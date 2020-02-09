CHA
DET

Pistons seeking rare win against visiting Hornets

  • FLM
  • Feb 09, 2020

Detroit rarely had to worry about losing the rebounding battle after drafting Andre Drummond in 2012.

The most obvious problem presented by trading Drummond to Cleveland on Thursday was whether the Pistons could continue to hold their own on the boards.

Their first home game since the trade wasn't promising. They were out-rebounded 47-28 in a 95-92 loss Saturday to the New York Knicks. Detroit will look for better results when it hosts the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

"I think we've been spoiled with a guy like Andre, who's one of the best in the history of the game," said coach Dwane Casey of Drummond's rebounding ability. "That's what he brought to the table. We've got to get a mindset of boxing out every time."

Not having Drummond in the middle was especially felt in crunch time when the Knicks were protecting a two-point lead. They grabbed two offensive rebounds to prolong a possession and eventually scored a basket to double their lead.

"I didn't realize it was that bad," Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson said. "They got after it. Got a lot of offensive boards, second-chance opportunities. We've got to figure out a way to rebound as a collective group."

Reserve center John Henson, one of the players the Pistons acquired in the trade, contributed a season-high 12 points in 17 minutes in his Detroit debut. Christian Wood has posted solid numbers in his first two games as Drummond's replacement in the lineup, averaging 22.0 points and 11.5 rebounds.

Even with Drummond, the Pistons endured three frustrating losses to the Hornets earlier this season. Those games were decided by a combined seven points. Charlotte can complete a sweep of the four-game season series on Monday.

In the first meeting on Nov. 15, Malik Monk hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in a 109-106 Hornets victory. Charlotte eked out a 102-101 win on Nov. 27 when Detroit's Derrick Rose passed the ball instead of taking a shot in the final seconds. Two nights later, the Hornets held on for a 110-107 triumph when the Pistons missed two 3-point attempts on their last possession.

Overall, Charlotte has defeated Detroit nine consecutive times.

The Hornets haven't enjoyed much success against the rest of the league, as they will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak. All of those losses have been decided by double digits. Charlotte has dropped 13 of its last 14.

In their most recent defeat, Dallas pounded the Hornets at Charlotte's Spectrum Center 116-100 on Saturday night. The Mavericks led by 21 after the first quarter and the Hornets never recovered.

"We could sit up here and speculate all day long, but the reality is that we just had a bad first quarter -- 31-10, scored 10 points in a quarter," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "That's going to be a tough grind to get back in that game. It was a disappointing start. I can't explain it. Obviously, we've had a lot of things transpire here over the last few days. ... We own it, we have to take responsibility for it and get better."

