OKC
DEN

No Text

No Text
Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
N. Jokic
15 C
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
43.4 Field Goal % 48.2
42.9 Three Point % 47.0
79.7 Free Throw % 78.1
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:09
+ 2 Nerlens Noel made jump shot, assist by Abdel Nader 0:34
+ 1 Will Barton made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:44
  DEN team rebound 0:44
  Will Barton missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:44
  Personal foul on Danilo Gallinari 0:44
  Bad pass turnover on Steven Adams, stolen by Will Barton 0:44
  Offensive rebound by Steven Adams 0:44
  Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:48
  Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 0:58
  Nikola Jokic missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:58
Team Stats
Points 102 110
Field Goals 38-81 (46.9%) 43-85 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 7-27 (25.9%)
Free Throws 20-23 (87.0%) 17-23 (73.9%)
Total Rebounds 42 52
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 30 34
Team 5 8
Assists 22 30
Steals 7 6
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 23 23
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
C. Paul PG 3
15 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
28 PTS, 14 REB, 12 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 11-14 20291934102
home team logo Nuggets 16-8 27253028110
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 11-14 107.8 PPG 42.9 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Nuggets 16-8 106.2 PPG 46 RPG 26.1 APG
Key Players
D. Schroder PG 16.8 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.4 APG 46.0 FG%
N. Jokic C 16.2 PPG 10.0 RPG 6.3 APG 46.9 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Schroder PG 22 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
N. Jokic C 28 PTS 14 REB 12 AST
46.9 FG% 50.6
26.1 3PT FG% 25.9
87.0 FT% 73.9
Thunder
Starters
S. Adams
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
C. Paul
A. Nader
D. Gallinari
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Adams 18 14 0 9/15 0/0 0/2 4 30 0 2 1 6 8 -10 33
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 16 4 3 7/13 0/1 2/2 4 37 0 0 2 0 4 -5 24
C. Paul 15 4 10 5/8 0/2 5/6 2 33 4 0 3 0 4 -9 40
A. Nader 14 1 2 5/7 1/2 3/3 3 26 1 0 2 0 1 -19 18
D. Gallinari 7 4 2 1/13 1/7 4/4 1 29 1 0 3 0 4 -12 13
Bench
D. Schroder
N. Noel
D. Bazley
M. Muscala
L. Dort
A. Roberson
D. Burton
K. Hervey
T. Ferguson
H. Diallo
J. Patton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 22 5 4 8/17 4/8 2/2 3 32 0 0 3 0 5 +7 32
N. Noel 4 3 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 4 17 1 0 1 1 2 +2 7
D. Bazley 4 0 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 8 0 1 0 0 0 +3 5
M. Muscala 2 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1 +3 3
L. Dort 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1 0 3
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hervey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 37 22 38/81 6/23 20/23 23 234 7 3 15 7 30 -40 178
Nuggets
Starters
N. Jokic
W. Barton
J. Murray
J. Grant
G. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Jokic 28 14 12 11/14 3/6 3/4 2 34 1 0 3 1 13 +15 64
W. Barton 18 6 1 7/14 1/3 3/4 4 29 2 0 1 3 3 +7 27
J. Murray 14 5 7 6/15 1/6 1/2 2 32 1 0 2 0 5 +19 32
J. Grant 13 4 1 4/8 0/2 5/6 4 31 1 1 2 1 3 +16 19
G. Harris 11 2 5 5/14 1/4 0/0 3 36 0 0 2 1 1 +13 21
Bench
T. Craig
J. Hernangomez
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
M. Porter Jr.
P. Millsap
M. Beasley
P. Dozier
V. Cancar
J. Vanderbilt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Craig 9 4 0 3/7 1/3 2/2 5 23 1 0 0 1 3 -3 14
J. Hernangomez 8 4 0 3/6 0/2 2/4 1 11 0 0 1 2 2 -3 11
M. Morris 7 1 1 3/3 0/0 1/1 0 22 0 0 2 0 1 -12 8
M. Plumlee 2 4 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 1 2 1 3 -7 11
M. Porter Jr. 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 1 0 0 0 -5 1
P. Millsap - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 44 30 43/85 7/27 17/23 23 235 6 3 15 10 34 +40 208
NBA Scores