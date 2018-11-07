DET
Drummond has 23 points, 19 rebounds; Pistons beat Magic

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 07, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Detroit center Andre Drummond has expanded his offensive game dramatically.

Drummond had 23 points and 19 rebounds and the Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 103-96 on Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Drummond hit 10 of 16 shots, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter, and nailed both free throw attempts. He scored 19 points in the first half, then set picks and chased down offensive rebounds for teammates in the final two periods.

''Andre was the player of the game for me,'' Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. ''The way he competed, just playing hard. Not one play was called for him, but he's not worried about touches. He just goes out and plays his butt off and once we all get in our mind what the important things are to win in this league, we're going to be OK.''

The Pistons were especially good at the end of each quarter and needed it to squeeze out a win.

Detroit rallied from a 15-point first quarter and 11-point third quarter deficits to keep within tracking distance of the Magic.

After allowing Orlando to pull to 94-93 with 2:58 left in the game, Detroit ran off nine straight points to seal their first win on this six-game trip.

''We've been struggling with finishing quarters, letting teams go on runs and it's been killing us,'' said reserve Langston Galloway, who had 12 points and six rebounds. ''For us to finish out those quarters was big.''

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 27 points, D.J. Augustin had 16, Aaron Gordon 15 and Nikola Vucevic 14, but the Magic's bench was dismal. Terrence Ross had 15 points, but the rest of the reserves combined to shoot 1-for-14 with 11 turnovers between them.

''The starters were really good and the bench was ... whoa!'' Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ''They were bad, I mean really, really bad, not competitive in either half. That makes it hard to win in this league. Guys have to be professional and be ready to play. The bench was embarrassing, that's it.''

Fournier hit three straight shots and Aaron Gordon added a dunk to pull Orlando to 94-93 with 2:58 left. Griffin made a pair of free throws to start a 9-0 run for Detroit that Jackson finished with a 3-pointer and a layup.

The Magic opened the third period with three straight 3-pointers and a 27-9 run to take a 78-67 lead,

Detroit, as it did the first two periods, rallied in the final minute to get control. Griffin hit a 3-pointer and a layup and Ish Smith had a block and breakaway layup at the buzzer that made it 80-78,

TIP-INS

Pistons: Drummond has 19 or more rebounds in three of the last four games. ... Detroit has attempted a team-record 328 3-pointers in its first 10 games. ... The backups had a plus-82 rating in the game.

Magic: The Magic started the fourth quarter 0 for 7 from the field and committed seven turnovers. ... Orlando got two four-point plays in the first half, one from Ross and another from Augustin. ... The Magic bench had a minus-110 rating.

ISAAC CONCERNS

Orlando hasn't seen much of a return on Jonathan Isaac, the sixth pick in the 2017 draft. Isaac missed 55 games his rookie year with ankle problems. He started the first eight Magic games this season, but missed the last three with another sprained ankle. He took some shots during practice Wednesday, is not expected to play for at least another week. ''It's important we handle this the right way so it's not one of those things where he plays two games and it's sore and he has to miss one,'' Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ''Hopefully he'll feel 100 percent and then just play injury free or pain free the rest of the season.''

UP NEXT

Pistons: Finish a six-game trip at Atlanta on Friday night.

Magic: Host Washington Friday night.

Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
N. Vucevic
9 C
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
17.9 Pts. Per Game 17.9
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
10.5 Reb. Per Game 10.5
48.2 Field Goal % 53.3
48.1 Three Point % 53.2
74.4 Free Throw % 75.9
  Personal foul on Aaron Gordon 0:10
+ 3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 0:15
  Terrence Ross missed free throw 0:24
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 0:24
+ 2 Reggie Jackson made dunk, assist by Andre Drummond 0:24
  Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond 0:33
  Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:35
  Offensive foul on Blake Griffin 0:44
  Offensive foul on Blake Griffin 0:44
  Bad pass turnover on Terrence Ross, stolen by Andre Drummond 0:59
+ 3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway 1:09
Team Stats
Points 103 96
Field Goals 37-90 (41.1%) 40-87 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 11-37 (29.7%) 9-27 (33.3%)
Free Throws 18-20 (90.0%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 57 47
Offensive 13 6
Defensive 37 34
Team 7 7
Assists 21 28
Steals 13 10
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 19 20
Fouls 15 19
Technicals 1 2
A. Drummond C 0
23 PTS, 19 REB, 2 AST
A. Gordon PF 00
15 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Pistons 5-5 26322025103
home team logo Magic 4-7 3120291696
Amway Center Orlando, FL
away team logo Pistons 5-5 110.1 PPG 49.4 RPG 19.7 APG
home team logo Magic 4-7 101.8 PPG 44.5 RPG 24.6 APG
A. Drummond C 18.4 PPG 16.3 RPG 1.3 APG 49.6 FG%
E. Fournier SG 15.6 PPG 2.4 RPG 4.4 APG 39.6 FG%
A. Drummond C 23 PTS 19 REB 2 AST
E. Fournier SG 27 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
41.1 FG% 46.0
29.7 3PT FG% 33.3
90.0 FT% 77.8
Starters
A. Drummond
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
G. Robinson III
R. Bullock
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Drummond 35 23 19 2 3 1 2 0 10/16 1/1 2/2 8 11 48 -8
B. Griffin 35 20 5 3 1 0 3 3 7/17 1/5 5/6 1 4 29 -8
R. Jackson 26 15 1 4 0 0 5 4 5/11 1/6 4/5 0 1 19 -11
G. Robinson III 27 9 0 0 0 0 2 1 2/7 1/4 4/4 0 0 7 -10
R. Bullock 18 1 3 1 1 0 1 0 0/6 0/2 1/1 0 3 6 -10
A. Drummond
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
G. Robinson III
R. Bullock
S. Johnson
L. Galloway
I. Smith
Z. Pachulia
J. Calderon
J. Leuer
Z. Lofton
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
L. Kennard
B. Brown
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Johnson 22 13 6 3 1 0 1 1 5/10 3/6 0/0 0 6 25 +16
L. Galloway 26 12 6 3 0 0 1 2 4/8 4/8 0/0 0 6 23 +20
I. Smith 24 8 3 4 3 0 2 2 4/11 0/4 0/0 0 3 20 +17
Z. Pachulia 12 2 5 0 1 0 1 1 0/3 0/0 2/2 2 3 7 +15
J. Calderon 12 0 2 1 3 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 0 6 +14
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kennard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 103 50 21 13 1 19 15 37/90 11/37 18/20 13 37 190 +35
Starters
E. Fournier
D. Augustin
A. Gordon
N. Vucevic
W. Iwundu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Fournier 31 27 5 3 3 1 4 2 12/19 3/6 0/0 1 4 38 +16
D. Augustin 30 16 3 7 0 0 0 0 6/10 3/6 1/1 1 2 33 +15
A. Gordon 28 15 10 6 2 1 1 5 7/15 1/4 0/0 1 9 39 +16
N. Vucevic 34 14 9 4 0 1 4 5 6/14 0/3 2/2 0 9 28 +9
W. Iwundu 17 4 0 0 1 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 5 +19
E. Fournier
D. Augustin
A. Gordon
N. Vucevic
W. Iwundu
T. Ross
J. Simmons
M. Bamba
J. Grant
J. Martin
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
K. Birch
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
J. Isaac
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Ross 27 15 4 0 1 1 3 0 6/12 2/5 1/2 1 3 18 -24
J. Simmons 19 3 4 0 1 0 3 0 0/5 0/0 3/4 1 3 5 -25
M. Bamba 13 2 2 0 0 2 3 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 3 -16
J. Grant 17 0 1 6 2 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 13 -22
J. Martin 19 0 2 2 0 2 0 2 0/5 0/2 0/0 0 2 8 -23
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Briscoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Isaac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 96 40 28 10 8 20 19 40/87 9/27 7/9 6 34 190 -35
