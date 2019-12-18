CHA
CLE

Hornets preach defense before facing Cavaliers

  Dec 18, 2019

Hornets coach James Borrego was quick to credit his team's tenacious defense in its latest encounter, a nice compliment to be certain and one that Charlotte's next opponent hasn't heard too often this season.

The Hornets will bid for their fifth win in six outings on Wednesday when they visit the reeling Cleveland Cavaliers, who have lost 16 of their past 18 games.

"Our defense is trending the right way. We can see that. We can feel it as a team," Borrego said after Charlotte posted a 110-102 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

"There's a real ownership about our defense right now. Nothing easy. That's really been the key to the last four-, five-, six-game run for us. There is just more attention to detail on that end of the floor, more physicality, more defense. We were on the boards in a big way."

The Hornets outrebounded the Kings by a 62-43 margin overall and limited Sacramento to 41.3 percent shooting from the floor.

Charlotte was led by Malik Monk, who scored 14 of his season-high 23 points in the fourth quarter and added a career-best 10 rebounds.

Cody Zeller had 17 points and nine rebounds while Bismack Biyombo recorded 10 and 12, respectively, to collect his fourth double-double of the season -- and third in his past five games.

"Every night we're finding a different way to win," Borrego said. "Right now, the beauty of this team is you don't know who's going to step up on any given night."

The Cavaliers would like to see their defense step up after they were run off the court in Toronto, 133-113, on Monday. Cleveland, which has surrendered at least 130 points on four occasions this season, was outscored 29-4 in fast-break points by the Raptors.

"We tend to stand and watch rather than sending guys back," power forward Kevin Love said, per Cleveland.com. "Because we emphasize spacing so much, when somebody drives into the lane and that shot goes up, teams are just running on us.

"(Monday) was a perfect example because they're such a great transition team. (Toronto's Pascal) Siakam is pushing it and that's putting pressure on literally everybody -- 4s and 5s, we're crossmatched. I don't think we work on our crossmatches enough because we are so focused on our own individual matchup.

"Probably helping the next guy is going to be the next step for us in making sure we cover for that next guy in transition. Then just keeping it real with each other -- we need to get back."

Collin Sexton scored 28 points in Cleveland's 117-109 overtime victory at San Antonio on Thursday before adding 25 two games later against Toronto.

Sexton, however, averaged just 12.3 points against Charlotte during his rookie season in 2018-19. The Hornets won three of the four meetings.

The status of Nicolas Batum remains in question after the Charlotte swingman was scratched Tuesday for the fourth game in the past five with soreness in his left hand. He has been nursing the injury since breaking his middle finger in the season opener.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Shooting foul on Marvin Williams 0:40
+ 3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 1:01
+ 2 Jordan Clarkson made fade-away jump shot 1:07
+ 3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Williams 1:26
  Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller 1:28
  Cody Zeller missed dunk 1:29
  Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller 1:29
  Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:35
+ 2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 1:43
+ 2 Terry Rozier made driving layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 1:59
  Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams 2:03
Team Stats
Points 92 97
Field Goals 35-89 (39.3%) 40-74 (54.1%)
3-Pointers 11-34 (32.4%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 40 58
Offensive 16 10
Defensive 19 37
Team 5 11
Assists 23 25
Steals 12 7
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 9 22
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
T. Rozier PG 3
29 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
K. Love PF 0
16 PTS, 14 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 13-17 2120232892
home team logo Cavaliers 6-21 2924232197
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, OH
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 13-17 104.7 PPG 43.5 RPG 23.6 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 6-21 103.7 PPG 43.5 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
T. Rozier PG 16.4 PPG 4.7 RPG 4.3 APG 40.8 FG%
C. Sexton PG 17.7 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.4 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Rozier PG 29 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
C. Sexton PG 23 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
39.3 FG% 54.1
32.4 3PT FG% 26.9
61.1 FT% 76.9
Hornets
Starters
T. Rozier
C. Zeller
M. Williams
D. Graham
Co. Martin
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Rozier 29 3 2 10/24 5/12 4/4 2 36 4 0 3 3 0 -5 37
C. Zeller 15 9 1 6/11 0/1 3/4 2 30 2 0 2 6 3 -4 26
M. Williams 10 4 4 4/10 2/4 0/0 5 29 0 0 0 0 4 +14 22
D. Graham 9 1 7 3/16 2/9 1/2 3 37 2 1 2 1 0 -13 25
Co. Martin 5 2 4 2/6 0/2 1/1 1 27 3 0 0 0 2 +16 18
On Bench
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Monk
D. Bacon
N. Batum
Ca. Martin
W. Hernangomez
J. McDaniels
K. Simmons
P. Washington
R. Franks
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 5 2 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 12 0 1 0 0 2 +5 10
M. Monk 5 2 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 2 +2 7
D. Bacon 4 2 1 1/3 0/1 2/4 0 11 1 0 0 1 1 +7 9
N. Batum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ca. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McDaniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 35 23 35/89 11/34 11/18 19 193 12 3 9 16 19 +22 154
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
C. Osman
K. Love
T. Thompson
J. Clarkson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Sexton 23 2 2 10/14 0/1 3/3 5 30 3 0 4 0 2 +20 28
C. Osman 18 3 1 8/12 1/4 1/4 0 31 2 1 3 1 2 +18 23
K. Love 16 14 7 5/9 4/6 2/2 1 31 1 1 3 0 14 +18 43
T. Thompson 12 13 2 6/9 0/0 0/0 3 36 1 0 3 4 9 +11 27
J. Clarkson 10 3 3 4/9 0/2 2/2 0 24 0 0 1 1 2 -17 18
On Bench
K. Porter
L. Nance Jr.
M. Dellavedova
J. Henson
B. Knight
D. Windler
D. Wade
A. Zizic
T. Cook
A. McKinnie
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Porter 7 2 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 3 15 0 0 1 2 0 -13 10
L. Nance Jr. 2 5 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 15 0 1 2 0 5 -13 6
M. Dellavedova 2 1 3 0/2 0/1 2/2 3 13 0 0 2 1 0 +1 7
J. Henson 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 1 2 -6 3
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Windler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 97 47 25 40/74 7/26 10/13 21 206 7 3 22 10 37 +19 165
