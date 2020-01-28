No Text
NO
CLE
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:50
|
|8-second violation turnover
|11:24
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|11:01
|
|Derrick Favors missed jump shot
|10:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|10:50
|
|+3
|Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot
|0-3
|10:34
|
|+2
|Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram
|2-3
|10:10
|
|Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson
|9:59
|
|+3
|Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot
|5-3
|9:48
|
|Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday
|9:41
|
|Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman
|9:33
|
|+3
|Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman
|5-6
|9:20
|
|Lonzo Ball missed reverse layup
|9:20
|
|NO team rebound
|9:13
|
|Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman
|9:03
|
|+2
|Cedi Osman made driving layup
|5-8
|8:52
|
|+2
|Jrue Holiday made layup
|7-8
|8:52
|
|Shooting foul on Cedi Osman
|8:52
|
|+1
|Jrue Holiday made free throw
|8-8
|8:45
|
|Shooting foul on Derrick Favors
|8:45
|
|+1
|Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws
|8-9
|8:45
|
|+1
|Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8-10
|8:29
|
|Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:28
|
|NO team rebound
|8:19
|
|Zion Williamson missed floating jump shot
|8:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Dante Exum
|8:04
|
|Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:00
|
|Offensive rebound by Cedi Osman
|7:47
|
|Collin Sexton missed jump shot
|7:47
|
|CLE team rebound
|7:47
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|7:31
|
|+2
|Brandon Ingram made jump shot
|10-10
|7:13
|
|Bad pass turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Brandon Ingram
|7:10
|
|+2
|Lonzo Ball made finger-roll layup, assist by Jrue Holiday
|12-10
|6:50
|
|Collin Sexton missed driving layup, blocked by Jrue Holiday
|6:47
|
|Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton
|6:46
|
|+2
|Collin Sexton made dunk
|12-12
|6:41
|
|+3
|Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot
|15-12
|6:25
|
|+2
|Kevin Love made jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman
|15-14
|6:13
|
|Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|6:02
|
|Dante Exum missed driving layup
|5:58
|
|Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|5:58
|
|Tristan Thompson missed dunk
|5:56
|
|Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|5:55
|
|Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson
|5:54
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Ingram
|5:38
|
|+2
|Kevin Love made hook shot, assist by Cedi Osman
|15-16
|5:23
|
|Brandon Ingram missed driving layup
|5:23
|
|NO team rebound
|5:16
|
|JJ Redick missed jump shot
|5:14
|
|Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors
|5:06
|
|+2
|Jrue Holiday made finger-roll layup
|17-16
|4:50
|
|Kevin Love missed jump shot
|4:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball
|4:44
|
|+3
|Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday
|20-16
|4:26
|
|Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jrue Holiday
|4:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday
|4:12
|
|+2
|JJ Redick made layup, assist by Derrick Favors
|22-16
|3:57
|
|Kevin Porter missed jump shot
|3:53
|
|Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|3:52
|
|+3
|Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr.
|22-19
|3:36
|
|Lost ball turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Alfonzo McKinnie
|3:31
|
|+2
|Collin Sexton made dunk, assist by Alfonzo McKinnie
|22-21
|3:26
|
|+3
|Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball
|25-21
|3:11
|
|Collin Sexton missed jump shot
|3:07
|
|Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|3:07
|
|+2
|Tristan Thompson made dunk
|25-23
|2:54
|
|+3
|Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot
|28-23
|2:33
|
|Lost ball turnover on Larry Nance Jr., stolen by Jrue Holiday
|2:34
|
|Personal foul on Kevin Porter
|2:22
|
|+3
|Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday
|31-23
|2:06
|
|+2
|Matthew Dellavedova made floating jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter
|31-25
|1:56
|
|+3
|Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot
|34-25
|1:57
|
|Shooting foul on Kevin Porter
|1:57
|
|+1
|Brandon Ingram made free throw
|35-25
|1:48
|
|+2
|Larry Nance Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova
|35-27
|1:38
|
|Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|1:28
|
|Personal foul on Josh Hart
|1:16
|
|+3
|Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot
|35-30
|1:06
|
|+2
|Jaxson Hayes made layup, assist by Jrue Holiday
|37-30
|1:06
|
|Shooting foul on John Henson
|1:06
|
|+1
|Jaxson Hayes made free throw
|38-30
|0:57
|
|Personal foul on Josh Hart
|0:57
|
|+1
|Larry Nance Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|38-31
|0:57
|
|+1
|Larry Nance Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|38-32
|0:43
|
|+2
|Jaxson Hayes made driving dunk, assist by Brandon Ingram
|40-32
|0:23
|
|+2
|Kevin Porter made fade-away jump shot
|40-34
|0:00
|
|Brandon Ingram missed jump shot
|0:00
|
|NO team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:42
|
|Kevin Porter missed floating jump shot, blocked by Josh Hart
|11:39
|
|Offensive rebound by Kevin Porter
|11:36
|
|John Henson missed hook shot
|11:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes
|11:24
|
|Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie
|11:24
|
|+1
|JJ Redick made 1st of 3 free throws
|41-34
|11:24
|
|+1
|JJ Redick made 2nd of 3 free throws
|42-34
|11:24
|
|+1
|JJ Redick made 3rd of 3 free throws
|43-34
|11:14
|
|+2
|John Henson made alley-oop shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova
|43-36
|11:05
|
|Personal foul on Matthew Dellavedova
|10:56
|
|Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Larry Nance Jr.
