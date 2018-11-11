DETROIT (AP) Tony Parker scored 24 points, Kemba Walker had 24 points and seven assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Detroit Pistons 113-103 on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Parker improved to 20-11 against the Pistons, first playing them as a 19-year-old with San Antonio on Jan. 2, 2002. He also helped the Spurs beat Detroit in the 2005 NBA Finals.

Cody Zeller added 14 points to help Charlotte win for the third time in four games.

Andre Drummond had 23 points and 22 rebounds for the Pistons, and Reggie Bullock had a career-high 23 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Detroit has lost six of eight after a 4-0 start.

Detroit's Blake Griffin was given a flagrant-2 foul and ejected with 7:06 to play for a shoulder check on Malik Monk.

The Hornets started the third quarter with a 10-2 run to go ahead 61-51, and only 12 points from Bullock in the quarter kept Detroit within eight going into the fourth. Walker had nine points in the quarter and Charlotte went 6 of 8 on 3-pointers.

Charlotte also jumped on the Pistons at the beginning of the fourth. The Hornets scored the first eight points to take a 16-point lead. Charlotte rookie Miles Bridges, who played at Michigan State, delighted a huge group of friends and family with an uncontested windmill dunk to make it 95-77 with 8:51 left.

TIP INS

Hornets: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist left early in the second quarter with a sprained right ankle and did not return. Kidd-Gilchrist had 12 points and 12 rebounds in a 133-132 overtime loss at Philadelphia on Friday night.

Pistons: Drummond's 20-20 game was the 25th of his career and his 301st double-double. He leads both categories since he joined the NBA in 2012-13.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Cleveland on Tuesday night.

Pistons: At Toronto on Wednesday night.

