Kings come on strong late to beat Timberwolves 121-110

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 10, 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Willie Cauley-Stein had 25 points, Nemanja Bjelica scored eight in a row during a big run late in the third quarter and the Sacramento Kings beat the slumping Minnesota Timberwolves 121-110 on Friday night to spoil a huge game for Karl-Anthony Towns.

De'Aaron Fox added 16 points and 10 assists for Sacramento. Iman Shumpert scored 17 and Bjelica finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Coming off back-to-back losses to East powers Milwaukee and Toronto, the Kings led by 15 early in the fourth quarter but had to hold off a late surge by Minnesota to end a three-game losing streak to the Timberwolves.

Towns had a season-high 39 points and 19 rebounds on a night when Minnesota's inconsistent offense sputtered much of the way.

The Timberwolves trailed by 14 midway through the fourth before Derrick Rose made consecutive 3-pointers to start a 12-0 run. Minnesota had a chance to tie the game but Jimmy Butler missed two free throws with 3:19 left.

Sacramento scored the next seven points to pull away.

Rose had 21 points, five assists and six rebounds. Butler was a game-time decision but played 41 minutes and had 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Timberwolves are 0-8 on the road.

Sacramento missed 11 of its first 14 shots and fell behind by 12 early in the first quarter. Cauley-Stein helped rally the Kings in the second, scoring eight points as Sacramento took a 63-61 halftime lead.

Towns made his first five shots and was 7 of 9 in the first quarter when Minnesota jumped out to a 12-point lead. He cooled off a bit in the second but made two 3s and had 29 points and eight rebounds by halftime.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Two days after setting a franchise record with 20 3-pointers, the Timberwolves failed to find their stroke beyond the arc, going 7 for 25. . Andrew Wiggins (bruised right quad), Jeff Teague (bruised left knee) and Justin Patton (right foot) were held out.

Kings: Kosta Koufos made a 19-foot jumper at the buzzer to end the first quarter. . Bogdan Bogdanovic, who underwent a pair of left knee procedures in the offseason, was rested two days after making his season debut.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host the Nets on Monday.

Kings: Host the Lakers on Saturday.

--

More AP NBA:�https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and�https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
D. Fox
5 PG
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
7.3 Ast. Per Game 7.3
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
45.9 Field Goal % 49.7
44.2 Three Point % 50.3
91.7 Free Throw % 67.9
  Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield 0:19
  Josh Okogie missed driving layup 0:22
+ 1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:28
+ 1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 0:28
  Personal foul on Anthony Tolliver 0:28
  Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox 0:28
  Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:30
+ 2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox 0:35
  Lost ball turnover on Josh Okogie 0:41
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Tolliver 0:45
  Buddy Hield missed driving layup 0:47
Team Stats
Points 110 121
Field Goals 39-94 (41.5%) 43-95 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 12-32 (37.5%)
Free Throws 25-31 (80.6%) 23-29 (79.3%)
Total Rebounds 62 57
Offensive 15 12
Defensive 37 37
Team 10 8
Assists 20 25
Steals 6 7
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 23 29
Technicals 0 3
away team logo
K. Towns C 32
39 PTS, 19 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
D. Fox PG 5
16 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 4-9 31302029110
home team logo Kings 7-5 29342929121
O/U 234, SAC +2
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
O/U 234, SAC +2
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 4-9 110.6 PPG 42.2 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Kings 7-5 117.5 PPG 44.5 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 18.3 PPG 10.2 RPG 2.2 APG 44.3 FG%
W. Cauley-Stein C 16.5 PPG 8.2 RPG 2.4 APG 58.2 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Towns C 39 PTS 19 REB 1 AST
W. Cauley-Stein C 25 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
41.5 FG% 45.3
28.0 3PT FG% 37.5
80.6 FT% 79.3
Timberwolves
Starters
K. Towns
D. Rose
J. Butler
T. Gibson
J. Okogie
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Towns 39 39 19 1 0 1 4 4 15/27 2/5 7/7 9 10 57 -5
D. Rose 34 21 6 5 1 0 3 4 7/16 3/6 4/4 0 6 35 +9
J. Butler 41 13 8 8 2 0 3 1 3/12 0/2 7/10 2 6 36 -6
T. Gibson 29 9 9 2 0 0 1 3 4/11 0/1 1/2 4 5 21 -6
J. Okogie 27 6 2 1 0 0 2 3 2/7 0/2 2/2 0 2 8 -5
Bench
T. Jones
A. Tolliver
C. Williams
G. Dieng
J. Nunnally
J. Teague
A. Wiggins
K. Bates-Diop
J. Terrell
J. Patton
L. Deng
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Jones 25 7 3 3 1 0 1 1 2/8 0/3 3/4 0 3 16 -20
A. Tolliver 18 6 1 0 1 0 0 2 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 1 8 -5
C. Williams 10 4 1 0 1 0 1 3 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 -11
G. Dieng 8 3 3 0 0 0 2 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 3 4 -6
J. Nunnally 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 0
J. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wiggins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 110 52 20 6 1 17 23 39/94 7/25 25/31 15 37 192 -55
Kings
Starters
W. Cauley-Stein
I. Shumpert
D. Fox
B. Hield
N. Bjelica
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Cauley-Stein 28 25 5 1 0 0 1 5 11/16 1/1 2/4 3 2 31 0
I. Shumpert 31 17 2 2 1 0 1 2 5/16 4/11 3/3 1 1 23 +11
D. Fox 33 16 4 10 1 2 0 1 3/7 1/1 9/12 1 3 43 +13
B. Hield 33 15 10 3 0 0 2 5 6/14 3/7 0/0 2 8 29 +4
N. Bjelica 27 14 8 1 1 2 4 5 6/13 2/6 0/0 1 7 23 0
Bench
Y. Ferrell
T. Williams
K. Koufos
F. Mason III
M. Bagley III
J. Jackson
B. McLemore
B. Bogdanovic
S. Labissiere
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
H. Giles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Y. Ferrell 9 8 2 0 1 0 0 3 3/4 1/1 1/1 0 2 11 +5
T. Williams 19 8 3 1 0 0 0 3 3/10 0/3 2/3 1 2 13 +1
K. Koufos 19 6 9 2 3 0 0 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 8 22 +11
F. Mason III 14 6 3 3 0 0 3 2 1/2 0/0 4/4 1 2 12 -2
M. Bagley III 16 6 2 0 0 2 1 0 2/7 0/1 2/2 1 1 9 +8
J. Jackson 6 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 +4
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bogdanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 121 49 25 7 6 12 29 43/95 12/32 23/29 12 37 221 +55
NBA Scores