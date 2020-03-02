BKN
BOS

Celtics could get lift from Walker as Nets visit

  • FLM
  • Mar 02, 2020

The Boston Celtics expect to get All-Star guard Kemba Walker back but could be missing two other key players when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Walker is probable after returning to practice Monday following a five-game absence with left knee soreness. He last played Feb. 13 and is expected to be under a minutes restriction if he does take the court.

"It's going to be tough playing limited minutes," he said. "But it's all about the long haul and being healthy when it counts, so that's what I'm looking forward to. Just working my way toward getting healthy as we get toward the end of the year."

Even if he's limited, Walker could be crucial for the Celtics with forward Jayson Tatum and guard Marcus Smart each questionable against the Nets due to illness. Tatum and Smart were added to the injury report after missing practice Monday.

"I don't have any idea," coach Brad Stevens said of the duo's availability.

Such has been a constant for the Celtics this season as short-term ailments have kept the team's starting five from playing together on a regular basis. Still, Boston is among the top teams in the Eastern Conference, with wins in 14 of its last 18 games.

The Celtics will be looking to bounce back after a 111-110 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday that snapped their seven-game home winning streak. Boston is 23-6 at home.

The Nets, meanwhile, enter having lost five of six, including their last four in a row. Tuesday marks the end of a four-game road trip for Brooklyn, which will return home for three straight beginning Wednesday.

The Nets will again be without Kyrie Irving in their second and final trip to Boston. Irving, who played for the Celtics the past two seasons, missed the first trip with a shoulder injury and is now out for the season after it was determined in late February that he would undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder. General manager Sean Marks said the decision was made "looking at the big picture" despite his team's current status as the No. 8 seed in the East.

"This is something that he should be back in plenty of time to be working out this summer and obviously be ready for next season," said Marks.

Despite their slide, the Nets still have a four-game edge on the Washington Wizards in the East standings. Brooklyn rallied from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to get within one in the final seconds before ultimately losing 116-113 to the Miami Heat on Saturday.

"Winning is one of those things that is a confidence thing," said swingman Joe Harris at practice Monday. "Once you get one win under your belt against a quality team, that can translate into another win. That's why tomorrow's game is so important for us."

Nets guard Garrett Temple is questionable for Tuesday's game with a right shoulder sprain.

