PHI
BKN

Nets look to get back on track vs. visiting Sixers

  • FLM
  • Jan 19, 2020

Being unable to stop Tobias Harris Wednesday night is part of a litany of issues plaguing the Brooklyn Nets these days.

The Nets get another chance at containing Harris on Monday afternoon when they host the Philadelphia 76ers and attempt to break a three-game losing streak.

At 18-23, the Nets are a season-worst five games under .500 and they are winless in a stretch of five straight games against upper-echelon opponents. During the last three games against Utah, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee, the Nets are losing by an average of 14.0 points per game.

The second defeat in Brooklyn's losing streak occurred Wednesday in a 117-106 loss at Philadelphia. The Nets were outscored 31-16 in the fourth quarter and were unable to stop Harris from scoring 23 of his 34 points in the final 12 minutes.

"That is what we wanted to do," said Harris, who shot 70 percent (14 of 20) on Wednesday. "We wanted to go at the mismatches. We had a height difference and were able to find looks."

The Nets are hoping Harris will not be making similar postgame comments Monday, especially with how things are going in the last month. Brooklyn is 2-10 in its last 12 games since beating Atlanta on Dec. 21, and they have an average margin of defeat in those games is 12.4 points.

The latest loss was a 117-97 home defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, when the Nets trailed for the final 40:33 and allowed Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 29 points. Brooklyn shot 33.3 percent and allowed the Bucks to shoot 50.6 percent and hit 17 3-pointers.

Saturday's loss occurred three days after Kyrie Irving stated that the Nets needs were "glaring." Irving played his fourth game back from missing nearly two months with right shoulder impingement and scored 17 points.

"It's not like we're going to pack it in and just say, 'Hey, let's see.' No, when I say see where we end up, it's in that 6, 7, 8 spot," Irving said. "Put a realistic goal in front of you and really go after it. ... So heading into All-Star break, you want to have these great tests, see what we can learn from them and move forward. Then after All-Star break, we get everybody back, and I feel like we'll be in a better place."

The Nets were missing three rotation players in Joe Harris (sore back), DeAndre Jordan (dislocated right middle finger) and Garrett Temple (right knee contusion). Only Jordan is expected to sit out Monday.

Philadelphia is on a three-game winning streak and is attempting to post consecutive road victories for the second time this season. The 76ers are 8-14 in road games and snapped a six-game road skid by pulling out a 90-87 victory Saturday night against the New York Knicks.

Harris helped the Sixers get the win by hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer with 28.2 seconds remaining. Harris scored 15 points and Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 21 points in a game in which it squandered a seven-point lead in the final 6 1/2 minutes.

"It was a real sense of urgency of getting a win on the road and getting stops down the stretch," Al Horford said after Philadelphia held the Knicks to 39.8 percent shooting and 24.0 percent (6-of-25) from 3-point range. "Defensively, this was kind of like an old-school type of game."