|10:51
|
|Kevin Porter missed layup, blocked by Josh Hart
|10:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson
|10:30
|
|Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|10:22
|
|Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes
|10:22
|
|+1
|Alfonzo McKinnie made 1st of 2 free throws
|43-37
|10:22
|
|+1
|Alfonzo McKinnie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43-38
|10:13
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Lonzo Ball
|10:00
|
|+2
|John Henson made hook shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova
|43-40
|9:48
|
|Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton
|9:41
|
|Collin Sexton missed layup
|9:39
|
|Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|9:39
|
|Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes
|9:39
|
|+1
|Larry Nance Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|43-41
|9:39
|
|+1
|Larry Nance Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43-42
|9:28
|
|Personal foul on Matthew Dellavedova
|9:25
|
|+3
|JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball
|46-42
|9:10
|
|+2
|Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova
|46-44
|8:59
|
|Bad pass turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by John Henson
|8:55
|
|+2
|Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Larry Nance Jr.
|46-46
|8:48
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball
|48-46
|8:48
|
|Shooting foul on John Henson
|8:48
|
|Zion Williamson missed free throw
|8:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|8:31
|
|Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:28
|
|Defensive rebound by JJ Redick
|8:20
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Josh Hart
|50-46
|8:06
|
|Matthew Dellavedova missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:03
|
|Offensive rebound by John Henson
|8:01
|
|Alfonzo McKinnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:59
|
|Defensive rebound by JJ Redick
|7:52
|
|Zion Williamson missed dunk, blocked by Collin Sexton
|7:52
|
|NO team rebound
|7:49
|
|JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:47
|
|Offensive rebound by Lonzo Ball
|7:45
|
|+3
|Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball
|53-46
|7:30
|
|Personal foul on Nicolo Melli
|7:26
|
|Bad pass turnover on Dante Exum, stolen by Josh Hart
|7:09
|
|Zion Williamson missed jump shot
|7:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|6:58
|
|Shooting foul on Josh Hart
|6:58
|
|+1
|Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws
|53-47
|6:58
|
|+1
|Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|53-48
|6:41
|
|Lost ball turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Collin Sexton
|6:30
|
|Alfonzo McKinnie missed turnaround jump shot
|6:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson
|6:19
|
|+2
|Frank Jackson made reverse layup, assist by Zion Williamson
|55-48
|6:05
|
|Collin Sexton missed driving layup, blocked by Frank Jackson
|6:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball
|5:51
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Lonzo Ball
|5:32
|
|Cedi Osman missed floating jump shot
|5:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors
|5:29
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Frank Jackson
|5:19
|
|Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Frank Jackson
|5:08
|
|Frank Jackson missed finger-roll layup
|5:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors
|4:59
|
|+2
|Frank Jackson made driving layup, assist by Nicolo Melli
|57-48
|4:53
|
|Shooting foul on Frank Jackson
|4:53
|
|+1
|Dante Exum made 1st of 2 free throws
|57-49
|4:53
|
|+1
|Dante Exum made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57-50
|4:47
|
|Offensive foul on Derrick Favors
|4:47
|
|Turnover on Derrick Favors
|4:34
|
|Personal foul on Nicolo Melli
|4:34
|
|+1
|Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws
|57-51
|4:34
|
|+1
|Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57-52
|4:22
|
|Frank Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:17
|
|Offensive rebound by Nicolo Melli
|4:14
|
|Shooting foul on Dante Exum
|4:14
|
|+1
|Jrue Holiday made 1st of 3 free throws
|58-52
|4:14
|
|+1
|Jrue Holiday made 2nd of 3 free throws
|59-52
|4:14
|
|Jrue Holiday missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|4:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|3:53
|
|Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson
|3:44
|
|+2
|Brandon Ingram made driving layup
|61-52
|3:34
|
|Shooting foul on Derrick Favors
|3:34
|
|+1
|Tristan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|61-53
|3:34
|
|Tristan Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|3:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson
|3:21
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson made layup
|63-53
|3:05
|
|Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Frank Jackson
|2:42
|
|+2
|Brandon Ingram made reverse layup
|65-53
|2:24
|
|+3
|Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love
|65-56
|2:13
|
|Zion Williamson missed driving layup
|2:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|2:08
|
|+2
|Cedi Osman made layup, assist by Collin Sexton
|65-58
|1:53
|
|+2
|Jaxson Hayes made alley-oop shot, assist by Jrue Holiday
|67-58
|1:30
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Jrue Holiday
|1:27
|
|Shooting foul on Collin Sexton
|1:27
|
|Frank Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:27
|
|NO team rebound
|1:27
|
|+1
|Frank Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|68-58
|1:18
|
|+3
|Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot
|68-61
|1:07
|
|+2
|Jrue Holiday made driving layup
|70-61
|0:58
|
|+2
|Collin Sexton made driving layup
|70-63
|0:50
|
|Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|0:43
|
|Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:41
|
|CLE team rebound
|0:34
|
|Cedi Osman missed floating jump shot
|0:32
|
|Offensive rebound by Cedi Osman
|0:29
|
|Cedi Osman missed floating jump shot
|0:29
|
|NO team rebound
|0:29
|
|Personal foul on Cedi Osman
|0:29
|
|+1
|Frank Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
|71-63
|0:29
|
|+1
|Frank Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|72-63
|0:07
|
|+2
|Tristan Thompson made alley-oop shot, assist by Kevin Love
|72-65
|0:00
|
|+2
|Jrue Holiday made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram
|74-65
|0:00
|
|End of period