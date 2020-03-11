UTA
OKC

No Text

Jazz-Thunder postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances"

  AP
  Mar 11, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) The Oklahoma City Thunder's game against the Utah Jazz was postponed Wednesday night, with the only explanation a public address announcement citing “unforeseen circumstances."

The starting lineups were announced, and it appeared the game was ready to start. Then, after conversation among the officials, the teams went back to the locker rooms and the officials left the floor.

The Thunder mascot and their hype crew, the Storm Chasers, tried to keep a full house of fans entertained during the delay. The halftime entertainment was moved up. Finally, the announcement that the game was called off came about 35 minutes after the scheduled start time.

Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