Philadelphia enters Monday allowing 104.9 points per game, which is among the best in the league. The Sixers also have allowed less than 90 points in consecutive games after holding the Chicago Bulls to 89 on Friday.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Simmons
25 PG
K. Irving
11 PG
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
26.5 Pts. Per Game 26.5
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
56.8 Field Goal % 45.9
56.8 Three Point % 45.9
57.4 Free Throw % 91.9
away team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
15.5 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 8.4 APG
home team logo
K. Irving PG 11
26.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 6.9 APG
1234T
away team logo 76ers 28-16 -----
home team logo Nets 18-23 -----
Barclays Center Brooklyn, New York
Barclays Center Brooklyn, New York
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 28-16 108.5 PPG 46 RPG 26.3 APG
home team logo Nets 18-23 109.2 PPG 48.6 RPG 23.6 APG
Key Players
B. Simmons PG 15.5 PPG 7.7 RPG 8.4 APG 56.8 FG%
K. Irving PG 26.5 PPG 5.3 RPG 6.9 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
T. Harris
B. Simmons
J. Richardson
A. Horford
F. Korkmaz
T. Burke
J. Ennis III
M. Scott
M. Thybulle
R. Neto
S. Milton
K. O'Quinn
N. Pelle
J. Bolden
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 31 31.1 23.4 12.3 3.3 0.8 1.4 3.0 47.2 32.2 83.7 2.5 9.8
T. Harris 44 34.2 19.4 6.7 3.0 0.8 0.6 1.6 48.4 35.9 79.5 0.8 6.0
B. Simmons 42 35.9 15.5 7.7 8.4 2.1 0.6 3.4 56.8 40.0 57.4 2.0 5.7
J. Richardson 36 32.3 15.4 3.4 3.5 1.0 0.6 2.2 43.5 33.1 81.5 0.8 2.6
A. Horford 40 31.0 12.5 6.6 4.0 0.9 0.9 1.1 44.8 32.4 70.0 1.6 4.9
F. Korkmaz 43 20.5 8.7 2.2 0.8 0.5 0.2 0.7 44.1 39.2 71.1 0.2 2.0
T. Burke 22 14.1 6.6 1.5 2.3 0.3 0.1 0.6 47.9 44.4 72.2 0.6 0.9
J. Ennis III 42 17.3 6.4 3.4 0.9 0.5 0.3 0.7 44.5 36.4 78.0 1.1 2.3
M. Scott 44 18.1 5.6 3.3 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.3 39.4 33.1 85.7 0.8 2.5
M. Thybulle 36 19.1 4.7 1.5 1.3 1.4 0.9 0.9 39.6 40.2 70.0 0.5 1.0
R. Neto 35 10.6 3.9 0.9 1.4 0.5 0.1 0.8 48.2 39.5 83.3 0.1 0.8
S. Milton 12 8.5 3.9 1.3 0.8 0.1 0.1 1.1 38.1 22.7 76.9 0.2 1.1
K. O'Quinn 21 10.1 3.2 3.6 1.4 0.2 0.8 0.9 50.0 31.6 37.5 1.1 2.5
N. Pelle 13 11.1 2.6 3.6 0.5 0.1 1.5 0.8 60.0 0.0 50.0 0.8 2.8
J. Bolden 2 2.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 44 241.1 108.5 46 26.3 8.23 5.75 13.9 46.8 35.3 74.4 10.3 35.8
Nets
Roster
K. Irving
S. Dinwiddie
C. LeVert
J. Harris
T. Waller-Prince
J. Allen
G. Temple
D. Jordan
W. Chandler
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
T. Pinson
N. Claxton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Irving 15 32.7 26.5 5.3 6.9 1.4 0.5 2.2 45.9 36.2 91.9 1.1 4.3
S. Dinwiddie 41 31.0 21.8 3.2 6.4 0.7 0.3 2.9 42.1 29.9 77.6 0.4 2.8
C. LeVert 16 27.6 14.8 4.0 3.3 0.7 0.1 2.9 39.9 35.4 61.5 0.9 3.1
J. Harris 40 31.7 14.0 4.2 2.1 0.7 0.3 1.4 46.0 41.3 74.6 0.9 3.3
T. Waller-Prince 41 30.2 12.3 6.5 2.0 0.9 0.4 2.1 37.7 35.4 78.3 0.8 5.7
J. Allen 41 26.7 11.4 9.7 1.3 0.7 1.3 1.1 65.3 0.0 63.6 3.1 6.6
G. Temple 36 29.2 10.5 3.4 2.6 0.9 0.5 1.3 36.8 32.1 75.9 0.6 2.8
D. Jordan 37 21.0 8.0 9.7 2.0 0.4 0.9 1.3 65.6 0.0 67.9 2.4 7.4
W. Chandler 14 20.1 6.4 4.6 1.3 0.6 0.4 1.1 44.2 27.9 90.0 0.2 4.4
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 19 17.2 4.9 2.4 0.7 0.5 0.1 0.9 40.0 35.0 76.2 0.5 1.9
T. Pinson 25 13.0 4.5 1.8 1.9 0.6 0.1 1.3 29.0 18.9 93.8 0.4 1.4
N. Claxton 11 12.6 3.7 2.5 1.1 0.1 0.7 0.6 52.9 0.0 41.7 1.1 1.5
Total 41 243.0 109.2 48.6 23.6 6.73 4.73 15.2 43.9 33.1 73.5 10.7 37.9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores