Covington 0:00
  Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:03
+ 1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 0:03
  Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns 0:03
+ 3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot 0:04
  Offensive rebound by Robert Covington 0:04
  Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
+ 1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:14
+ 1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 0:14
  Personal foul on Robert Covington 0:14
  Personal foul on Jeff Teague 0:24
Team Stats
Points 114 121
Field Goals 37-89 (41.6%) 46-92 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 17-38 (44.7%) 11-37 (29.7%)
Free Throws 23-26 (88.5%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 52 54
Offensive 15 13
Defensive 29 32
Team 8 9
Assists 24 24
Steals 5 5
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 1
K. Towns C 32
26 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST
D. Powell PF 7
24 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 10-10 25312830114
home team logo Mavericks 15-6 30232741121
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 10-10 113.7 PPG 48.5 RPG 23.7 APG
home team logo Mavericks 15-6 117.8 PPG 47.9 RPG 24.4 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 25.9 PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 50.2 FG%
D. Powell PF 7.6 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.1 APG 64.3 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Towns C 26 PTS 9 REB 7 AST
D. Powell PF 24 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
41.6 FG% 50.0
44.7 3PT FG% 29.7
88.5 FT% 78.3
Timberwolves
Starters
A. Wiggins
K. Towns
R. Covington
J. Culver
J. Okogie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Wiggins 26 5 1 7/24 3/8 9/11 4 31 0 3 3 3 2 -8 33
K. Towns 26 9 8 10/19 3/5 3/4 3 37 1 1 2 4 5 +7 51
R. Covington 22 6 1 8/13 6/10 0/0 5 27 1 0 0 1 5 +8 31
J. Culver 11 8 6 4/10 1/4 2/2 0 28 1 2 1 3 5 -14 33
J. Okogie 7 7 0 2/5 1/2 2/2 4 27 1 0 3 3 4 +6 12
Bench
K. Bates-Diop
T. Graham
J. Teague
S. Napier
J. Bell
G. Dieng
J. Layman
N. Vonleh
K. Martin
J. McLaughlin
J. Nowell
N. Reid
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Bates-Diop 8 2 0 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 2 -23 10
T. Graham 7 1 1 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 11 1 0 0 0 1 +2 11
J. Teague 3 1 6 0/5 0/2 3/3 2 27 0 0 1 0 1 +3 15
S. Napier 2 2 1 0/3 0/2 2/2 0 10 0 0 0 0 2 -6 6
J. Bell 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 5 0 1 1 1 0 +4 3
G. Dieng 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 1 0 2 -14 1
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLaughlin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nowell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Reid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 44 24 37/89 17/38 23/26 21 234 5 7 12 15 29 -35 206
Mavericks
Starters
D. Powell
L. Doncic
K. Porzingis
T. Hardaway Jr.
D. Finney-Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Powell 24 5 4 9/9 2/2 4/5 4 25 1 2 0 2 3 -1 40
L. Doncic 22 7 6 8/22 1/8 5/8 2 31 0 0 5 0 7 -16 36
K. Porzingis 19 6 0 7/15 2/6 3/4 3 29 0 1 0 3 3 -15 26
T. Hardaway Jr. 7 3 0 2/8 1/5 2/2 0 25 0 0 0 1 2 -12 10
D. Finney-Smith 4 3 2 2/5 0/2 0/0 2 23 1 2 0 3 0 -7 14
Bench
J. Brunson
M. Kleber
S. Curry
J. Jackson
D. Wright
J. Barea
C. Lee
A. Cleveland
B. Marjanovic
J. Reaves
I. Roby
R. Broekhoff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Brunson 16 4 3 7/8 2/3 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 1 3 +21 26
M. Kleber 12 5 2 4/6 2/4 2/2 1 26 1 0 2 2 3 +11 20
S. Curry 8 4 3 3/8 0/4 2/2 2 28 2 0 1 0 4 +14 19
J. Jackson 5 5 0 2/7 1/3 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 1 4 +19 10
D. Wright 4 3 4 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 3 +21 15
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Roby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 45 24 46/92 11/37 18/23 16 235 5 5 8 13 32 +35 216
NBA Scores