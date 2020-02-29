ORL
SA

Spurs aim to get back on track against surging Magic

  • FLM
  • Feb 29, 2020

With time running out for the San Antonio Spurs in their quest to extend their postseason playoff streak, they can't afford to lose focus, or another game, when they host the Orlando Magic on Saturday in the Alamo City.

San Antonio will look to get back on track after a 109-103 loss at home to Dallas on Wednesday that kept the Spurs three games behind Memphis for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

San Antonio trailed by as many as 19 points in the second quarter before rallying to tie the game at 96 on a Lonnie Walker IV 3-pointer with 4:01 to play. Dallas responded with the winning run to hand the Spurs their second straight loss.

"I think the game plan that I came out with was poor, and they took advantage of it in the first quarter, and we turned it over nine times in the first half," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "So, that got us in a hole."

DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 27 points in the loss. Marco Belinelli (14), Walker IV (12) and Bryn Forbes (10) also scored in double figures.

"I'm really proud of the effort and the stick-to-itiveness of our guys, where they could have hung their heads and cashed it in, and they came back and played their ass off after that," Popovich added. "So, a lot of good things."

The Spurs (24-33) have already tied the NBA record of 22 consecutive playoff appearances, but they are on the outside looking in for the postseason with 25 games to play. San Antonio's streak is the longest active playoff run in any major North American sports league.

Orlando heads to the Alamo City in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and after a 136-125 win over Minnesota on Friday. The Magic (27-32) have won three in a row and five of their past six games.

Aaron Gordon racked up his second career triple-double in leading Orlando, scoring 17 points, dishing out 12 assists and taking 11 rebounds in the win.

Terrence Ross paced the Magic with a season-high 33 points, with Nikola Vucevic adding 27 points and 10 rebounds, Markelle Fultz hitting for 14 points, and D.J. Augustin and Evan Fournier scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Gordon has been one of the catalysts for the Magic's move up the pecking order and into solid contention for the playoffs.

"I've just been more focused, working on my game, my craft," Gordon said. "I'm just being more focused with who I am as a ball player. They need that glue. They also need a person who can produce, and they see me as a teammate who can produce in a lot of different ways."

Orlando coach Steve Clifford likes the production Gordon has brought to the team at the power forward position.

"Aaron's playing at a super high level, and we need that," Clifford said. "We're a different team. With the injuries that we've had, that's a position where we need good play, and he's playing almost exclusively there now, and he's not just scoring. He's playing an all-around game."

The Magic took the first meeting of the year from San Antonio, 111-109, on Nov. 15 in Orlando. The Spurs have won 15 of the last 20 meetings overall between the teams and eight of the last 10 at home.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

4th Quarter
ORL Magic 2
SA Spurs 2

Time Team Play Score
10:56 +2 jump shot 83-87
11:08 +2 James Ennis III made jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 83-85
11:20   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
11:23   Lonnie Walker IV missed finger-roll layup  
11:27   Bad pass turnover on James Ennis III, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
11:40   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
11:47   SA team rebound  
11:48   Marco Belinelli missed jump shot, blocked by James Ennis III  

3rd Quarter
ORL Magic 28
SA Spurs 24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
0:01   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
0:23 +3 Michael Carter-Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 81-85
0:43   Traveling violation turnover on Rudy Gay  
0:59 +1 Terrence Ross made free throw 78-85
0:59   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
0:59 +2 Terrence Ross made floating jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 77-85
1:08   Turnover on Rudy Gay  
1:08   Offensive foul on Rudy Gay  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
1:21   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
1:35   Derrick White missed jump shot  
1:47   Turnover on Mo Bamba  
1:47   Offensive foul on Mo Bamba  
1:58 +1 Rudy Gay made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-85
1:58   SA team rebound  
1:58   Rudy Gay missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:58   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
2:19   SA team rebound  
2:20   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:28   DeMar DeRozan missed layup  
2:40 +2 Nikola Vucevic made dunk 75-84
2:41   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:45   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
3:09   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
3:23   Aaron Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:23   ORL team rebound  
3:23   Aaron Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:23   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
3:28   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Bad pass turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Trey Lyles  
3:48 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White 73-84
4:11 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 73-81
4:25 +1 Trey Lyles made free throw 70-81
4:25   Shooting foul on Aaron Gordon  
4:25 +2 Trey Lyles made dunk, assist by Rudy Gay 70-80
4:41 +2 Markelle Fultz made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon 70-78
4:45   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
4:48   Bryn Forbes missed jump shot  
4:57   Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Derrick White  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
5:08   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
5:23   Bryn Forbes missed jump shot  
5:33 +2 Aaron Gordon made hook shot, assist by Evan Fournier 68-78
5:43 +1 DeMar DeRozan made free throw 66-78
5:43   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
5:47   Aaron Gordon missed driving layup  
5:55 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup 66-77
6:17   SA team rebound  
6:17   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 66-75
6:44   Full timeout called  
6:44 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 66-72
6:47   Bad pass turnover on Dejounte Murray, stolen by Evan Fournier  
7:09 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-72
7:09 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 63-72
7:09   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
7:17   Lost ball turnover on Drew Eubanks, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
7:24   Personal foul on Markelle Fultz  
7:35 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Ennis III 62-72
7:40   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
7:42   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55 +2 Evan Fournier made finger-roll layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 59-72
8:06   Full timeout called  
8:12 +2 Drew Eubanks made hook shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 57-72
8:20   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Vucevic  
8:34   Traveling violation turnover on Bryn Forbes  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
8:51   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07 +2 Dejounte Murray made finger-roll layup 57-70
9:12   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Vucevic, stolen by Trey Lyles  
9:24 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-68
9:24 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 57-67
9:24   Shooting foul on Aaron Gordon  
9:36 +1 Markelle Fultz made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-66
9:36   ORL team rebound  
9:36   Markelle Fultz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:36   Shooting foul on Drew Eubanks  
9:46   Violation  
9:50 +3 Drew Eubanks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 56-66
10:10 +2 Evan Fournier made floating jump shot 56-63
10:19   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
10:21   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
10:32   SA team rebound  
10:33   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 54-63
11:09   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
11:11   Aaron Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:11   ORL team rebound  
11:11   Aaron Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:11   Shooting foul on Drew Eubanks  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
11:16   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
11:38   Aaron Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:38 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 54-61
11:38   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  

