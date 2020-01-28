NO
1st Quarter
NO Pelicans 40
CLE Cavaliers 34

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:50   8-second violation turnover  
11:24   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:01   Derrick Favors missed jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
10:50 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
10:34 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 2-3
10:10   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
9:59 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot 5-3
9:48   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
9:41   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
9:33 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 5-6
9:20   Lonzo Ball missed reverse layup  
9:20   NO team rebound  
9:13   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
9:03 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup 5-8
8:52 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup 7-8
8:52   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
8:52 +1 Jrue Holiday made free throw 8-8
8:45   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
8:45 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 8-9
8:45 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
8:29   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   NO team rebound  
8:19   Zion Williamson missed floating jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Dante Exum  
8:04   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
7:47   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
7:47   CLE team rebound  
7:47   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
7:31 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot 10-10
7:13   Bad pass turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Brandon Ingram  
7:10 +2 Lonzo Ball made finger-roll layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 12-10
6:50   Collin Sexton missed driving layup, blocked by Jrue Holiday  
6:47   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
6:46 +2 Collin Sexton made dunk 12-12
6:41 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 15-12
6:25 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 15-14
6:13   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
6:02   Dante Exum missed driving layup  
5:58   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
5:58   Tristan Thompson missed dunk  
5:56   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
5:55   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
5:54   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Ingram  
5:38 +2 Kevin Love made hook shot, assist by Cedi Osman 15-16
5:23   Brandon Ingram missed driving layup  
5:23   NO team rebound  
5:16   JJ Redick missed jump shot  
5:14   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:06 +2 Jrue Holiday made finger-roll layup 17-16
4:50   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
4:44 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 20-16
4:26   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jrue Holiday  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
4:12 +2 JJ Redick made layup, assist by Derrick Favors 22-16
3:57   Kevin Porter missed jump shot  
3:53   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
3:52 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 22-19
3:36   Lost ball turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Alfonzo McKinnie  
3:31 +2 Collin Sexton made dunk, assist by Alfonzo McKinnie 22-21
3:26 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 25-21
3:11   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
3:07   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:07 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk 25-23
2:54 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot 28-23
2:33   Lost ball turnover on Larry Nance Jr., stolen by Jrue Holiday  
2:34   Personal foul on Kevin Porter  
2:22 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 31-23
2:06 +2 Matthew Dellavedova made floating jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter 31-25
1:56 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot 34-25
1:57   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
1:57 +1 Brandon Ingram made free throw 35-25
1:48 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 35-27
1:38   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
1:28   Personal foul on Josh Hart  
1:16 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot 35-30
1:06 +2 Jaxson Hayes made layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 37-30
1:06   Shooting foul on John Henson  
1:06 +1 Jaxson Hayes made free throw 38-30
0:57   Personal foul on Josh Hart  
0:57 +1 Larry Nance Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 38-31
0:57 +1 Larry Nance Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-32
0:43 +2 Jaxson Hayes made driving dunk, assist by Brandon Ingram 40-32
0:23 +2 Kevin Porter made fade-away jump shot 40-34
0:00   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
0:00   NO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NO Pelicans 34
CLE Cavaliers 31

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Kevin Porter missed floating jump shot, blocked by Josh Hart  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
11:36   John Henson missed hook shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
11:24   Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
11:24 +1 JJ Redick made 1st of 3 free throws 41-34
11:24 +1 JJ Redick made 2nd of 3 free throws 42-34
11:24 +1 JJ Redick made 3rd of 3 free throws 43-34
11:14 +2 John Henson made alley-oop shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 43-36
11:05   Personal foul on Matthew Dellavedova  
10:56   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Larry Nance Jr.  
10:51   Kevin Porter missed layup, blocked by Josh Hart  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
10:30   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
10:22   Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes  
10:22 +1 Alfonzo McKinnie made 1st of 2 free throws 43-37
10:22 +1 Alfonzo McKinnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-38
10:13   Traveling violation turnover on Lonzo Ball  
10:00 +2 John Henson made hook shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 43-40
9:48   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
9:41   Collin Sexton missed layup  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
9:39   Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes  
9:39 +1 Larry Nance Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 43-41
9:39 +1 Larry Nance Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-42
9:28   Personal foul on Matthew Dellavedova  
9:25 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 46-42
9:10 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 46-44
8:59   Bad pass turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by John Henson  
8:55 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 46-46
8:48 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 48-46
8:48   Shooting foul on John Henson  
8:48   Zion Williamson missed free throw  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
8:31   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
8:20 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Josh Hart 50-46
8:06   Matthew Dellavedova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
8:01   Alfonzo McKinnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
7:52   Zion Williamson missed dunk, blocked by Collin Sexton  
7:52   NO team rebound  
7:49   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
7:45 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 53-46
7:30   Personal foul on Nicolo Melli  
7:26   Bad pass turnover on Dante Exum, stolen by Josh Hart  
7:09   Zion Williamson missed jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:58   Shooting foul on Josh Hart  
6:58 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 53-47
6:58 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-48
6:41   Lost ball turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Collin Sexton  
6:30   Alfonzo McKinnie missed turnaround jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
6:19 +2 Frank Jackson made reverse layup, assist by Zion Williamson 55-48
6:05   Collin Sexton missed driving layup, blocked by Frank Jackson  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
5:51   Out of bounds turnover on Lonzo Ball  
5:32   Cedi Osman missed floating jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:29   Out of bounds turnover on Frank Jackson  
5:19   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
5:08   Frank Jackson missed finger-roll layup  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
4:59 +2 Frank Jackson made driving layup, assist by Nicolo Melli 57-48
4:53   Shooting foul on Frank Jackson  
4:53 +1 Dante Exum made 1st of 2 free throws 57-49
4:53 +1 Dante Exum made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-50
4:47   Offensive foul on Derrick Favors  
4:47   Turnover on Derrick Favors  
4:34   Personal foul on Nicolo Melli  
4:34 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 57-51
4:34 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-52
4:22   Frank Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Offensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
4:14   Shooting foul on Dante Exum  
4:14 +1 Jrue Holiday made 1st of 3 free throws 58-52
4:14 +1 Jrue Holiday made 2nd of 3 free throws 59-52
4:14   Jrue Holiday missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:53   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
3:44 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup 61-52
3:34   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
3:34 +1 Tristan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 61-53
3:34   Tristan Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
3:21 +2 Zion Williamson made layup 63-53
3:05   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
2:42 +2 Brandon Ingram made reverse layup 65-53
2:24 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 65-56
2:13   Zion Williamson missed driving layup  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
2:08 +2 Cedi Osman made layup, assist by Collin Sexton 65-58
1:53 +2 Jaxson Hayes made alley-oop shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 67-58
1:30   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
1:27   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
1:27   Frank Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:27   NO team rebound  
1:27 +1 Frank Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-58
1:18 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot 68-61
1:07 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup 70-61
0:58 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 70-63
0:50   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
0:43   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41   CLE team rebound  
0:34   Cedi Osman missed floating jump shot  
0:32   Offensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
0:29   Cedi Osman missed floating jump shot  
0:29   NO team rebound  
0:29   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
0:29 +1 Frank Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 71-63
0:29 +1 Frank Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-63
0:07 +2 Tristan Thompson made alley-oop shot, assist by Kevin Love 72-65
0:00 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 74-65
0:00   End of period  