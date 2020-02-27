LAL
GS

Lakers roll into Bay Area to face Warriors

  FLM
  Feb 27, 2020

Two teams moving at full speed, but in different directions, cross paths Thursday night when the surging Los Angeles Lakers visit the plodding Golden State Warriors.

In a matchup of the Western Conference's best and worst teams, the Lakers will take the court riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak, while the Warriors will be attempting to end a seven-game losing skid.

The downside for the Lakers is that they will be without the services of LeBron James, who is nursing a sore left groin. Los Angeles forward Anthony Davis is listed as probable despite a sore left elbow.

Last season, James sustained a left groin tear during a Christmas Day game against the Warriors, and he missed 17 games.

The Lakers haven't won a season series from their Northern California rivals since 2012-13, but they have a chance to clinch this year's four-game set after having won 120-94 at home in November and 125-120 in San Francisco earlier this month.

Davis, who sat out the first head-to-head, contributed 27 points and 10 rebounds to Los Angeles' road win 19 days ago in his first San Francisco Bay Area regular-season game as a member of the Lakers.

James also recorded a double-double (22 points, 11 assists) in the win, giving him two in as many games against the Warriors this season.

James exploded for 40 points in Zion Williamson's first-ever NBA game in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, and the Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-109.

"We love when he's aggressive," Davis assured reporters after the game, referring to his fired-up superstar teammate. "One, he's able to score at will. Two, he's a willing passer and it's our job to make shots for him. We feel good when he kicks it to us, and we're able to make shots. Because we know it's just going to open it up for him."

The Thursday game opens a three-game trip for the Lakers, all against teams they beat during their current winning streak. After San Francisco, they will move on to Memphis on Saturday to face the Grizzlies, whom they beat 117-105 last week, and then to New Orleans on Sunday for a rematch with Williamson and the Pelicans.

The Warriors, meanwhile, will be seeking to prevent their current losing streak from becoming their second-longest of the season. They had a 10-gamer earlier.

Another potential issue for Golden State is a possible look-ahead to the weekend, when Stephen Curry is expected to return from a hand injury suffered in the fourth game of the season.

Curry has not played a game with newcomer Andrew Wiggins, who began his Warriors career strong, but has since received the bulk of the defensive attention on his offensively challenged team.

Wiggins has been harassed into 9-for-30 shooting in Golden State's last two games, totaling just 24 points.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr left the arena after Tuesday's 112-94 loss to Sacramento looking forward to the day when he can surround his new small forward with better players.

"He knows our plays, so that's not an issue," Kerr responded to the media when asked to explain Wiggins' issues the past two games. "I think it will be a big deal when Steph comes back just so he can feel what it's like to play next to Steph and Draymond (Green) together.

"I think that's the bigger thing, playing next to the guys that will be in the lineup with him next year. I think he will fit in nicely with those guys. He's doing a good job of executing the offense, and he knows what he is doing out there. We are short-handed right now. As we get healthier, I think we will see him fit better because he'll be able to fit into his role."

