Giannis Antetokounmpo has 21 as Bucks rout Magic 113-91

  • Oct 27, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 21 points and Khris Middleton had 18 as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 113-91 on Saturday night.

The Bucks have won six consecutive games to start the season, one shy of the record set by the 1971-72 team.

Coming off a 125-95 blowout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Friday night in which they made 19 3-pointers on 46 attempts, both season highs, Milwaukee connected on just 10-of-30 shots from long range against the Magic.

Antetokounmpo added seven rebounds in a season-low 19 minutes, a night after playing just 23 minutes.

Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and nine rebounds for Orlando. D.J. Augustin added 11, all in the first half. The Magic shot 32 percent from the field overall and 23 percent for three-point range.

After a tightly contested first quarter in which Orlando led by five at one point, the Bucks took control in the second and built a 14-point lead at the half. Antetokounmpo had 15 first-half points, while Middleton had 12.

Milwaukee's lead grew to 26 in the third with Antetokoumpo on the bench for the entire period. The Bucks closed the quarter on an 11-1 run and headed to the fourth with a 93-68 lead.

TIP-INS

Magic: Didn't lead after first quarter. .The Bucks' high-powered offense is getting a lot of attention but Orlando coach Steve Clifford sees another reason for Milwaukee's early-season success. ''To me, their offense is one thing, but they were a top ten offense team last year,'' Clifford said. ''It's the defense though that is making a bigger difference.''

Bucks: Rookie Donte DiVincenzo had a season-best 15 points, including back-to-back baskets late in the third quarter, topping his previous high of nine points set Friday night. .Ersan Ilyasova pulled down 10 rebounds. .Coach Mike Budenholzer called a time out with a 27-point lead late in fourth quarter after his team surrendered an easy basket.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Sacramento on Tuesday.

Bucks: Host Atlanta on Monday.

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
25.8 Pts. Per Game 25.8
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
15.6 Reb. Per Game 15.6
58.5 Field Goal % 50.8
56.9 Three Point % 48.1
85.7 Free Throw % 72.5
Team Stats
Points 91 113
Field Goals 33-101 (32.7%) 41-82 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 10-43 (23.3%) 10-30 (33.3%)
Free Throws 15-17 (88.2%) 21-23 (91.3%)
Total Rebounds 52 61
Offensive 12 6
Defensive 30 51
Team 10 4
Assists 21 24
Steals 9 6
Blocks 6 7
Turnovers 11 21
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 0 0
N. Vucevic C 9
16 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
K. Middleton SF 22
18 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
Magic
Starters
N. Vucevic
D. Augustin
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
J. Isaac
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Vucevic 21 16 9 1 1 1 3 4 7/10 0/0 2/2 3 6 26 -12
D. Augustin 21 11 1 4 0 0 0 0 4/9 3/8 0/0 0 1 20 -6
E. Fournier 26 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 4/12 1/6 1/1 0 0 12 -7
A. Gordon 30 9 5 2 1 0 1 5 3/15 0/6 3/4 2 3 18 -15
J. Isaac 22 2 3 1 1 3 1 2 0/6 0/3 2/2 0 3 10 -18
Bench
J. Simmons
T. Ross
M. Bamba
W. Iwundu
J. Grant
J. Martin
K. Birch
I. Briscoe
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
M. Frazier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Simmons 17 10 4 3 1 1 2 2 3/10 2/4 2/2 2 2 20 -23
T. Ross 17 7 1 4 0 0 1 4 3/12 1/7 0/0 0 1 15 -11
M. Bamba 22 7 6 0 0 0 0 1 2/5 2/3 1/2 1 5 13 -17
W. Iwundu 12 6 3 0 0 0 1 2 2/5 0/0 2/2 1 2 8 0
J. Grant 26 5 5 2 3 1 2 2 2/7 1/3 0/0 2 3 16 -16
J. Martin 6 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 1/6 0/3 2/2 1 2 9 +5
K. Birch 6 4 1 0 2 0 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 7 +5
I. Briscoe 6 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 +5
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 232 91 42 21 9 6 11 22 33/101 10/43 15/17 12 30 179 -110
Bucks
Bench
D. DiVincenzo
P. Connaughton
T. Snell
J. Henson
M. Dellavedova
E. Ilyasova
S. Brown
T. Maker
C. Wood
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DiVincenzo 17 15 3 0 0 0 1 1 6/9 1/4 2/2 0 3 17 +17
P. Connaughton 19 10 6 1 0 1 1 1 3/7 2/4 2/2 0 6 18 -1
T. Snell 23 7 2 2 1 0 0 4 3/5 0/2 1/2 1 1 14 +10
J. Henson 14 4 5 3 2 1 1 0 2/7 0/1 0/0 0 5 17 +3
M. Dellavedova 6 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1 5 -7
E. Ilyasova 25 2 10 6 1 0 1 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 8 24 +21
S. Brown 7 0 4 0 0 0 2 1 0/5 0/3 0/0 1 3 2 -6
T. Maker 6 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 4 -7
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 113 57 24 6 7 21 19 41/82 10/30 21/23 6 51 210 +110
