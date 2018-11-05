TOR
LAL

No Text

Ibaka's career-high 34 sends Raptors past Lakers, 121-107

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 05, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Serge Ibaka made his first 14 shots on the way to a career-high 34 points, and the Toronto Raptors didn't need an injured Kawhi Leonard in a 121-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Ibaka had 10 rebounds and didn't miss a shot until 5:16 remained in the third quarter, finishing 15 of 17 in a masterful performance. Kyle Lowry added 21 points and 15 assists as the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors improved to 9-1 with their eighth consecutive win over the Lakers since 2014.

Toronto opened a stunning 31-point lead in the first quarter and didn't let it dwindle significantly until the final minutes, when the Lakers' youngster got the margin down to 117-107 with LeBron James on the bench. Toronto was forced to re-insert its starters in the final minutes to preserve the win.

James finished with 18 points and six assists. Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points and Brandon Ingram added 16 for the Lakers, They are 4-6 after their first 10 games with James.

Leonard sat out with soreness in his left foot, depriving Lakers fans of their only look at the superstar before he could become an unrestricted free agent next summer. The Lakers would love to sign a second superstar like Leonard, who grew up in the Inland Empire area one hour east of Los Angeles.

While the Raptors embarrassed Los Angeles without any help from Leonard, the Lakers followed a resilient win in Portland on Saturday night with perhaps their worst half since James' arrival.

Toronto took a 41-10 lead with 2:21 still remaining in the first quarter, and Ibaka outscored the Lakers by himself (20-17) in the opening period. Ibaka went 11 for 11 in the first half, while Lowry had 12 assists as the Raptors hit six 3-pointers and forced nine turnovers.

The Lakers also missed their first eight 3-point attempts before James made back-to-back 3s in the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Leonard has sat out three of his first 10 games with Toronto, missing two games last month to manage his workload coming back from last season's injury struggles. He injured his foot late in the Raps' win at Phoenix on Friday night. Coach Nick Nurse doesn't know whether Leonard will play Monday at Utah. ... OG Anunoby took Leonard's spot in the starting lineup and contributed seven points.

Lakers: Starting with their fourth-quarter slump in Portland on Saturday night, the Lakers were outscored 75-34 in a 21:16 stretch spanning the two games. ... Fans at courtside included Denzel Washington, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Ariel Winter, middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and UFC featherweight title contender Brian Ortega, who will fight Max Holloway for the belt in Toronto on Dec. 8.

UP NEXT

Raptors: At Utah on Monday night.

