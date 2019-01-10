ATL
PHI

76ers focus on defense as Hawks visit

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 10, 2019

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to regroup against the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

In their last game, the Sixers surprisingly lost 123-106 at Washington, even though it was their ninth straight loss on the road against the Wizards, dating to 2013.

But after handily defeating the Wizards on Tuesday in Philadelphia, the Sixers committed 24 turnovers and fell on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Joel Embiid scored 35 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Jimmy Butler scored 23 points. Ben Simmons had 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but the Sixers looked flat without guard JJ Redick, who was out for a second consecutive game with tightness in his lower back.

"The combination of not being able to make some shots and the turnovers creating a lot of their offensive looks was too hard to overcome," Sixers coach Brett Brown told reporters.

In the first game against the Wizards, Landry Shamet hit a rookie-record eight 3-pointers on his way to 29 points. On Wednesday, the Sixers often misfired from beyond the arc, going 8 of 27.

Turnovers and defense have been ongoing issues for the Sixers. They were major problems once again against the Wizards.

"My challenge with all those young guys is defense," Brown told reporters. "This league, you cannot blink. Defense is the area that as a team, and certainly those young guys, is most on my mind going forward."

The Sixers (27-15) fell behind by as many as 26 points before making a late push.

Even though the Hawks are struggling mightily, the Sixers must return home and clean up these areas.

The Hawks (12-29) blew an early 19-point lead and fell 116-100 at the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Atlanta did have some bright spots as John Collins scored 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Rookie Trae Young scored 17 points, and Jeremy Lin added 16.

"I think we came out with the momentum from last night's game," Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said, referring to a close loss against the Toronto Raptors. "A lot of energy, a lot of movement, a lot of pace, attacking downhill and then we just ran out of gas."

Collins was especially impressive, going 12 of 21 from the field. It was the 11th time this season that Collins had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in a game.

"I thought he was great to start the game," Pierce said.

"He goes right to the paint and plays a little bully-ball and it's good to see because that's just part of his growth. Just being physical, being dominant, trying to find easy opportunities when they switch, or have a smaller guy on him. But a great start for him, a great numbers game for him."

Atlanta's bench will continue to be a bit thin with center Miles Plumlee sidelined for at least two weeks with left knee soreness. Plumlee has appeared in 18 games this season.

Young, a touted rookie who was the fifth pick in the draft, has been struggling all season with his shooting. Young is hitting 39.4 percent from the field overall and only 28.8 percent from 3-point range, although he is averaging 7.3 assists per game.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Collins
20 PF
J. Embiid
21 C
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
26.9 Pts. Per Game 26.9
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
13.5 Reb. Per Game 13.5
58.2 Field Goal % 49.0
58.2 Three Point % 49.0
71.3 Free Throw % 80.6
away team logo
J. Collins PF 20
18.8 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 2.3 APG
home team logo
J. Embiid C 21
26.9 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 3.5 APG
1234T
away team logo Hawks 12-29 -----
home team logo 76ers 27-15 -----
PHI -12.5, O/U 231.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
PHI -12.5, O/U 231.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 12-29 108.7 PPG 45.5 RPG 25.4 APG
home team logo 76ers 27-15 114.6 PPG 47.5 RPG 27.0 APG
Key Players
J. Collins PF 18.8 PPG 10.6 RPG 2.3 APG 58.2 FG%
J. Embiid C 26.9 PPG 13.5 RPG 3.5 APG 49.0 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Hawks
Roster
J. Collins
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
K. Bazemore
J. Lin
A. Len
D. Dedmon
D. Bembry
K. Huerter
V. Carter
O. Spellman
A. Poythress
M. Plumlee
T. Dorsey
D. Hamilton
J. Anderson
J. Adams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Collins 25 29.8 18.8 10.6 2.3 0.2 0.4 2.3 58.2 34.5 71.3 3.9 6.7
T. Young 41 29.4 15.5 2.9 7.3 0.9 0.3 4.0 39.4 28.8 78.7 0.6 2.2
T. Waller-Prince 21 28.7 15.0 4.0 2.3 1.1 0.3 2.6 43.1 36.7 83.3 0.3 3.7
K. Bazemore 35 27.4 14.0 4.0 2.6 1.7 0.9 2.1 44.1 32.7 75.2 0.6 3.4
J. Lin 37 19.3 11.0 2.5 3.5 0.8 0.1 1.9 48.7 36.1 82.9 0.3 2.2
A. Len 37 20.2 10.1 5.5 0.9 0.3 1.0 1.5 47.4 29.4 65.7 2.1 3.4
D. Dedmon 33 24.4 9.5 7.5 1.2 1.0 1.0 1.5 45.9 34.7 84.6 1.6 6.0
D. Bembry 41 24.0 8.4 4.2 2.6 1.3 0.6 1.7 41.7 31.0 59.5 0.6 3.7
K. Huerter 39 26.0 8.2 3.2 2.5 0.7 0.4 1.5 40.3 36.7 74.2 0.8 2.4
V. Carter 38 17.4 7.2 2.8 1.0 0.7 0.3 0.7 40.6 37.3 76.9 0.4 2.4
O. Spellman 24 17.1 6.0 4.1 1.0 0.7 0.5 0.6 38.5 32.3 76.7 1.8 2.4
A. Poythress 18 13.5 4.9 3.3 0.7 0.2 0.4 0.6 53.8 38.9 52.4 1.3 1.9
M. Plumlee 18 9.6 4.4 2.2 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.6 66.7 0.0 53.3 0.9 1.3
T. Dorsey 22 10.2 3.7 1.9 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.5 35.4 22.9 62.5 0.4 1.5
D. Hamilton 13 12.1 3.4 2.6 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.9 40.9 31.3 50.0 0.6 2.0
J. Anderson 22 8.6 3.1 1.5 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.5 38.8 20.0 76.9 0.4 1.1
J. Adams 8 3.4 0.8 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 33.3 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
Total 41 240.6 108.7 45.5 25.4 8.76 5.44 18.2 44.5 33.2 73.5 11.5 34.0
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
J. Redick
J. Butler
B. Simmons
M. Fultz
L. Shamet
M. Muscala
F. Korkmaz
T. McConnell
W. Chandler
D. Jackson
A. Johnson
S. Milton
J. Bolden
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 40 33.7 26.9 13.5 3.5 0.6 1.9 3.5 49.0 30.1 80.6 2.3 11.1
J. Redick 40 31.0 18.3 2.3 2.8 0.4 0.2 1.4 44.7 37.8 89.8 0.2 2.1
J. Butler 23 31.7 18.3 4.9 3.2 1.9 0.5 1.5 47.0 38.6 86.2 1.8 3.0
B. Simmons 41 33.2 16.4 9.1 8.0 1.3 0.7 3.5 57.1 0.0 57.5 2.1 7.0
M. Fultz 19 22.5 8.2 3.7 3.1 0.9 0.3 1.3 41.9 28.6 56.8 1.4 2.3
L. Shamet 42 20.3 8.1 1.5 0.9 0.5 0.1 0.5 43.1 39.6 83.3 0.3 1.2
M. Muscala 35 22.3 7.4 4.4 1.5 0.3 0.5 1.0 38.2 33.3 81.7 1.1 3.3
F. Korkmaz 34 16.0 6.7 2.6 1.3 0.7 0.1 0.6 40.1 32.5 83.9 0.4 2.2
T. McConnell 36 20.7 6.4 2.1 3.6 1.2 0.3 1.4 54.5 33.3 78.3 0.4 1.7
W. Chandler 27 25.6 6.3 4.6 2.0 0.4 0.4 1.0 43.7 37.2 66.7 1.3 3.4
D. Jackson 6 6.5 3.7 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.2 53.3 33.3 100.0 0.3 0.2
A. Johnson 34 9.3 3.6 2.5 1.1 0.3 0.2 0.9 52.2 36.4 76.0 0.7 1.8
S. Milton 11 7.7 3.4 1.4 0.9 0.3 0.3 0.2 40.6 41.2 80.0 0.5 0.8
J. Bolden 17 12.2 3.3 3.1 0.6 0.3 0.7 0.8 47.9 13.6 43.8 0.9 2.2
Total 42 243.0 114.6 47.5 27.0 7.38 5.31 15.4 46.8 35.3 76.6 10.5 37.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores