Tony Parker has 24 points, Hornets beat Pistons 113-103

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 11, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Tony Parker scored 24 points, Kemba Walker had 24 points and seven assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Detroit Pistons 113-103 on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Parker improved to 20-11 against the Pistons, first playing them as a 19-year-old with San Antonio on Jan. 2, 2002. He also helped the Spurs beat Detroit in the 2005 NBA Finals.

Cody Zeller added 14 points to help Charlotte win for the third time in four games.

Andre Drummond had 23 points and 22 rebounds for the Pistons, and Reggie Bullock had a career-high 23 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Detroit has lost six of eight after a 4-0 start.

Detroit's Blake Griffin was given a flagrant-2 foul and ejected with 7:06 to play for a shoulder check on Malik Monk.

The Hornets started the third quarter with a 10-2 run to go ahead 61-51, and only 12 points from Bullock in the quarter kept Detroit within eight going into the fourth. Walker had nine points in the quarter and Charlotte went 6 of 8 on 3-pointers.

Charlotte also jumped on the Pistons at the beginning of the fourth. The Hornets scored the first eight points to take a 16-point lead. Charlotte rookie Miles Bridges, who played at Michigan State, delighted a huge group of friends and family with an uncontested windmill dunk to make it 95-77 with 8:51 left.

TIP INS

Hornets: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist left early in the second quarter with a sprained right ankle and did not return. Kidd-Gilchrist had 12 points and 12 rebounds in a 133-132 overtime loss at Philadelphia on Friday night.

Pistons: Drummond's 20-20 game was the 25th of his career and his 301st double-double. He leads both categories since he joined the NBA in 2012-13.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Cleveland on Tuesday night.

Pistons: At Toronto on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
B. Griffin
23 PF
35.7 Min. Per Game 35.7
25.4 Pts. Per Game 25.4
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
10.5 Reb. Per Game 10.5
45.8 Field Goal % 45.2
45.2 Three Point % 45.7
86.5 Free Throw % 72.7
  Defensive rebound by Malik Monk 0:13
  Andre Drummond missed driving layup, blocked by Miles Bridges 0:17
+ 1 Marvin Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:22
  Marvin Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:22
  Team rebound 0:22
  Personal foul on Ish Smith 0:22
  Personal foul on Reggie Bullock 0:23
+ 3 Ish Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 0:37
+ 3 Tony Parker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 0:45
  Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker 0:58
  Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
Team Stats
Points 113 103
Field Goals 43-85 (50.6%) 38-104 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 11-28 (39.3%) 12-45 (26.7%)
Free Throws 16-18 (88.9%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 54 60
Offensive 6 22
Defensive 40 29
Team 8 9
Assists 24 21
Steals 6 5
Blocks 8 4
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 26 19
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
K. Walker PG 15
24 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
A. Drummond C 0
23 PTS, 22 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 7-6 24273230113
home team logo Pistons 6-6 27222628103
O/U 221.5, DET -2.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
O/U 221.5, DET -2.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 7-6 116.8 PPG 45.3 RPG 25.3 APG
home team logo Pistons 6-6 110.7 PPG 49 RPG 20.7 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 28.3 PPG 4.4 RPG 6.2 APG 45.3 FG%
A. Drummond C 19.3 PPG 16.1 RPG 1.4 APG 52.3 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Walker PG 24 PTS 3 REB 8 AST
A. Drummond C 23 PTS 22 REB 3 AST
50.6 FG% 36.5
39.3 3PT FG% 26.7
88.9 FT% 78.9
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
C. Zeller
J. Lamb
M. Williams
N. Batum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 36 24 3 8 0 0 1 1 9/17 2/5 4/4 0 3 42 +1
C. Zeller 31 14 6 1 0 3 1 6 5/11 0/1 4/4 2 4 24 +8
J. Lamb 23 10 6 3 2 0 1 4 4/6 2/2 0/0 0 6 23 +11
M. Williams 27 10 4 0 2 0 0 2 3/9 3/7 1/2 1 3 16 +12
N. Batum 34 5 8 3 2 1 3 3 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 8 19 +13
Bench
T. Parker
W. Hernangomez
M. Bridges
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Monk
D. Bacon
B. Biyombo
F. Kaminsky
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Parker 27 24 3 4 0 0 2 2 11/18 2/2 0/0 0 3 33 +6
W. Hernangomez 13 9 3 1 0 1 2 4 4/6 1/2 0/0 2 1 13 -6
M. Bridges 23 8 8 2 0 1 1 1 3/4 0/1 2/2 1 7 20 +1
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 4 5 0 0 0 2 0 1 2/3 0/1 1/2 0 0 7 -3
M. Monk 17 4 5 2 0 0 1 2 0/5 0/3 4/4 0 5 12 +7
D. Bacon 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 113 46 24 6 8 12 26 43/85 11/28 16/18 6 40 209 +50
Pistons
Starters
A. Drummond
R. Bullock
R. Jackson
B. Griffin
G. Robinson III
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Drummond 36 23 22 3 3 2 2 5 9/16 0/0 5/7 9 13 54 +4
R. Bullock 34 23 3 2 1 0 0 1 7/13 6/9 3/3 2 1 31 +5
R. Jackson 32 19 3 7 0 0 4 3 6/15 2/8 5/6 3 0 32 -5
B. Griffin 30 10 6 5 0 1 3 3 4/16 0/5 2/3 3 3 24 -19
G. Robinson III 22 5 2 1 0 1 0 0 2/9 1/6 0/0 0 2 10 -20
Bench
L. Galloway
I. Smith
S. Johnson
Z. Pachulia
J. Calderon
J. Leuer
Z. Lofton
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
L. Kennard
B. Brown
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Galloway 24 10 4 0 0 0 0 2 4/9 2/6 0/0 3 1 14 +5
I. Smith 25 7 2 3 0 0 0 3 3/12 1/6 0/0 0 2 15 +6
S. Johnson 17 4 4 0 1 0 0 0 2/9 0/3 0/0 0 4 9 -11
Z. Pachulia 9 2 5 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 3 6 -6
J. Calderon 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 -9
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kennard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 103 51 21 5 4 10 19 38/104 12/45 15/19 22 29 195 -50
NBA Scores