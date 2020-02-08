DEN
The young Phoenix Suns welcome the Denver Nuggets and Most Valuable Player contender Nikola Jokic into Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday for the second game of a weekend back-to-back.

Phoenix blasted the Houston Rockets on the first leg Friday, 127-91, snapping a four-game losing skid.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 39 points in the rout and shot 7 of 9 from behind the 3-point line. Devin Booker added 33 points and shot 4 of 8 from outside. Held to 91 points by the Suns, the Rockets scored a season low.

"Us just playing within the coach's system, and just being in attack mode, staying aggressive," Oubre told reporters when describing the keys to his performance on Friday. "I'm honored, but we've got to win [Saturday], too."

Phoenix comes into Saturday's matchup looking to avoid a season sweep to the Nuggets, who won 108-107 in overtime on Oct. 26, 116-104 on Nov. 24 and 113-111 on Dec. 23. The Suns also seek their first 2-0 result from a back-to-back this season.

They are 2-5 in the second game of back-to-backs, including the Nov. 24 loss at Denver.

As for the Nuggets, they come into Phoenix off two days rest and fresh from a signature win.

The short-handed Nuggets won Wednesday in Salt Lake City for the first time in 10 tries, outlasting the Utah Jazz 98-95 for a victory that Denver coach Michael Malone said was indicative of the team's resilience.

"To come in here, and have seven guys out there, and all seven guys we don't win the game without the plays each one of them made," Malone told reporters in his postgame press conference. "I've said it a lot recently, but this is our new, best win of the year."

Denver rallied from down eight points at halftime despite playing without Paul Millsap, Michael Porter Jr., Jerami Grant, Will Barton and Mason Plumlee. Millsap and Grant are upgraded to probable ahead of Saturday's game, while Plumlee, Porter and Barton are all out.

Jokic carried the load with 30 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. He is just the third player since the NBA-ABA merger to record a 30-20-10 triple-double, and it was his fourth triple-double in a two-week span.

Jokic finished with 39 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a Feb. 2 loss at Detroit; 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a Jan. 26 win over Houston; and 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a Jan. 22 loss at Houston.

"It was a good win, especially before the break," Jokic said in his postgame press conference after the victory over the Jazz. "It's the perfect time to steal some victories, and this is the one we kind of stole."

In Phoenix, Denver draws an opponent with its own litany of injuries. Post players Aron Baynes and Frank Kaminsky are out, forcing Suns coach Monty Williams to utilize smaller lineups when starting center Deandre Ayton is not on the floor.

Phoenix was also without Dario Saric and Tyler Johnson on Friday. Cameron Johnson and Ty Jerome played limited minutes after being initially listed as doubtful.

