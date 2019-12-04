No Text
MIN
DAL
No Text
Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
L. Doncic
77 SF
|33.8
|Min. Per Game
|33.8
|30.7
|Pts. Per Game
|30.7
|9.4
|Ast. Per Game
|9.4
|10.3
|Reb. Per Game
|10.3
|50.3
|Field Goal %
|47.8
|50.3
|Three Point %
|47.7
|80.4
|Free Throw %
|81.5
|Defensive rebound by Robert Covington
|0:00
|Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:03
|+ 1
|Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:03
|Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns
|0:03
|+ 3
|Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot
|0:04
|Offensive rebound by Robert Covington
|0:04
|Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:07
|+ 1
|Tim Hardaway Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:14
|+ 1
|Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:14
|Personal foul on Robert Covington
|0:14
|Personal foul on Jeff Teague
|0:24
|Team Stats
|Points
|114
|121
|Field Goals
|37-89 (41.6%)
|46-92 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|17-38 (44.7%)
|11-37 (29.7%)
|Free Throws
|23-26 (88.5%)
|18-23 (78.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|52
|54
|Offensive
|15
|13
|Defensive
|29
|32
|Team
|8
|9
|Assists
|24
|24
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|7
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|8
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technicals
|0
|1
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Timberwolves 10-10
|113.7 PPG
|48.5 RPG
|23.7 APG
|Mavericks 15-6
|117.8 PPG
|47.9 RPG
|24.4 APG
|
|41.6
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|44.7
|3PT FG%
|29.7
|
|
|88.5
|FT%
|78.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Wiggins
|26
|5
|1
|7/24
|3/8
|9/11
|4
|31
|0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|-8
|33
|K. Towns
|26
|9
|8
|10/19
|3/5
|3/4
|3
|37
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|+7
|51
|R. Covington
|22
|6
|1
|8/13
|6/10
|0/0
|5
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|+8
|31
|J. Culver
|11
|8
|6
|4/10
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|28
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|-14
|33
|J. Okogie
|7
|7
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|27
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4
|+6
|12
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Wiggins
|26
|5
|1
|7/24
|3/8
|9/11
|4
|31
|0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|-8
|33
|K. Towns
|26
|9
|8
|10/19
|3/5
|3/4
|3
|37
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|+7
|51
|R. Covington
|22
|6
|1
|8/13
|6/10
|0/0
|5
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|+8
|31
|J. Culver
|11
|8
|6
|4/10
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|28
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|-14
|33
|J. Okogie
|7
|7
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|27
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4
|+6
|12
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Bates-Diop
|8
|2
|0
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-23
|10
|T. Graham
|7
|1
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+2
|11
|J. Teague
|3
|1
|6
|0/5
|0/2
|3/3
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|+3
|15
|S. Napier
|2
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-6
|6
|J. Bell
|2
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|+4
|3
|G. Dieng
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-14
|1
|J. Layman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Vonleh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McLaughlin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Reid
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|114
|44
|24
|37/89
|17/38
|23/26
|21
|234
|5
|7
|12
|15
|29
|-35
|206
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Powell
|24
|5
|4
|9/9
|2/2
|4/5
|4
|25
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|-1
|40
|L. Doncic
|22
|7
|6
|8/22
|1/8
|5/8
|2
|31
|0
|0
|5
|0
|7
|-16
|36
|K. Porzingis
|19
|6
|0
|7/15
|2/6
|3/4
|3
|29
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|-15
|26
|T. Hardaway Jr.
|7
|3
|0
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|-12
|10
|D. Finney-Smith
|4
|3
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|-7
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Powell
|24
|5
|4
|9/9
|2/2
|4/5
|4
|25
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|-1
|40
|L. Doncic
|22
|7
|6
|8/22
|1/8
|5/8
|2
|31
|0
|0
|5
|0
|7
|-16
|36
|K. Porzingis
|19
|6
|0
|7/15
|2/6
|3/4
|3
|29
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|-15
|26
|T. Hardaway Jr.
|7
|3
|0
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|-12
|10
|D. Finney-Smith
|4
|3
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|-7
|14
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Brunson
|16
|4
|3
|7/8
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|+21
|26
|M. Kleber
|12
|5
|2
|4/6
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|26
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|+11
|20
|S. Curry
|8
|4
|3
|3/8
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|28
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|+14
|19
|J. Jackson
|5
|5
|0
|2/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|+19
|10
|D. Wright
|4
|3
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+21
|15
|J. Barea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cleveland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Marjanovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reaves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Roby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Broekhoff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|121
|45
|24
|46/92
|11/37
|18/23
|16
|235
|5
|5
|8
|13
|32
|+35
|216