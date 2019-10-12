No Text
OKC
DEN
No Text
Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
N. Jokic
15 C
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|16.2
|Pts. Per Game
|16.2
|6.3
|Ast. Per Game
|6.3
|10.0
|Reb. Per Game
|10.0
|43.4
|Field Goal %
|48.2
|42.9
|Three Point %
|47.0
|79.7
|Free Throw %
|78.1
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:09
|+ 2
|Nerlens Noel made jump shot, assist by Abdel Nader
|0:34
|+ 1
|Will Barton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:44
|DEN team rebound
|0:44
|Will Barton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:44
|Personal foul on Danilo Gallinari
|0:44
|Bad pass turnover on Steven Adams, stolen by Will Barton
|0:44
|Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
|0:44
|Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:48
|Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|0:58
|Nikola Jokic missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:58
|Team Stats
|Points
|102
|110
|Field Goals
|38-81 (46.9%)
|43-85 (50.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|7-27 (25.9%)
|Free Throws
|20-23 (87.0%)
|17-23 (73.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|52
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|30
|34
|Team
|5
|8
|Assists
|22
|30
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|23
|23
|Technicals
|0
|2
|Key Players
|
|D. Schroder PG
|16.8 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|3.4 APG
|46.0 FG%
|
|N. Jokic C
|16.2 PPG
|10.0 RPG
|6.3 APG
|46.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Schroder PG
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|N. Jokic C
|28 PTS
|14 REB
|12 AST
|
|46.9
|FG%
|50.6
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|25.9
|
|
|87.0
|FT%
|73.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|S. Adams
|18
|14
|0
|9/15
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|30
|0
|2
|1
|6
|8
|-10
|33
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|16
|4
|3
|7/13
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|37
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-5
|24
|C. Paul
|15
|4
|10
|5/8
|0/2
|5/6
|2
|33
|4
|0
|3
|0
|4
|-9
|40
|A. Nader
|14
|1
|2
|5/7
|1/2
|3/3
|3
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-19
|18
|D. Gallinari
|7
|4
|2
|1/13
|1/7
|4/4
|1
|29
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|-12
|13
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Craig
|9
|4
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|5
|23
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|-3
|14
|J. Hernangomez
|8
|4
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|2/4
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|-3
|11
|M. Morris
|7
|1
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|22
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-12
|8
|M. Plumlee
|2
|4
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-7
|11
|M. Porter Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|1
|P. Millsap
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Beasley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Dozier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Cancar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Vanderbilt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|110
|44
|30
|43/85
|7/27
|17/23
|23
|235
|6
|3
|15
|10
|34
|+40
|208