Charlotte reached buyout agreements with two of its longtime forwards, Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, after the trade deadline.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Graham
4 PG
R. Jackson
1 PG
26.4 Min. Per Game 26.4
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
37.8 Field Goal % 40.4
37.8 Three Point % 40.4
81.8 Free Throw % 77.4
away team logo
D. Graham PG 4
18.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 7.7 APG
home team logo
R. Jackson PG 1
15.8 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 4.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Hornets 16-36 -----
home team logo Pistons 19-36 -----
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Michigan
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Michigan
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 16-36 103.0 PPG 42.7 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Pistons 19-36 108.5 PPG 42.1 RPG 24.1 APG
Key Players
D. Graham PG 18.0 PPG 3.6 RPG 7.7 APG 37.8 FG%
R. Jackson PG 15.8 PPG 3.1 RPG 4.8 APG 40.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Hornets
Roster
T. Rozier
D. Graham
M. Bridges
P. Washington
C. Zeller
M. Monk
B. Biyombo
D. Bacon
W. Hernangomez
C. Martin
N. Batum
J. McDaniels
C. Martin
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Rozier 52 34.2 18.0 4.5 4.2 1.1 0.2 2.4 42.0 38.9 86.7 0.8 3.7
D. Graham 52 35.2 18.0 3.6 7.7 0.9 0.3 2.9 37.8 37.7 81.8 0.8 2.8
M. Bridges 52 30.6 12.8 5.6 1.7 0.6 0.8 1.5 44.2 34.2 78.9 1.4 4.1
P. Washington 45 30.0 12.0 5.4 2.0 0.9 0.8 1.6 47.1 38.8 65.5 0.9 4.6
C. Zeller 49 23.1 11.1 7.0 1.4 0.7 0.5 1.3 51.4 24.6 68.8 2.8 4.3
M. Monk 50 20.5 9.5 2.8 2.0 0.4 0.3 1.3 43.4 27.4 81.0 0.5 2.3
B. Biyombo 44 19.1 7.4 5.8 0.8 0.2 0.8 0.9 53.4 0.0 61.8 2.3 3.5
D. Bacon 38 17.7 5.9 2.5 1.3 0.6 0.1 0.9 35.3 28.4 66.0 0.4 2.1
W. Hernangomez 23 9.6 5.6 3.3 0.6 0.2 0.2 1.0 53.8 27.8 59.1 1.2 2.1
C. Martin 37 16.0 4.5 2.8 1.4 0.7 0.2 0.7 43.3 25.9 66.7 0.8 2.1
N. Batum 22 23.0 3.6 4.5 3.0 0.8 0.4 1.0 34.6 28.6 90.0 1.1 3.4
J. McDaniels 3 8.3 3.0 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 44.4 0.0 100.0 0.3 0.7
C. Martin 6 9.2 1.5 1.5 0.7 0.2 0.3 0.5 27.3 0.0 60.0 0.2 1.3
Total 52 241.9 103.0 42.7 23.9 6.46 4.21 14.1 43.4 34.8 74.7 11.0 31.6
Pistons
Roster
D. Rose
R. Jackson
L. Kennard
B. Griffin
J. Henson
M. Morris
C. Wood
L. Galloway
S. Mykhailiuk
T. Snell
T. Maker
T. Frazier
J. Bone
K. Thomas
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Rose 44 26.4 18.5 2.5 5.8 0.8 0.3 2.5 49.8 31.5 85.9 0.5 2.0
R. Jackson 12 26.4 15.8 3.1 4.8 0.7 0.1 1.4 40.4 40.3 77.4 0.8 2.3
L. Kennard 28 32.9 15.8 3.5 4.1 0.4 0.2 1.5 44.2 39.9 89.3 0.3 3.2
B. Griffin 18 28.4 15.5 4.7 3.3 0.4 0.4 2.2 35.2 24.3 77.6 0.9 3.7
J. Henson 1 18.0 12.0 4.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4.0
M. Morris 42 22.5 11.0 3.9 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.6 45.0 39.3 77.3 0.5 3.4
C. Wood 51 18.7 10.9 5.6 0.8 0.5 0.8 1.1 56.5 38.8 73.0 1.4 4.2
L. Galloway 55 25.9 10.1 2.2 1.5 0.7 0.2 0.6 43.3 39.9 85.3 0.5 1.7
S. Mykhailiuk 46 22.2 8.9 1.7 1.7 0.6 0.1 1.0 43.3 42.5 85.2 0.3 1.4
T. Snell 48 27.2 8.1 1.8 1.8 0.5 0.2 0.5 44.7 40.8 100.0 0.1 1.6
T. Maker 50 12.2 4.3 2.5 0.6 0.4 0.6 0.7 50.4 33.3 65.3 0.8 1.7
T. Frazier 27 13.1 3.6 1.2 3.4 0.5 0.1 1.3 36.2 33.3 79.2 0.3 0.9
J. Bone 9 5.3 0.7 0.1 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.2 17.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1
K. Thomas 2 3.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
Total 55 241.8 108.5 42.1 24.1 7.51 4.65 14.5 46.3 37.1 74.0 9.8 32.3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores