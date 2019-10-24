DAL
NO

Zion-less Pels open home slate against Luca, Mavs

  • FLM
  • Oct 24, 2019

Zion Williamson was the biggest name in the New Orleans Pelicans' offseason roster overhaul.

But he wasn't the only important newcomer.

With the top pick in the draft sidelined for six-eight weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery Monday, other newcomers have an opportunity to show their worth.

Four of the five starters in a season-opening 130-122 overtime loss at Toronto on Tuesday were making their Pelicans debut -- guards Lonzo Ball and J.J. Redick, forward Brandon Ingram and center Derrick Favors.

Shooting guard Jrue Holiday was the only holdover in the starting lineup. Three of the seven reserves who played against the Raptors were also newcomers.

"We're still a work in progress," New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters.

The Pelicans will get a chance to show progress when they play their home opener against Dallas on Friday. The Mavericks opened the season at home with a 108-100 victory against Washington on Wednesday.

New Orleans showed its depth even without Williamson as its bench outscored the defending champion Raptors' bench 57-23.

"We are a deep team," Gentry said. "We've got a lot of things we have to figure out rotationally and execution wise and establishing what kind of team we are going to be. That's not going to happen in one game or five games."

Ingram -- who had a team-high 22 points against Toronto -- Ball and reserve Josh Hart (15 points, 10 rebounds) were acquired from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade. Redick, signed as a free agent, entered the starting lineup in place of Williamson and scored 16. Holiday had 13 points and six assists.

While New Orleans awaits the official start of the Williamson era, Dallas was victorious in its first game after the Dirk Nowitzki era. Nowitzki, the highest-scoring foreign-born player in NBA history, retired after last season, his 21st.

Dallas has rebuilt around a couple of other foreign-born players -- guard Luka Doncic, the NBA Rookie of the Year last season, and Kristaps Porzingis, who was acquired in a trade with New York last season and made his Mavericks debut after being sidelined for 20 months by a knee injury.

"'It's finally here," said Porzingis, who had 23 points in his return. "'I just want to enjoy the moment. I don't want to put too much pressure on myself when I'm out there. Most importantly I'm here to win. I'm not here to chase something individually."

Courtney Lee, a teammate of Porzingis' since the 2016-17 season and part of the same trade with New York, was a surprise starter alongside Doncic in the backcourt.

"I'm happy for KP that he's healthy and able to play the game that he loves," Lee told the Mavericks website. "I've been with him for four years. I know how much he loves the game and how much work he put in back in New York and how emotional he was. I'm happy to see him back out there."

Doncic led Dallas with 34 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. He made 12 of 19 field goals, 4 of 9 3-pointers and 6 of 8 free throws.

Mavericks starting center Dwight Powell will miss his second consecutive game because of a hamstring injury that kept him out of the preseason.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
L. Doncic 77
21.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 6.0 APG
home team logo
J. Holiday 11
21.2 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 7.7 APG
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 1-0 -----
home team logo Pelicans 0-1 -----
NO -2.5, O/U 228
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, Louisiana
NO -2.5, O/U 228
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, Louisiana
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 1-0 108.0 PPG 46 RPG 17.0 APG
home team logo Pelicans 0-1 122.0 PPG 53 RPG 30.0 APG
Key Players
L. Doncic 21.2 PPG 7.8 RPG 6.0 APG 42.7 FG%
J. Holiday 21.2 PPG 5.0 RPG 7.7 APG 47.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Mavericks
Roster
L. Doncic
T. Hardaway Jr.
J. Barea
D. Powell
J. Brunson
D. Finney-Smith
M. Kleber
R. Broekhoff
C. Lee
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Doncic 72 32.2 21.2 7.8 6.0 1.1 0.3 3.4 42.7 32.7 71.3 1.2 6.6
T. Hardaway Jr. 19 29.4 15.5 3.2 1.9 0.6 0.1 1.3 40.4 32.1 76.7 0.4 2.8
J. Barea 38 19.8 10.9 2.5 5.6 0.6 0.0 1.9 41.8 29.7 70.5 0.3 2.2
D. Powell 77 21.6 10.6 5.3 1.5 0.6 0.7 0.9 59.7 30.7 77.2 1.8 3.5
J. Brunson 73 21.8 9.3 2.3 3.2 0.5 0.1 1.2 46.7 34.8 72.5 0.3 2.0
D. Finney-Smith 81 24.5 7.5 4.8 1.2 0.8 0.4 0.9 43.2 31.1 70.9 1.7 3.1
M. Kleber 71 21.2 6.8 4.6 1.0 0.5 1.1 0.8 45.3 35.3 78.4 1.3 3.4
R. Broekhoff 42 10.8 4.0 1.5 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.4 45.2 40.9 78.9 0.2 1.3
C. Lee 22 12.2 3.6 1.2 1.0 0.6 0.1 0.4 39.0 28.2 71.4 0.1 1.1
Total 1 240.0 108.0 46 17.0 6.00 5.00 19.0 46.1 30.6 81.8 5.0 41.0
Pelicans
Roster
J. Holiday
E. Moore
D. Miller
J. Okafor
F. Jackson
K. Williams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Holiday 67 35.9 21.2 5.0 7.7 1.6 0.8 3.1 47.2 32.5 76.8 1.1 3.9
E. Moore 53 27.6 11.9 2.4 1.9 0.8 0.1 1.1 48.1 43.2 76.3 0.7 1.7
D. Miller 69 25.5 8.2 1.9 2.1 0.6 0.3 0.9 39.0 36.5 78.9 0.2 1.7
J. Okafor 59 15.8 8.2 4.7 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.9 58.6 20.0 66.3 1.4 3.3
F. Jackson 61 19.2 8.1 2.2 1.1 0.4 0.0 0.8 43.4 31.4 74.0 0.4 1.8
K. Williams 46 23.5 6.1 4.8 1.8 1.0 0.4 0.8 38.4 33.3 68.4 1.2 3.6
Total 1 265.0 122.0 53 30.0 4.00 9.00 19.0 42.2 42.2 85.0 16.0 37.0