Field Level Media

2nd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 27
PHO Suns 17

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   PHO team rebound  
0:00   Deandre Ayton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Personal foul on Jerami Grant  
0:05   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
0:32   Out of bounds turnover on Mikal Bridges  
0:54   DEN team rebound  
0:54   Devin Booker missed floating jump shot  
1:01 +2 Gary Harris made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 53-54
1:12   Traveling violation turnover on Deandre Ayton  
1:12   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
1:34 +1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-54
1:34 +1 Jerami Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 50-54
1:34   Shooting foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
1:43   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jerami Grant  
1:56 +1 Gary Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-54
1:56 +1 Gary Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 48-54
1:56   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
1:59   Ricky Rubio missed fade-away jump shot  
2:18 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-54
2:18 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 46-54
2:18   Shooting foul on Elie Okobo  
2:18   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
2:19   Nikola Jokic missed hook shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
2:31   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
2:54 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Devin Booker 45-54
3:08   Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Murray  
3:17   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
3:19   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:20   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:28   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
3:44   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
3:52 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 45-52
3:52   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:54   Deandre Ayton missed dunk  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:56   Devin Booker missed driving layup  
4:08   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Deandre Ayton  
4:10   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:13   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23 +2 Deandre Ayton made reverse layup 45-50
4:41 +2 Jamal Murray made driving layup 45-48
4:54 +3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 43-48
5:11 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 43-45
5:17   Bad pass turnover on Deandre Ayton, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
5:22   Personal foul on Monte Morris  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:28   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
5:48 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 40-45
5:51   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
5:55   Nikola Jokic missed dunk, blocked by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
5:55   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:00   Nikola Jokic missed dunk  
6:00   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:00   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 40-43
6:12   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:15   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed layup  
6:29   Personal foul on Monte Morris  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
6:38   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
6:50   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Personal foul on PJ Dozier  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
7:02   Gary Harris missed layup, blocked by Jevon Carter  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
7:08   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed layup  
7:24 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made layup, assist by Paul Millsap 40-41
7:25   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
7:29   Jevon Carter missed layup, blocked by PJ Dozier  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
7:38   Paul Millsap missed jump shot  
7:53 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made running Jump Shot 38-41
8:09   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
8:12   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
8:20   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
8:38   PJ Dozier missed driving layup  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
8:47   Jevon Carter missed floating jump shot  
9:16 +2 Paul Millsap made jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 38-39
9:31 +2 Deandre Ayton made turnaround jump shot 36-39
9:45 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot, assist by Paul Millsap 36-37
9:56   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Gary Harris  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
10:06   Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
10:17   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
10:30 +2 Gary Harris made finger-roll layup 34-37
10:48   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
10:50   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07 +1 Keita Bates-Diop made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-37
11:07 +1 Keita Bates-Diop made 1st of 2 free throws 31-37
11:07   Shooting foul on Cheick Diallo  
11:12   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
11:24   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44 +2 Paul Millsap made fade-away jump shot 30-37

1st Quarter
DEN Nuggets 28
PHO Suns 37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   DEN team rebound  
0:00   PJ Dozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-37
0:01 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 28-36
0:01   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
0:08   Out of bounds turnover on Monte Morris  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
0:31   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41 +2 Gary Harris made jump shot, assist by Paul Millsap 28-35
0:51   Personal foul on Cheick Diallo  
0:56 +2 Jevon Carter made dunk 26-35
0:56   Offensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
0:58   Cheick Diallo missed jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
1:14   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
1:24   Out of bounds turnover on Devin Booker  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
1:40   Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
1:52   Elie Okobo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
1:57   Paul Millsap missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
2:22 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup, assist by Elie Okobo 26-33
2:32 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot 26-31
2:47 +2 Elie Okobo made layup 24-31
2:52   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
2:54   Nikola Jokic missed hook shot  
3:16 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 24-29
3:21   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
3:38 +1 Jamal Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-26
3:38 +1 Jamal Murray made 1st of 2 free throws 23-26
3:38   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
3:53 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deandre Ayton 22-26
4:13 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot 22-23
4:19   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
4:22   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Personal foul on Jerami Grant  
4:47 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Torrey Craig 19-23
5:02 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Devin Booker 17-23
5:11   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
5:15   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25 +2 Mikal Bridges made driving layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 17-21
5:41   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
5:43   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
5:59 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 17-19
6:13   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:15   Gary Harris missed jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
6:23   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Devin Booker  
6:46   Turnover on Deandre Ayton  
6:46   Offensive foul on Deandre Ayton  
6:50   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
7:09 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 17-17
7:16   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:20   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
7:28   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot 17-13
8:13 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 14-14
8:39 +2 Jamal Murray made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 14-11
8:52 +1 Deandre Ayton made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-11
8:52 +1 Deandre Ayton made 1st of 2 free throws 12-10
8:52   Shooting foul on Jamal Murray  
9:04 +2 Jerami Grant made driving layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 12-9
9:24 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 10-9
9:26   Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
9:29   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot 10-6
9:59 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-6
9:59 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 8-5
9:59   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
10:18 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 8-4
10:34 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Devin Booker 5-4
10:50 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 5-2
11:00   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
11:03   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
11:23 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 2-2
11:45 +2 Ricky Rubio made turnaround jump shot 0-2
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
D. Booker
1 SG
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
26.9 Pts. Per Game 26.9
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
51.5 Field Goal % 50.5
51.6 Three Point % 50.6
80.3 Free Throw % 91.8
  PHO team rebound 0:00
  Deandre Ayton missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Personal foul on Jerami Grant 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges 0:05
  Out of bounds turnover on Mikal Bridges 0:32
  DEN team rebound 0:54
  Devin Booker missed floating jump shot 0:54
+ 2 Gary Harris made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 1:01
  Traveling violation turnover on Deandre Ayton 1:12
  Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton 1:12
+ 1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:34
Team Stats
Points 55 54
Field Goals 20-43 (46.5%) 21-48 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 10-10 (100.0%) 6-6 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 27
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 17 18
Team 2 1
Assists 13 13
Steals 2 3
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 6 6
Fouls 9 8
Technicals 0 0
J. Murray PG 27
17 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
D. Ayton C 22
18 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 36-16 2827--55
home team logo Suns 21-31 3717--54
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 36-16 109.9 PPG 45.2 RPG 26.3 APG
home team logo Suns 21-31 112.8 PPG 43.7 RPG 27.0 APG
Key Players
J. Murray PG 18.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.6 APG 43.9 FG%
D. Ayton C 18.3 PPG 11.7 RPG 2.2 APG 53.4 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Murray PG 17 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
D. Ayton C 18 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
46.5 FG% 43.8
33.3 3PT FG% 30.0
100.0 FT% 100.0
Nuggets
Starters
J. Murray
N. Jokic
G. Harris
K. Bates-Diop
P. Dozier
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Murray 17 4 3 6/7 3/4 2/2 1 16 0 0 1 0 4 -3 26
N. Jokic 10 5 4 4/12 0/2 2/2 1 16 1 0 4 4 1 -3 20
G. Harris 8 2 0 3/5 0/0 2/2 0 18 1 0 0 0 2 +9 11
K. Bates-Diop 4 2 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 2 +4 6
P. Dozier 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 2 0 0 0 +8 2
On Court
J. Murray
N. Jokic
G. Harris
K. Bates-Diop
P. Dozier
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Murray 17 4 3 6/7 3/4 2/2 1 16 0 0 1 0 4 -3 26
N. Jokic 10 5 4 4/12 0/2 2/2 1 16 1 0 4 4 1 -3 20
G. Harris 8 2 0 3/5 0/0 2/2 0 18 1 0 0 0 2 +9 11
K. Bates-Diop 4 2 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 2 +4 6
P. Dozier 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 2 0 0 0 +8 2
On Bench
M. Morris
P. Millsap
W. Barton
M. Plumlee
N. Vonleh
V. Cancar
M. Porter Jr.
B. Bol
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Morris 5 0 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 0 0 -5 6
P. Millsap 4 6 3 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 6 +1 16
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 21 13 20/43 5/15 10/10 9 88 2 3 6 4 17 +11 87
Suns
Starters
D. Ayton
K. Oubre Jr.
D. Booker
M. Bridges
R. Rubio
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Ayton 18 11 1 8/11 0/1 2/2 1 20 1 1 3 6 5 +5 30
K. Oubre Jr. 10 4 0 4/11 2/6 0/0 1 20 0 1 0 0 4 +5 15
D. Booker 10 1 5 3/9 2/5 2/2 2 17 1 0 1 0 1 +7 21
M. Bridges 5 1 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 18 1 0 1 0 1 -14 8
R. Rubio 4 5 5 1/5 0/2 2/2 1 15 0 0 1 1 4 -6 18
On Court
D. Ayton
K. Oubre Jr.
D. Booker
M. Bridges
R. Rubio
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Ayton 18 11 1 8/11 0/1 2/2 1 20 1 1 3 6 5 +5 30
K. Oubre Jr. 10 4 0 4/11 2/6 0/0 1 20 0 1 0 0 4 +5 15
D. Booker 10 1 5 3/9 2/5 2/2 2 17 1 0 1 0 1 +7 21
M. Bridges 5 1 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 18 1 0 1 0 1 -14 8
R. Rubio 4 5 5 1/5 0/2 2/2 1 15 0 0 1 1