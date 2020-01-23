PHO
Is a three-game winning streak considered a real step forward?

It is if you are the San Antonio Spurs, who have forged their modest run of success for the first time since the first week of the season and have their sights set for even more when they host the Phoenix Suns on Friday in the Alamo City.

The Spurs had to outlast the career debut of New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson on Wednesday to garner a 121-117 road victory. They did so thanks to LaMarcus Aldridge's 32 points and 14 rebounds and a balanced attack that saw four other San Antonio players in double-figure scoring.

Williamson, who missed the first 44 games of the season while rehabbing from arthroscopic knee surgery, scored 22 points in his NBA debut, including 17 consecutive Pelicans points to briefly give them the lead in the fourth quarter.

"I was really proud of our guys," San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. "We took a huge blow. We stayed the course and just played."

DeMar DeRozan added 20 points, Dejounte Murray scored 13, Derrick White had 12 and Bryn Forbes 11 for San Antonio. DeRozan has scored at least 20 points in 15 of 16 games.

The three-game surge is a snapshot of a series of successful photos for the Spurs over the past two months.

"We had to have more people play better, and I, as coaches, we decided on what sets and what things worked best for us, including combinations," Popovich said. "So, it's taken a while, but hopefully it will continue."

Since losing eight in a row from Nov. 9-22, the Spurs have gone 15-12, including 6-3 over their past nine games with wins coming over East powers Milwaukee, Boston, Toronto and Miami.

"Everyone kind of knows what they are doing," White said. "Guys are expanding their game and we are playing a little differently than we did at the start of the season."

The Suns head to South Texas on the heels of a 112-87 loss at home to Indiana on Wednesday. Phoenix was totally outplayed in the defeat, never leading and trailing by 25 points by midway through the third quarter.

The Suns missed their first 11 shots from 3-point range before Elie Okobo hit one late in the third. Phoenix finished just 4-for-20 from long distance.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led Phoenix with 17 points and nine rebounds, and Devin Booker added 16 points.

"It's not the way we want to play, and we've got to figure it out," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "Obviously, not a great output tonight for Suns basketball."

The Suns shot 30 of 84 (35.7 percent) from the field and were held under 90 points for only the second time this season.

Phoenix dropped both games of a two-game homestand after losing 120-118 to San Antonio on Monday.

"It's one of those nights in the NBA that didn't go our way," Suns guard Ricky Rubio said. "We didn't play good and we just have to respond."

Phoenix plays six of its next seven games on the road.

--Field Level Media

1st Quarter
PHO Suns 13
SA Spurs 18

Time Team Play Score
5:28 +3 3-pt. jump shot 13-18
5:37 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 13-15
5:37   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:43   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:08   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
6:18   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot  
6:32 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-15
6:32 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 11-14
6:46   Full timeout called  
6:46   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
6:46   Bad pass turnover on Dario Saric, stolen by LaMarcus Aldridge  
7:00   Out of bounds turnover on Dejounte Murray  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
7:06   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
7:12   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
7:20   Trey Lyles missed finger-roll layup  
7:41 +2 Devin Booker made fade-away jump shot 11-13
7:57 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made turnaround jump shot 9-13
8:12   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
8:20   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
8:38 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 9-11
8:41   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:45   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
9:00 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 9-8
9:06   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:20   Ricky Rubio missed free throw  
9:20   Shooting foul on Dejounte Murray  
9:20 +2 Ricky Rubio made floating jump shot 9-6
9:23   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:26   Dejounte Murray missed driving layup  
9:38 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 7-6
9:52 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot 4-6
10:02   Personal foul on Deandre Ayton  
10:06   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
10:15   Deandre Ayton missed turnaround jump shot  
10:32 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 4-4
10:47 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Devin Booker 4-2
11:05 +2 Dejounte Murray made finger-roll layup, assist by Bryn Forbes 2-2
11:23 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
11:23 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
11:23   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:38   Trey Lyles missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
D. DeRozan
10 SG
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
22.4 Pts. Per Game 22.4
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
50.9 Field Goal % 53.4
50.8 Three Point % 53.3
92.0 Free Throw % 84.2
+ 3 3-pt. jump shot 5:28
+ 2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 5:37
  Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton 5:37
  Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:43
  Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton 6:04
  Dejounte Murray missed jump shot 6:08
  Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles 6:14
  Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot 6:18
+ 1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 6:32
+ 1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 6:32
  Full timeout called 6:46
Team Stats
Points 13 15
Field Goals 5-11 (45.5%) 6-11 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 1-3 (33.3%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 5 7
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 4 6
Team 0 0
Assists 2 3
Steals 0 1
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fouls 4 2
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Booker SG 1
4 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
L. Aldridge PF 12
7 PTS, 1 REB
1234T
away team logo Suns 18-26 11---11
home team logo Spurs 20-23 15---15
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 18-26 113.0 PPG 43.9 RPG 27.3 APG
home team logo Spurs 20-23 113.9 PPG 46.1 RPG 24.7 APG
Key Players
D. Booker SG 26.5 PPG 4.1 RPG 6.3 APG 50.8 FG%
L. Aldridge PF 19.4 PPG 7.5 RPG 2.4 APG 50.9 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Booker SG 4 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
L. Aldridge PF 7 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
45.5 FG% 54.5
33.3 3PT FG% 50.0
66.7 FT% 100.0
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
R. Rubio
D. Ayton
K. Oubre Jr.
M. Bridges
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 4 1 2 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 6 0 0 0 0 1 -5 9
R. Rubio 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/1 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 -5 2
D. Ayton 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 3 -4 5
K. Oubre Jr. 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 1 0 0 0 -4 1
M. Bridges 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
On Court
D. Booker
R. Rubio
D. Ayton
K. Oubre Jr.
M. Bridges
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 4 1 2 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 6 0 0 0 0 1 -5 9
R. Rubio 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/1 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 -5 2
D. Ayton 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 3 -4 5
K. Oubre Jr. 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 1 0 0 0 -4 1
M. Bridges 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
On Bench
F. Kaminsky
A. Baynes
T. Johnson
C. Johnson
J. Carter
C. Diallo
T. Jerome
E. Okobo
J. Lecque
J. Harper
T. Owens
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Baynes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jerome - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okobo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lecque - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 13 5 2 5/11 1/3 2/3 4 25 0 1 1 1 4 -21 17
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
B. Forbes
D. Murray
T. Lyles
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Aldridge 7 1 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 1 +5 9
D. DeRozan 6 0 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 +5 8
B. Forbes 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 0 +5 6
D. Murray 2 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 2 +5 5
T. Lyles 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 3 +5 3
On Court
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
B. Forbes
D. Murray
T. Lyles
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Aldridge 7 1 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 1 +5 9
D. DeRozan 6 0 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 +5 8
B. Forbes 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 0 +5 6
D. Murray 2 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 2 +5 5
T. Lyles 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 3 +5 3
On Bench
R. Gay
M. Belinelli
D. Carroll
P. Mills
J. Poeltl
Q. Weatherspoon
C. Metu
D. White
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
K. Johnson
L. Samanic
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Gay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Belinelli - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Mills - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Poeltl - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samanic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 15 7 3 6/11 1/2 2/2 2 30 1 0 1 1 6 +25 31
NBA Scores