The Nets and Celtics have split their two meetings this season, each team winning at home. They'll conclude their season series on March 21 in Brooklyn.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
S. Dinwiddie
26 PG
J. Tatum
0 PF
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
23.5 Pts. Per Game 23.5
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
41.6 Field Goal % 45.0
41.6 Three Point % 45.0
77.9 Free Throw % 81.6
S. Dinwiddie PG 26
20.9 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.8 APG
J. Tatum PF 0
23.5 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 2.9 APG
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 26-33 110.6 PPG 48.3 RPG 24.2 APG
home team logo Celtics 41-18 113.4 PPG 46 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
S. Dinwiddie PG 20.9 PPG 3.5 RPG 6.8 APG 41.6 FG%
J. Tatum PF 23.5 PPG 7.1 RPG 2.9 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nets
Roster
K. Irving
S. Dinwiddie
C. LeVert
J. Harris
T. Waller-Prince
J. Allen
G. Temple
D. Jordan
W. Chandler
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
N. Claxton
T. Pinson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Irving 20 32.9 27.4 5.2 6.4 1.4 0.5 2.6 47.8 39.4 92.2 1.1 4.1
S. Dinwiddie 59 31.4 20.9 3.5 6.8 0.6 0.3 2.7 41.6 30.9 77.9 0.5 3.0
C. LeVert 34 28.3 16.3 3.7 3.8 1.1 0.1 2.6 39.9 36.8 72.7 0.9 2.8
J. Harris 58 31.2 13.8 4.3 2.1 0.6 0.3 1.4 46.5 40.9 73.4 0.9 3.4
T. Waller-Prince 59 29.3 12.4 6.0 1.9 0.9 0.4 2.0 38.7 35.5 76.9 0.8 5.2
J. Allen 59 26.1 10.9 9.6 1.4 0.6 1.4 1.1 65.0 0.0 62.3 3.1 6.5
G. Temple 54 28.2 10.4 3.5 2.5 0.8 0.5 1.0 38.0 32.8 76.1 0.5 3.0
D. Jordan 51 21.7 8.3 9.9 1.9 0.3 0.9 1.4 66.9 0.0 69.1 2.5 7.4
W. Chandler 30 21.1 6.2 4.3 1.1 0.5 0.4 1.0 42.0 31.1 85.7 0.4 3.9
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 34 15.7 5.6 2.3 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.8 40.8 39.5 79.1 0.5 1.8
N. Claxton 15 12.5 4.4 2.9 1.1 0.1 0.5 0.6 56.3 14.3 52.4 1.3 1.7
T. Pinson 30 11.7 4.0 1.7 1.8 0.5 0.1 1.1 29.6 19.2 93.8 0.3 1.4
Total 59 243.0 110.6 48.3 24.2 6.58 4.61 14.7 44.4 34.3 74.1 10.7 37.6
Celtics
Roster
J. Tatum
K. Walker
J. Brown
G. Hayward
M. Smart
D. Theis
E. Kanter
B. Wanamaker
R. Williams
G. Williams
T. Fall
T. Waters
J. Green
C. Edwards
S. Ojeleye
R. Langford
V. Poirier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Tatum 55 34.5 23.5 7.1 2.9 1.3 0.9 2.2 45.0 39.6 81.6 1.0 6.1
K. Walker 46 32.2 21.8 4.1 5.0 1.0 0.5 2.1 42.9 38.8 86.6 0.7 3.4
J. Brown 49 34.0 20.4 6.4 2.2 1.1 0.3 2.3 49.1 38.2 73.7 1.1 5.3
G. Hayward 42 33.6 17.1 6.6 4.1 0.8 0.4 1.8 50.4 38.2 85.4 1.0 5.6
M. Smart 48 32.1 12.9 3.7 4.9 1.7 0.5 1.6 38.0 35.5 81.5 0.7 3.0
D. Theis 53 23.5 9.0 6.7 1.6 0.6 1.3 0.8 55.4 30.3 75.8 2.3 4.4
E. Kanter 46 18.2 8.6 8.0 1.0 0.4 0.8 1.1 58.1 14.3 70.7 2.8 5.2
B. Wanamaker 58 19.0 6.6 2.0 2.6 0.8 0.2 1.1 42.5 39.0 92.6 0.3 1.7
R. Williams 19 14.2 3.9 4.6 1.1 0.9 1.1 0.8 67.3 0.0 57.1 1.2 3.4
G. Williams 57 15.5 3.6 2.7 1.0 0.4 0.5 0.8 42.2 26.7 72.5 1.0 1.7
T. Fall 6 4.0 3.2 1.8 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.5 75.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 1.8
T. Waters 9 8.1 3.1 0.8 1.1 0.6 0.2 0.9 35.7 13.3 100.0 0.0 0.8
J. Green 41 9.1 3.0 1.7 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.4 51.1 26.1 63.9 0.4 1.3
C. Edwards 34 8.8 2.9 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.4 32.4 30.2 84.6 0.1 1.1
S. Ojeleye 56 14.3 2.8 1.9 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.2 40.0 35.8 88.9 0.4 1.5
R. Langford 22 11.0 2.8 1.0 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.3 41.2 25.0 66.7 0.4 0.6
V. Poirier 21 5.4 1.9 1.6 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.3 48.5 50.0 85.7 0.5 1.1
Total 59 241.7 113.4 46 23.0 8.22 5.59 13.1 46.3 36.6 80.1 10.5 35.5
