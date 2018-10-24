UTA
Utah downs Rockets 100-89, Harden leaves game in 4th

  • Oct 24, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored 38 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 100-89 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night in a game James Harden left with an apparent injury.

The Rockets got within five points midway through the fourth quarter but Harden headed to the locker room soon after and didn't return. It was unclear how he was injured or what the problem was and the team didn't immediately provide on update on his condition.

With Harden out the game, the Jazz regained control, scoring the next 10 points to make it 94-79 and cruise to the victory.

Harden scored 29 points and Carmelo Anthony had a season-high 22 for the Rockets, who were missing two starters. Chris Paul finished up a two-game suspension for his role in a fight with the Lakers last week and James Ennis sat out with a strained right hamstring.

Eric Gordon made his second straight start in place of Paul and Michael Carter-Williams made his first start of the season with Ennis on the bench.

Utah got this season's series with Houston off on a good note after the Rockets beat the Jazz 4-1 in the Western Conference semifinals after winning all four regular-season meetings.

The Jazz had a 15-point lead early in the fourth after scoring the first six points of the quarter. Houston got going after that, scoring the next seven points, with the first four from Clint Capela and a 3 from Anthony to make it 81-75 with about nine minutes left.

Mitchell hit a 3-pointer with less than eight minutes to go to leave the Jazz up by nine. Harden re-entered the game soon after that and made a jump shot after a steal by P.J. Tucker. Tucker grabbed another steal on the next possession and dished it to Harden, who found Capela ahead of the defense for a slam dunk that cut the lead to 84-79 and had Jazz coach Quin Snyder calling for a timeout as Harden implored the crowd to get louder.

The Jazz led by eight at halftime after holding Houston to just 15 points in the second quarter and had pushed the lead to 16 midway through the third after a 3-pointer by Joe Ingles. The Rockets went on a 10-4 run after that, capped by a steal by Carter-Williams and 3-pointer by Tucker to cut the lead to 68-58 with about four minutes left in the quarter.

Utah extended the lead to 11 late in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Jae Crowder and was up 75-66 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Raul Neto missed his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury. ... Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 13 rebounds. ... Ingles added 11 points.

Rockets: Centers Nene (right calf tightness) and Zhou Qi (left knee sprain), and forward Marquese Chriss (left ankle sprain) did not play. ... Anthony hadn't scored more than nine points in any of the first three games.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit New Orleans on Saturday.

Rockets: Host Clippers on Friday.

Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
J. Harden
13 SG
37.3 Min. Per Game 37.3
28.3 Pts. Per Game 28.3
9.7 Ast. Per Game 9.7
6.7 Reb. Per Game 6.7
73.1 Field Goal % 46.8
71.4 Three Point % 46.9
74.1 Free Throw % 73.5
+ 3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 0:09
  Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon 0:17
  Personal foul on Rudy Gobert 0:46
+ 2 Jae Crowder made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 0:56
  Offensive foul on Clint Capela 0:59
+ 2 Donovan Mitchell made running Jump Shot 1:12
+ 2 Eric Gordon made finger-roll layup 1:27
+ 1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 1:39
  Personal foul on Carmelo Anthony 1:39
+ 2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 1:50
  Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Clint Capela 2:00
Team Stats
Points 100 89
Field Goals 34-78 (43.6%) 35-87 (40.2%)
3-Pointers 10-29 (34.5%) 11-40 (27.5%)
Free Throws 22-28 (78.6%) 8-14 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 62 46
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 38 25
Team 15 11
Assists 21 16
Steals 7 12
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 18 15
Fouls 21 23
Technicals 0 0
D. Mitchell SG 45
38 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
J. Harden SG 13
29 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 1-2 24282325100
home team logo Rockets 1-2 2915222389
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 1-2 102.4 PPG 45 RPG 20.3 APG
home team logo Rockets 1-2 104.9 PPG 43 RPG 18.8 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 19.0 PPG 2.7 RPG 3.0 APG 34.4 FG%
J. Harden SG 28.3 PPG 6.7 RPG 9.7 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 38 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
J. Harden SG 29 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
43.6 FG% 40.2
34.5 3PT FG% 27.5
78.6 FT% 57.1
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
J. Ingles
D. Favors
R. Rubio
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 39 38 5 7 0 0 3 1 14/25 4/9 6/8 0 5 54 +12
R. Gobert 34 12 13 0 2 3 4 5 4/5 0/0 4/6 5 8 26 +15
J. Ingles 31 11 6 3 1 0 3 1 3/8 3/6 2/2 0 6 21 +16
D. Favors 22 8 8 0 1 2 1 4 3/5 0/0 2/2 1 7 18 +1
R. Rubio 33 4 2 6 2 0 6 2 1/8 0/2 2/2 0 2 14 +15
Bench
J. Crowder
D. Exum
A. Burks
R. O'Neale
G. Niang
E. Udoh
G. Allen
T. Sefolosha
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
R. Neto
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crowder 31 9 6 3 1 0 0 4 3/12 2/8 1/2 3 3 22 +6
D. Exum 14 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 3/6 1/1 2/2 0 0 11 -4
A. Burks 4 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 3/4 0 2 7 +1
R. O'Neale 16 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 3 -5
G. Niang 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 4 +3
E. Udoh 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -3
G. Allen 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 -2
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 100 47 21 7 5 18 21 34/78 10/29 22/28 9 38 183 +55
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
E. Gordon
C. Capela
M. Carter-Williams
P. Tucker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 31 29 5 7 1 0 7 4 10/19 3/4 6/9 1 4 42 -5
E. Gordon 39 11 4 3 0 1 1 3 5/21 1/12 0/0 2 2 21 -18
C. Capela 37 10 12 2 1 2 5 2 5/9 0/0 0/2 6 6 24 -16
M. Carter-Williams 20 7 0 2 1 0 1 4 3/7 1/4 0/0 0 0 11 -11
P. Tucker 38 6 3 0 7 1 1 4 2/9 2/7 0/0 0 3 16 -10
Bench
C. Anthony
G. Green
G. Clark
I. Hartenstein
B. Knight
J. Ennis III
V. Edwards
M. Chriss
Z. Qi
Nene
C. Paul
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Anthony 38 22 7 2 1 1 0 3 9/17 3/8 1/2 1 6 35 -5
G. Green 27 4 2 0 1 0 0 2 1/5 1/5 1/1 0 2 7 +8
G. Clark 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 2 -2
I. Hartenstein 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +4
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ennis III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Qi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 89 35 16 12 5 15 23 35/87 11/40 8/14 10 25 158 -55
NBA Scores