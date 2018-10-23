SAC
DEN

No Text

Jokic's double-double leads Nuggets over Kings, 126-112

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 23, 2018

DENVER (AP) Jamal Murray scored 14 of his 19 points in the third quarter and Nikola Jokic had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 126-112 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

Denver has won its first four games for the first time since starting 5-0 in 2009-10. The Nuggets swept their three-game homestand, including a win over Golden State on Sunday.

The Nuggets remained unbeaten despite allowing a team to break the century mark in points for the first time this season. The Nuggets held opponents to an NBA-best 95.7 points in the first three games but simply outscored Sacramento, which entered Tuesday second in the NBA in scoring at 125.7 points a game.

Gary Harris scored 18 points and Paul Millsap added 15 for Denver.

Denver's early defense helped build a 13-point halftime lead that grew to as much as 26 in the third quarter. Jokic, who was named the NBA Western Conference player of the week on Monday, had 11 points and 10 rebounds at halftime. He hit a 3-pointer to start the third quarter and then Murray took over.

Marvin Bagley III led Sacramento with 20 points and Justin Jackson scored 17. The Kings scored 15 points in the final 2:35.

TIP-INS

Kings: Sacramento's previous low was 117 points in its season opener against Utah. ... The Kings are in the midst of playing seven of nine games on the road. ... Sacramento was 52.3 percent from the field, just below its season average of 52.8 percent.

Nuggets: Former Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan was in attendance. ... The Nuggets were 13 of 15 from the free-throw line after missing 18 against Golden State on Sunday. ... Eight players scored in double figures.

BARTON UPDATE

Forward Will Barton underwent successful surgery to repair core and hip muscle injuries, the team announced Tuesday morning.

''Hopefully we'll get some good news,'' coach Michael Malone said.

Barton was injured in the win over Phoenix on Saturday and will be out until December at the earliest. The team said he will be reevaluated in five weeks.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Memphis on Wednesday night.

Nuggets: Travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Fox
5 PG
N. Jokic
15 C
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
26.3 Pts. Per Game 26.3
7.3 Ast. Per Game 7.3
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
47.9 Field Goal % 61.2
51.2 Three Point % 62.5
71.4 Free Throw % 82.4
+ 3 Frank Mason III made 3-pt. jump shot 0:21
+ 1 DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:30
  DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:30
  Team rebound 0:30
  Shooting foul on Marvin Bagley III 0:30
+ 3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Mason III 0:43
+ 2 Malik Beasley made jump shot, assist by Thomas Welsh 0:49
+ 2 Marvin Bagley III made layup 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Frank Mason III 1:09
+ 1 Yogi Ferrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:28
+ 1 Yogi Ferrell made 1st of 2 free throws 1:28
Team Stats
Points 112 126
Field Goals 45-86 (52.3%) 51-99 (51.5%)
3-Pointers 13-31 (41.9%) 11-30 (36.7%)
Free Throws 9-20 (45.0%) 13-15 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 46 56
Offensive 9 15
Defensive 30 34
Team 7 7
Assists 29 31
Steals 7 11
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 17 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
M. Bagley III PF 35
20 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
14 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 1-2 26292631112
home team logo Nuggets 3-0 33353721126
O/U 228.5, DEN -11.5
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
O/U 228.5, DEN -11.5
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 1-2 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Nuggets 3-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
M. Bagley III PF 12.7 PPG 6.7 RPG 1.0 APG 51.7 FG%
J. Murray PG 12.0 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.3 APG 30.8 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Bagley III PF 20 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
J. Murray PG 19 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
52.3 FG% 51.5
41.9 3PT FG% 36.7
45.0 FT% 86.7
Kings
Starters
I. Shumpert
W. Cauley-Stein
N. Bjelica
D. Fox
B. Hield
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Shumpert 19 12 2 3 2 0 2 1 4/7 2/5 2/2 0 2 20 -23
W. Cauley-Stein 23 11 6 3 1 0 0 1 5/7 0/0 1/2 3 3 24 -4
N. Bjelica 20 10 2 3 0 0 3 3 4/7 1/3 1/2 1 1 15 -10
D. Fox 20 6 1 4 2 0 1 4 2/8 0/1 2/5 0 1 16 -22
B. Hield 23 5 5 1 0 0 2 1 2/7 1/3 0/0 2 3 10 -16
Bench
M. Bagley III
J. Jackson
F. Mason III
Y. Ferrell
B. McLemore
S. Labissiere
H. Giles
K. Koufos
B. Bogdanovic
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Bagley III 32 20 9 3 0 5 4 2 9/11 1/1 1/3 1 8 36 -1
J. Jackson 27 17 3 3 0 1 0 0 7/11 3/5 0/0 0 3 27 -2
F. Mason III 27 14 5 7 1 0 3 0 6/10 2/4 0/0 0 5 31 +8
Y. Ferrell 20 11 2 0 0 0 0 1 4/9 1/5 2/2 1 1 13 +6
B. McLemore 4 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 2/3 0/2 0 0 6 +7
S. Labissiere 4 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 4 +7
H. Giles 14 0 2 1 1 0 1 4 0/6 0/1 0/2 1 1 4 -20
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bogdanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 112 39 29 7 6 16 17 45/86 13/31 9/20 9 30 206 -70
Nuggets
Starters
J. Murray
G. Harris
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
T. Craig
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Murray 18 19 1 4 1 0 0 3 6/10 3/6 4/4 1 0 29 +17
G. Harris 26 18 3 5 1 0 1 0 8/12 2/4 0/0 1 2 31 +21
P. Millsap 22 15 5 0 1 1 0 2 6/10 1/2 2/2 2 3 22 +19
N. Jokic 23 14 12 6 1 0 3 4 6/11 1/2 1/1 2 10 36 +18
T. Craig 22 7 1 1 1 0 1 1 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 1 10 +13
Bench
T. Lyles
M. Plumlee
M. Beasley
M. Morris
J. Hernangomez
T. Lydon
D. Akoon-Purcell
T. Welsh
I. Thomas
W. Barton
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Lyles 23 12 5 3 0 1 4 1 5/12 0/3 2/2 1 4 20 +6
M. Plumlee 20 11 7 2 3 0 2 3 5/7 0/0 1/2 4 3 23 +5
M. Beasley 19 11 1 0 0 1 0 1 5/10 1/3 0/0 0 1 13 -13
M. Morris 28 11 3 7 1 0 0 3 4/12 1/2 2/2 1 2 29 +14
J. Hernangomez 25 5 9 1 2 0 1 3 2/7 1/4 0/0 2 7 17 +1
T. Lydon 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 3 -11
D. Akoon-Purcell 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 0 1 -11
T. Welsh 3 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 -9
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 126 49 31 11 3 12 22 51/99 11/30 13/15 15 34 239 +70