2nd Quarter
ORL Magic 26
SA Spurs 23

Time Team Play Score
0:00   SA team rebound  
0:00   Trey Lyles missed jump shot  
0:15   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
0:19   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
0:37   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58 +1 Terrence Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-61
0:58 +1 Terrence Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 52-61
0:58   Turnover on Derrick White  
0:58   Personal foul on Derrick White  
0:58   Bad pass turnover on Trey Lyles, stolen by Terrence Ross  
1:14 +2 Evan Fournier made dunk 51-61
1:17   Bad pass turnover on Dejounte Murray, stolen by Evan Fournier  
1:31 +1 Terrence Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-61
1:31 +1 Terrence Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 48-61
1:31   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
1:43 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-61
1:43 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 47-60
1:43   Personal foul on Nikola Vucevic  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
1:44   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
2:06 +3 Rudy Gay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White 47-59
2:11   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
2:14   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
2:42 +2 Dejounte Murray made alley-oop shot, assist by Rudy Gay 47-56
2:51   Full timeout called  
2:51   Personal foul on James Ennis III  
2:51   SA team rebound  
2:51   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 47-54
3:34 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 47-52
3:38   Lost ball turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by James Ennis III  
3:44   Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
4:03 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 44-52
4:10   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
4:13   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot, assist by Trey Lyles 44-50
4:39   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
4:42   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
4:55   DeMar DeRozan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:55   SA team rebound  
4:55   DeMar DeRozan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:55   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
5:07   Out of bounds turnover on Aaron Gordon  
5:11   Lost ball turnover on Bryn Forbes, stolen by Evan Fournier  
5:25   Backcourt turnover on Nikola Vucevic  
5:44   Traveling violation turnover on Rudy Gay  
5:52   Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Rudy Gay  
5:59   ORL team rebound  
5:59   Nikola Vucevic missed layup, blocked by Rudy Gay  
6:11   Traveling violation turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
6:21   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36 +3 Rudy Gay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 44-48
6:48 +2 Terrence Ross made finger-roll layup, assist by D.J. Augustin 44-45
6:55   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
6:58   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19 +2 Nikola Vucevic made floating jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 42-45
7:30   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
7:34   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46   Full timeout called  
7:47 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 40-45
8:02   Out of bounds turnover on Dejounte Murray  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
8:08   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
8:19   Trey Lyles missed floating jump shot  
8:31 +1 D.J. Augustin made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-45
8:31 +1 D.J. Augustin made 1st of 2 free throws 36-45
8:31   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
8:34   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
8:55 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 35-45
9:04 +1 Drew Eubanks made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-45
9:04   SA team rebound  
9:04   Drew Eubanks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:04   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
9:10   Bad pass turnover on James Ennis III, stolen by Trey Lyles  
9:16   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
9:19   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   ORL team rebound  
9:34   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:33   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Personal foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
9:49   Offensive rebound by James Ennis III  
9:53   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05 +2 Derrick White made turnaround jump shot 33-44
10:24 +2 Mo Bamba made floating jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 33-42
10:31   Personal foul on Derrick White  
10:36 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-42
10:36 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 31-41
10:36   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
10:53 +1 Mo Bamba made 1st of 2 free throws 31-40
10:53   Shooting foul on Patty Mills  
10:53   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
10:53   James Ennis III missed dunk  
10:53   Offensive rebound by James Ennis III  
10:54   Michael Carter-Williams missed floating jump shot  
11:10   Personal foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
11:32 +2 Drew Eubanks made dunk, assist by Derrick White 30-40
11:48 +3 James Ennis III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 30-38

1st Quarter
ORL Magic 27
SA Spurs 38

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   SA team rebound  
0:00   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:09   Personal foul on D.J. Augustin  
0:22 +2 D.J. Augustin made finger-roll layup 27-38
0:35   ORL team rebound  
0:36   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
0:39   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
0:42   Lonnie Walker IV missed reverse layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
0:45   Offensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
0:48   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58 +3 James Ennis III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 25-38
1:12 +2 Drew Eubanks made dunk, assist by Patty Mills 22-38
1:17   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
1:19   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
1:32   Traveling violation turnover on Drew Eubanks  
1:36 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk 22-36
1:36   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
1:42   D.J. Augustin missed finger-roll layup  
1:59 +3 Rudy Gay made 3-pt. jump shot 20-36
2:21   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Gordon  
2:33 +2 Derrick White made driving layup 20-33
2:49 +3 D.J. Augustin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 20-31
2:55   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
2:57   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
3:16   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
3:33 +1 DeMar DeRozan made free throw 17-31
3:33   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
3:33 +2 DeMar DeRozan made layup 17-30
3:43 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made floating jump shot 17-28
3:55