Lakers: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
L. James
23 SF
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
27.8 Pts. Per Game 27.8
7.9 Ast. Per Game 7.9
8.2 Reb. Per Game 8.2
50.4 Field Goal % 50.3
50.4 Three Point % 50.5
87.8 Free Throw % 77.2
  Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka 0:20
  Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
+ 2 Kyle Lowry made jump shot 0:31
  Offensive rebound by Pascal Siakam 0:38
  Pascal Siakam missed dunk 0:42
  Offensive rebound by Pascal Siakam 0:43
  Pascal Siakam missed driving layup 0:45
  Defensive rebound by Danny Green 0:57
  Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:59
+ 2 Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 1:15
  Offensive foul on Kyle Kuzma 1:36
Team Stats
Points 121 107
Field Goals 49-98 (50.0%) 39-85 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 10-35 (28.6%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 13-14 (92.9%) 23-29 (79.3%)
Total Rebounds 54 48
Offensive 13 6
Defensive 36 32
Team 5 10
Assists 32 25
Steals 8 5
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 11 15
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Lowry PG 7
21 PTS, 6 REB, 15 AST
home team logo
L. James SF 23
18 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 9-1 42293020121
home team logo Lakers 4-6 17323127107
O/U 235.5, LAL -1
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 235.5, LAL -1
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 9-1 116.2 PPG 46.3 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Lakers 4-6 120.2 PPG 45.1 RPG 25.7 APG
Key Players
S. Ibaka PF 16.3 PPG 7.3 RPG 1.0 APG 52.2 FG%
K. Kuzma PF 18.4 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.6 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Ibaka PF 34 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
K. Kuzma PF 24 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 45.9
28.6 3PT FG% 25.0
92.9 FT% 79.3
Raptors
Starters
S. Ibaka
K. Lowry
P. Siakam
D. Green
O. Anunoby
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Ibaka 29 34 10 2 2 0 1 4 15/17 1/1 3/3 3 7 49 +32
K. Lowry 33 21 6 15 2 1 1 1 8/19 3/7 2/2 1 5 59 +26
P. Siakam 34 16 13 3 1 0 2 2 8/14 0/1 0/0 5 8 34 +25
D. Green 25 15 3 3 0 2 1 3 5/8 5/8 0/0 1 2 25 +22
O. Anunoby 24 7 1 2 0 0 0 2 3/9 1/5 0/0 0 1 12 +19
Starters
S. Ibaka
K. Lowry
P. Siakam
D. Green
O. Anunoby
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Ibaka 29 34 10 2 2 0 1 4 15/17 1/1 3/3 3 7 49 +32
K. Lowry 33 21 6 15 2 1 1 1 8/19 3/7 2/2 1 5 59 +26
P. Siakam 34 16 13 3 1 0 2 2 8/14 0/1 0/0 5 8 34 +25
D. Green 25 15 3 3 0 2 1 3 5/8 5/8 0/0 1 2 25 +22
O. Anunoby 24 7 1 2 0 0 0 2 3/9 1/5 0/0 0 1 12 +19
Bench
J. Valanciunas
D. Wright
F. VanVleet
N. Powell
C. Miles
K. Leonard
G. Monroe
L. Brown
M. Richardson
C. Boucher
J. Loyd
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Valanciunas 17 14 8 1 1 1 0 3 5/9 0/1 4/4 0 8 26 -16
D. Wright 21 11 2 2 0 0 0 1 5/8 0/2 1/1 2 0 17 -10
F. VanVleet 23 3 0 2 0 0 4 4 0/6 0/4 3/4 0 0 3 -10
N. Powell 14 0 3 1 1 0 2 4 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 2 4 -11
C. Miles 16 0 3 1 1 0 0 0 0/6 0/4 0/0 0 3 6 -7
K. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 121 49 32 8 4 11 24 49/98 10/35 13/14 13 36 235 +70
Lakers
Starters
K. Kuzma
L. James
B. Ingram
L. Ball
J. McGee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Kuzma 31 24 5 2 0 0 3 3 10/16 0/4 4/5 0 5 30 -18
L. James 28 18 2 6 0 1 3 3 6/12 2/3 4/7 0 2 30 -16
B. Ingram 34 16 1 3 0 1 1 2 7/11 0/1 2/3 0 1 23 +1
L. Ball 23 12 9 4 2 0 2 3 5/7 2/3 0/0 1 8 29 -1
J. McGee 17 8 6 2 0 2 2 1 1/6 0/0 6/6 3 3 18 -24
Starters
K. Kuzma
L. James
B. Ingram
L. Ball
J. McGee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Kuzma 31 24 5 2 0 0 3 3 10/16 0/4 4/5 0 5 30 -18
L. James 28 18 2 6 0 1 3 3 6/12 2/3 4/7 0 2 30 -16
B. Ingram 34 16 1 3 0 1 1 2 7/11 0/1 2/3 0 1 23 +1
L. Ball 23 12 9 4 2 0 2 3 5/7 2/3 0/0 1 8 29 -1
J. McGee 17 8 6 2 0 2 2 1 1/6 0/0 6/6 3 3 18 -24
Bench
R. Rondo
J. Hart
I. Zubac
L. Stephenson
K. Caldwell-Pope
S. Mykhailiuk
M. Beasley
J. Williams
M. Wagner
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Rondo 24 10 1 3 0 0 1 1 4/9 1/1 1/2 0 1 16 -13
J. Hart 29 6 5 1 3 0 0 0 1/5 1/4 3/3 0 5 16 +11
I. Zubac 11 5 6 1 0 0 1 4 1/3 0/0 3/3 2 4 12 +1
L. Stephenson 12 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 2/8 0/2 0/0 0 1 4 -10
K. Caldwell-Pope 16 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 1/5 0/4 0/0 0 2 3 -8
S. Mykhailiuk 9 2 0 3 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 0 8 +7
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 107 38 25 5 4 15 18 39/85 6/24 23/29 6 32 189 -70
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores