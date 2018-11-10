Kings come on strong late to beat Timberwolves 121-110
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Willie Cauley-Stein had 25 points, Nemanja Bjelica scored eight in a row during a big run late in the third quarter and the Sacramento Kings beat the slumping Minnesota Timberwolves 121-110 on Friday night to spoil a huge game for Karl-Anthony Towns.
De'Aaron Fox added 16 points and 10 assists for Sacramento. Iman Shumpert scored 17 and Bjelica finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Coming off back-to-back losses to East powers Milwaukee and Toronto, the Kings led by 15 early in the fourth quarter but had to hold off a late surge by Minnesota to end a three-game losing streak to the Timberwolves.
Towns had a season-high 39 points and 19 rebounds on a night when Minnesota's inconsistent offense sputtered much of the way.
The Timberwolves trailed by 14 midway through the fourth before Derrick Rose made consecutive 3-pointers to start a 12-0 run. Minnesota had a chance to tie the game but Jimmy Butler missed two free throws with 3:19 left.
Sacramento scored the next seven points to pull away.
Rose had 21 points, five assists and six rebounds. Butler was a game-time decision but played 41 minutes and had 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
The Timberwolves are 0-8 on the road.
Sacramento missed 11 of its first 14 shots and fell behind by 12 early in the first quarter. Cauley-Stein helped rally the Kings in the second, scoring eight points as Sacramento took a 63-61 halftime lead.
Towns made his first five shots and was 7 of 9 in the first quarter when Minnesota jumped out to a 12-point lead. He cooled off a bit in the second but made two 3s and had 29 points and eight rebounds by halftime.
TIP-INS
Timberwolves: Two days after setting a franchise record with 20 3-pointers, the Timberwolves failed to find their stroke beyond the arc, going 7 for 25. . Andrew Wiggins (bruised right quad), Jeff Teague (bruised left knee) and Justin Patton (right foot) were held out.
Kings: Kosta Koufos made a 19-foot jumper at the buzzer to end the first quarter. . Bogdan Bogdanovic, who underwent a pair of left knee procedures in the offseason, was rested two days after making his season debut.
UP NEXT
Timberwolves: Host the Nets on Monday.
Kings: Host the Lakers on Saturday.
|32.3
|Min. Per Game
|32.3
|18.7
|Pts. Per Game
|18.7
|7.3
|Ast. Per Game
|7.3
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|45.9
|Field Goal %
|49.7
|44.2
|Three Point %
|50.3
|91.7
|Free Throw %
|67.9
|Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield
|0:19
|Josh Okogie missed driving layup
|0:22
|+ 1
|De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:28
|+ 1
|De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:28
|Personal foul on Anthony Tolliver
|0:28
|Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox
|0:28
|Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:30
|+ 2
|Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox
|0:35
|Lost ball turnover on Josh Okogie
|0:41
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Tolliver
|0:45
|Buddy Hield missed driving layup
|0:47
|Team Stats
|Points
|110
|121
|Field Goals
|39-94 (41.5%)
|43-95 (45.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-25 (28.0%)
|12-32 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|25-31 (80.6%)
|23-29 (79.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|62
|57
|Offensive
|15
|12
|Defensive
|37
|37
|Team
|10
|8
|Assists
|20
|25
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|17
|12
|Fouls
|23
|29
|Technicals
|0
|3
|Team Stats
|Timberwolves 4-9
|110.6 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|22.4 APG
|Kings 7-5
|117.5 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|25.5 APG
|Key Players
|
|K. Towns C
|18.3 PPG
|10.2 RPG
|2.2 APG
|44.3 FG%
|
|W. Cauley-Stein C
|16.5 PPG
|8.2 RPG
|2.4 APG
|58.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Towns C
|39 PTS
|19 REB
|1 AST
|W. Cauley-Stein C
|25 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.5
|FG%
|45.3
|
|
|28.0
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|80.6
|FT%
|79.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|T. Jones
|25
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|3/4
|0
|3
|16
|-20
|A. Tolliver
|18
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|8
|-5
|C. Williams
|10
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|5
|-11
|G. Dieng
|8
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|4
|-6
|J. Nunnally
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|J. Teague
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wiggins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Bates-Diop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Terrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Patton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Deng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|110
|52
|20
|6
|1
|17
|23
|39/94
|7/25
|25/31
|15
|37
|192
|-55
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|W. Cauley-Stein
|28
|25
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|11/16
|1/1
|2/4
|3
|2
|31
|0
|I. Shumpert
|31
|17
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/16
|4/11
|3/3
|1
|1
|23
|+11
|D. Fox
|33
|16
|4
|10
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3/7
|1/1
|9/12
|1
|3
|43
|+13
|B. Hield
|33
|15
|10
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6/14
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|8
|29
|+4
|N. Bjelica
|27
|14
|8
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|6/13
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|7
|23
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|Y. Ferrell
|9
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/4
|1/1
|1/1
|0
|2
|11
|+5
|T. Williams
|19
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/10
|0/3
|2/3
|1
|2
|13
|+1
|K. Koufos
|19
|6
|9
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|22
|+11
|F. Mason III
|14
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|2
|12
|-2
|M. Bagley III
|16
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|1
|9
|+8
|J. Jackson
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|5
|+4
|B. McLemore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bogdanovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Labissiere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Gabriel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Randolph
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Giles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|121
|49
|25
|7
|6
|12
|29
|43/95
|12/32
|23/29
|12
|37
|221
|+55