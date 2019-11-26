Two of the winningest teams in recent NBA history meet Wednesday night with, of all things, lottery implications when the Golden State Warriors host the Chicago Bulls.

The Warriors, who just three seasons ago dropped just 15 games all year, seemingly invented a new way to lose Monday night when they suffered their 15th defeat already this season in a 100-97 fumble against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Golden State watched as offensively challenged Oklahoma City scored the final 13 points of the game, erasing a late 10-point deficit en route to its third win this season against the Warriors.

"I just feel sick for our guys because they continue to compete, work and they deserve better," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters afterward. "We have a young group; they are learning and they are trying and we'll get there. But in the meantime, it's frustrating."

The loss allowed the Warriors (3-15) to retain the distinction of being the league's losingest team. But there's plenty of competition, including Wednesday's opponent, the 6-12 Bulls.

While Golden State has one win to show for its last 11 games, Chicago has won two of its last five in a stretch in which it has alternated losses and wins.

The most recent defeat was Monday at home against the Portland Trail Blazers, against whom the Bulls will get a rematch on Friday.

In the meantime, they'll get a chance to continue their lose-one/win-one sequence against a team that embarrassed them twice last season.

Of course, that was when the Warriors employed Kevin Durant and had a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Those three combined for a whopping 169 points in 149-124 and 146-109 shellackings, the former being a game, in Chicago, in which Golden State led 92-50 at halftime, with Thompson on his way to 52 points.

There's more than one promising aspect for the Bulls in this season's first head-to-head. Among them is the fact that the Warriors, in desperate need of anyone with a heartbeat, weren't the ones who added Carmelo Anthony last week in free agency.

Instead, it was the Trail Blazers who signed the veteran, and who reaped an early reward with Anthony's 25-point contribution to Monday's 117-94 road romp in Chicago.

Things got so ugly for the Bulls by the end, some in the crowd took to chanting Carmelo's name.

"It's tough," the Bulls' Zach LaVine told reporters after the game. "We're not showing up and defending home court. Eventually the fans get mad at you."

Chicago has played some of its best basketball on the road this season. The Bulls have won two of their last three away from home, beating Atlanta and Charlotte.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have saved much of their worst play for the new home fans in San Francisco. Golden State has lost three straight at Chase Center and joins Portland as the only teams in the league with just one home win.

The Warriors have won four straight overall against the Bulls.

--Field Level Media