--Field Level Media

2nd Quarter
LAL Lakers 20
GS Warriors 15

Time Team Play Score
4:20   Out of bounds turnover on Rajon Rondo  
4:40   Turnover on Kevon Looney  
4:57   Turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
4:57   Offensive foul on Kyle Kuzma  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
5:03   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Offensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
5:09   Kevon Looney missed layup  
5:27 +1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-39
5:27 +1 Dwight Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 43-39
5:27   Personal foul on Kevon Looney  
5:33 +2 Jordan Poole made layup, assist by Damion Lee 42-39
5:36   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
5:39   Alex Caruso missed layup, blocked by Kevon Looney  
5:45   LAL team rebound  
5:45   Kyle Kuzma missed free throw  
5:45   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:45   Personal foul on Draymond Green  
5:46   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
5:51   Alex Caruso missed hook shot  
5:56   LAL team rebound  
5:56   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed free throw  
5:56   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:56   Personal foul on Draymond Green  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
6:03   Kevon Looney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 42-37
6:37 +2 Jordan Poole made floating jump shot 39-37
6:48   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
6:51   Kyle Kuzma missed layup  
7:11 +2 Mychal Mulder made layup, assist by Draymond Green 39-35
7:16   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Kuzma, stolen by Draymond Green  
7:27   Full timeout called  
7:35 +2 Jordan Poole made jump shot, assist by Kevon Looney 39-33
7:54 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made driving layup, assist by Alex Caruso 39-31
8:02   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
8:05   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Mychal Mulder  
8:14   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
8:21   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
8:30   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
8:40   Personal foul on Kyle Kuzma  
8:42   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
8:50 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Ky Bowman 37-31
8:58 +2 Dwight Howard made driving dunk, assist by Alex Caruso 37-29
9:19 +2 Eric Paschall made driving layup 35-29
9:36   Full timeout called  
9:37 +2 Kyle Kuzma made hook shot 35-27
9:48   Turnover on Ky Bowman  
9:48   Offensive foul on Ky Bowman  
9:57 +2 Kyle Kuzma made hook shot 33-27
10:03   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
10:06   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23 +2 Kyle Kuzma made running Jump Shot 31-27
10:34   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
10:47   Turnover on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
10:47   Offensive foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
10:54   Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot, assist by Ky Bowman 29-27
11:16 +1 Dwight Howard made free throw 29-25
11:16   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
11:16 +2 Dwight Howard made driving layup 28-25
11:28 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-25
11:28   GS team rebound  
11:28   Shooting foul on Kyle Kuzma  
11:43 +2 Kyle Kuzma made driving layup 26-24

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers 24
GS Warriors 24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +1 Eric Paschall made 3rd of 3 free throws 24-24
0:00 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 3 free throws 24-23
0:00 +1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 3 free throws 24-22
0:00   Shooting foul on Markieff Morris  
0:04 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made layup, assist by Dwight Howard 24-21
0:05   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
0:09   Ky Bowman missed jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
0:30   Alex Caruso missed driving layup  
0:33   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
0:37   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Kuzma, stolen by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
0:49   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
0:55   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Dwight Howard  
1:11 +1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-21
1:11   LAL team rebound  
1:11   Dwight Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:11   Shooting foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
1:21   Kevon Looney missed jump shot  
1:29   Personal foul on Anthony Davis  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
1:48   Anthony Davis missed driving layup  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
2:00   Eric Paschall missed layup, blocked by Alex Caruso  
2:15 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-21
2:15 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 20-21
2:15   Personal foul on Kevon Looney  
2:15   LAL team rebound  
2:17   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Bad pass turnover on Alex Caruso, stolen by Ky Bowman  
2:39 +2 Ky Bowman made jump shot 19-21
2:42 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk 19-19
2:42   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
2:46   Alex Caruso missed driving layup  
3:03   Out of bounds turnover on Ky Bowman  
3:18   Out of bounds turnover on Markieff Morris  
3:19   Offensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
3:23   Anthony Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:23 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 17-19
3:23   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
3:40   Out of bounds turnover on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
3:41   Full timeout called  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
3:57   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
4:05   Jordan Poole missed driving layup  
4:15 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 16-19
4:24 +2 Dragan Bender made hook shot 13-19
4:33   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
4:37   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50 +2 Kevon Looney made layup 13-17
5:02   Personal foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
5:11 +1 JaVale McGee made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-15
5:11 +1 JaVale McGee made 1st of 2 free throws 12-15
5:11   Shooting foul on Draymond Green  
5:21   Bad pass turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by JaVale McGee  
5:34 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot, assist by JaVale McGee 11-15
5:45   Traveling violation turnover on Damion Lee  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
5:59   Anthony Davis missed layup  
6:04   Bad pass turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Anthony Davis  
6:08   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Dragan Bender  
6:20   Violation  
6:20   Full timeout called  
6:20 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 9-15
6:24   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
6:29   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
6:44 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 9-12
6:54 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot 9-9
7:09   Turnover on Dragan Bender  
7:09   Offensive foul on Dragan Bender  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
7:14   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Personal foul on Draymond Green  
7:24   Bad pass turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Avery Bradley  
7:30   Turnover on JaVale McGee  
7:31 +2 Draymond Green made driving layup, assist by Damion Lee 7-9
7:49   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Davis  
8:10   Violation  
8:10 +2 Dragan Bender made hook shot, assist by Draymond Green 7-7
8:14   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
8:18   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
8:32   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot 7-5
8:50   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
8:50   Marquese Chriss missed dunk  
8:50   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:59   Damion Lee missed layup  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
9:17   LAL team rebound  
9:17   JaVale McGee missed layup, blocked by Marquese Chriss  
9:23   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
9:31   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
9:33   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Personal foul on Danny Green  
9:55 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by Danny Green 5-5
10:13 +1 Anthony Davis made free throw 3-5
10:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:14   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:20   Jordan Poole missed floating jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
10:30   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
10:47 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 2-5
10:54   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
10:57   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
11:05   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 2-2
11:47 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Dragan Bender 0-2
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
A. Davis
3 PF
A. Wiggins
22 SG
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
22.0 Pts. Per Game 22.0
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
50.8 Field Goal % 44.8
50.9 Three Point % 44.8
84.4 Free Throw % 72.2
  Out of bounds turnover on Rajon Rondo 4:20
  Turnover on Kevon Looney 4:40
  Turnover on Kyle Kuzma 4:57
  Offensive foul on Kyle Kuzma 4:57
  Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard 5:00
  Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:03
  Offensive rebound by Kevon Looney 5:04
  Kevon Looney missed layup 5:09
+ 1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 5:27
+ 1 Dwight Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 5:27
  Personal foul on Kevon Looney 5:27
Team Stats
Points 44 39
Field Goals 16-35 (45.7%) 16-35 (45.7%)
3-Pointers 2-7 (28.6%) 3-12 (25.0%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 4-5 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 18
Offensive 4 2
Defensive 16 15
Team 5 1
Assists 8 11
Steals 3 4
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 7 15
Technicals 0 3
D. Howard C 39
8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
J. Poole SG 3
12 PTS
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 44-12 114.8 PPG 46.4 RPG 26.2 APG
home team logo Warriors 12-46 106.0 PPG 42.9 RPG 25.2 APG
Key Players
A. Davis PF 26.7 PPG 9.5 RPG 3.3 APG 50.9 FG%
J. Poole SG 8.4 PPG 2.1 RPG 2.1 APG 31.1 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Davis PF 10 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
J. Poole SG 12 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
45.7 FG% 45.7
28.6 3PT FG% 25.0
71.4 FT% 80.0
Lakers
Starters
A. Davis
D. Howard
A. Bradley
R. Rondo
D. Green
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 10 2 0 3/7 0/0 4/5 1 11 1 0 2 1 1 0 11
D. Howard 8 6 1 2/2 0/0 4/5 0 9 0 1 0 2 4 +5 17
A. Bradley 7 0 0 3/5 1/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 0 0 -3 8
R. Rondo 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 2 -3 3
D. Green 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2
On Bench
K. Kuzma
K. Caldwell-Pope
M. Morris
A. Caruso
J. Dudley
D. Cousins
T. Daniels
Q. Cook
K. Antetokounmpo
T. Horton-Tucker
D. Cacok
L. James
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Kuzma 8 2 2 4/7 0/2 0/1 3 12 0 0 4 0 2 +7 10
K. Caldwell-Pope 4 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/1 1 11 0 0 0 0 1 +7 5
M. Morris 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 1 1 +8 4
A. Caruso 0 2 2 0/5 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 1 1 0 2 +8 6
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cacok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 20 8 16/35 2/7 10/14 7 89 3 2 9 4 16 +27 66
Warriors
Starters
J. Poole
E. Paschall
M. Chriss
D. Lee
K. Bowman
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Poole 12 0 0 5/8 2/3 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 +3 12
E. Paschall 8 2 0 2/5 0/1 4/5 0 11 0 0 0 0 2 -7 10
M. Chriss 4 3 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 1 0 1 2 0 10
D. Lee 3 3 2 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 3 0 9
K. Bowman 2 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 0 2 0 1 -8 6
On Bench
K. Looney
M. Mulder
J. Toscano-Anderson
K. Thompson
S. Curry
J. Pargo
A. Wiggins
A. Smailagic
Z. Norvell
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Looney 2 2 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 3 9 0 1 1 1 1 -1 6
M. Mulder 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 -5 3
J. Toscano-Anderson 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 1 0 2 0 2 -8 1
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pargo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wiggins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smailagic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Norvell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 39 17 11 16/35 3/12 4/5 15 77 4 2 10 2 15 -26 57
NBA Scores